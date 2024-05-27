Leftover Turkey "Carnitas" Recipe (2024)

Why It Works Leftover Turkey "Carnitas" Ingredients Directions Notes FAQs
Transform your leftover Thanksgiving turkey into wonderfully crispy and juicy taco filling

J. Kenji López-Alt

J. Kenji López-Alt

Updated August 31, 2023

Why It Works

  • Boiling the already-cooked turkey meat first makes it extra tender.
  • Pan-frying shredded, cooked meat adds crisp texture and complex flavors.

I’m writing this after four solid days of roasting and smoking turkeys by sunlight and painting the walls in my house by moonlight. The last thing I want to do right now is write a long article. It's also going to be published the morning of Thanksgiving, which means that the last thing you'll want to do is dig into a long article. I think we can come to a mutually beneficial agreement here, so I'll keep it snappy, and you'll have the chance to dig into a tasty taco that much faster tomorrow.

Here's what you need to know: You can transform your leftover turkey meat into wonderfully crispy and juicy shreds that are a dead ringer for carnitas, minus all the lard and time involved. This is a technique I discovered by accident a few years back, when I decided to see what would happen if I fried up the shredded meat I'd picked off the turkey carcass that I'd just used to make stock.

Extreme deliciousness is what happened.

The technique works best with leftover dark meat from the thighs, drumsticks, wings, and scraps picked from the carcass, which I simmer until it's falling-apart tender. I pretty much always use my turkey carcasses to make soup or stock, which means that I always have plenty of that boiled meat available. If you don't typically make soup or stock yourself, you can simply simmer your leftover dark meat in nearly enough water to cover, along with a few traditional carnitas flavors: sour orange, onion, and bay leaf.

Leftover Turkey "Carnitas" Recipe (3)

After that is the easy part. Take that tender double-cooked turkey, shred it up as finely as you'd like, then fry it. You want a good amount of oil in the pan—at least a couple of tablespoons—in order to give the turkey some extra succulence. If you have access to some duck, turkey, or chicken fat, all the better.

Make sure to season the turkey with salt while it's in the pan. Not only will the salt cling to it better, but when you inevitably start stealing pieces of crispy turkey out of the skillet, those stolen bites will at least be seasoned properly.

The real keys here are to use a nonstick or cast iron skillet (you want all the brown, sticky bits to cling to the turkey, not the pan) and to cook the turkey longer than you think is necessary. As bits start to crisp up, fold them over and gently stir them back into the rest of the meat. Continue doing this until the turkey is as crisp as you'd like (I like mine quite crisp).

And that's about it. A super simple technique that creates delicious carnitas for any dish that calls for them, including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and nachos.

Of course, I won't blame you if it all disappears from the pan before it ever even gets to the table. Pro tip: Blame it on the dog.

Recipe Details

Leftover Turkey "Carnitas"

Prep5 mins

Cook75 mins

Active20 mins

Total80 mins

Ingredients

  • Any amount leftover cooked dark-meat turkey (thighs and drumsticks) (see note)
  • 1 orange, preferably sour, per pound (450 grams) of leftover turkey meat, quartered (see note)
  • 1 medium onion (about 6 ounces; 175 grams) per pound (450 grams) of leftover turkey meat, quartered
  • 2 bay leaves per pound (450 grams) of leftover turkey meat
  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil, chicken fat, turkey fat, or duck fat per pound (450 grams) of leftover turkey meat
  • Kosher salt

Directions

  1. Combine turkey meat (with bones if available), orange, onion, and bay leaf in a pot that fits them snugly. Add enough water to cover halfway. Cover and bring to a boil, then reduce to a bare simmer and cook until turkey is fall-off-the-bone tender, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Discard orange, onion, and bay leaves and drain turkey well. Shred turkey and discard bones.

  2. Heat oil or fat in a cast iron or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add turkey and spread into an even layer. Cook, without moving, until meat is well browned and crisp on the bottom, about 5 minutes. Stir turkey to incorporate the crisp bits and introduce new soft bits to the bottom. Continue this process until the turkey is as crisp as you like it (I like mine quite crisp). Season with salt.

    Leftover Turkey "Carnitas" Recipe (4)

Notes

You can make this recipe from scratch by roasting turkey legs in a 400°F (200°C) oven until they reach an internal temperature of 165°F (74°C) (45 minutes to 1 hour), then proceeding as directed. Meat picked from the scraps of turkey used to make stock can also be crisped in a skillet and deliver delicious results. After making turkey stock or soup, remove some dark meat, shred it, and proceed as directed in step 2. Sour oranges can be purchased in a Latin market or well-stocked supermarket.

Leftover Turkey "Carnitas" Recipe (2024)

FAQs

How long is leftover turkey good for in the fridge? ›

USDA recommends using cooked turkey within 3 to 4 days, kept refrigerated (40°F or less). Refrigeration slows but does not stop bacterial growth.

What kind of salsa goes best with carnitas? ›

Avocado tomatillo salsa is a nice addition to loaded carnitas tacos but it's great on burgers and sandwiches too. Boil 2 or 3 tomatillos with a bit of jalapeño and a clove of garlic. Drain, toss it in a food processor with an avocado and a big handful of cilantro. Blitz it all together.

How long after Thanksgiving is it safe to eat turkey? ›

How long do the turkey and trimmings stay safe in the refrigerator or freezer? The answer is simple: leftovers can be kept in the refrigerator for three to four days. This means you have until the Monday after Thanksgiving to eat all those delicious leftovers or place them in the freezer to enjoy later.

How to keep pork carnitas moist? ›

In Mexico, pork shoulder is slowly cooked in a big pot of lard, making it tender, moist, and rich. To make our recipe a little more home-friendly, we slowly cook our pork with a few aromatics and a few tablespoons of oil to keep it moist and tender. I use my oven to make carnitas.

Is it safe to eat cooked turkey after 5 days? ›

Cooked turkey and other leftovers can be kept in the fridge safely for about three to four days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FoodSafety.gov say. But after that time, "the risk of food poisoning goes up," the Mayo Clinic notes, pointing to the growth of bacteria in refrigerated leftovers.

Can you eat leftover turkey on the 5th day? ›

As a general guideline, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services recommends eating or freezing turkey and other leftovers within three to four days.

What is the secret to good carnitas? ›

I've made carnitas many times using a completely different method and it turned out pretty good. But it is important to note that the traditional way to make carnitas is by slow cooking it in lard. I think it also gives it a more authentic taste. Seasoning- Salt, Mexican oregano, cumin, & black pepper.

What cheese is best with carnitas? ›

What to top pork carnitas with!
  • Cilantro.
  • Queso Fresco, Cotija, or Monterey Jack Cheese.
  • Chipotle Lime Crema or Sour Cream.
  • Pickled Red Onion.
  • Diced Tomatoes.
  • Avocado.
Feb 14, 2019

How do Mexicans eat carnitas? ›

Most Mexicans eat their carnitas in tacos, although this may vary depending on the state. What all Mexicans seem to agree on is that carnitas is better consumed with sauces and condiments. Cilantro, onion, cheese, lime and “pico de gallo” are some of the usual additions to your carnitas taco.

Is a 3 year old frozen turkey still good? ›

Frozen Turkey

Turkeys can be kept in the freezer indefinitely. However, cook turkeys within 1 year for the best quality.

Is leftover turkey good after 7 days? ›

Is turkey still good after 7 days in fridge? In short, no. The USDA recommends using cooked turkey within 3–4 days, kept refrigerated (40°F or less). If you do want to keep it for longer, consider freezing it, ideally as soon as it has cooled down, on the day of cooking.

Can I eat 5 day old leftovers? ›

Leftovers can be kept for 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator. After that, the risk of food poisoning goes up. If you don't think you'll be able to eat leftovers within four days, freeze them right away. Frozen leftovers will stay safe for a long time.

Is it OK if turkey was left in fridge for a week? ›

Storing Leftover Turkey

Use refrigerated turkey and stuffing within 3 to 4 days. Use gravy within 1 to 2 days. If freezing, use leftovers within 2 to 6 months for best quality.

Are leftovers good after 7 days? ›

Leftovers can be kept for 3 to 4 days in the refrigerator. After that, the risk of food poisoning goes up. If you don't think you'll be able to eat leftovers within four days, freeze them right away. Frozen leftovers will stay safe for a long time.

Is leftover turkey good for a week? ›

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recommends using cooked turkey within three to four days as long as it is kept refrigerated at a temperature that is 40°F or lower.

Can I keep a fresh turkey in the fridge for 6 days? ›

If properly stored, raw turkey can last in the fridge for 1–2 days, while cold cuts last up to 5 days. How long does cooked turkey last in the fridge? If you have leftovers that include cooked turkey, you can expect those to last in the refrigerator for 3–4 days.

