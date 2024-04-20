Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (2024)

By Laura Posted Nov 12, 2021, Updated Feb 21, 2024 5 from 14 votes 15 Comments Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

This Turkey Pot Pie recipe is a great way to use leftover Thanksgiving turkey! In this recipe, a delicious filling made with a from-scratch sauce sits between two layers of flaky, buttery homemade pie crust for a meal your entire family will love.

When I cook for Thanksgiving, I always make enough to ensure we have plenty of leftover roast turkey. After eating it plain for a couple days, I always try to find other ways to use it, and one of our favorites is this Turkey Pot Pie recipe (along with this turkey cranberry sandwich and turkey tetrazzini).

You can even use a store-bought pie crust (especially if you have one leftover that you didn’t get to use to make Thanksgiving pies) for an easy and delicious recipe that will prolong your turkey enjoyment.

You can also make a crust from scratch (which is my preference) so the the delicious filling made with a from-scratch sauce will be nestled between two layers of flaky, buttery homemade pie crust for a meal your entire family will love.

Turkey Pot Pie Recipe: Ingredients & Substitutions

Crust. See notes on this All Butter Pie Crust Recipe for substitutions on the crust ingredients and for detailed instructions on how to make it. You can also use a store-bought crust to save time.

See notes on this for substitutions on the crust ingredients and for detailed instructions on how to make it. You can also use a store-bought crust to save time. Roasted turkey . I use this roast turkey recipe every year on Thanksgiving. We always make a large bird so that we can have leftovers to use in recipes like this turkey pot pie, or to use to make turkey sandwiches.

I use this every year on Thanksgiving. We always make a large bird so that we can have leftovers to use in recipes like this turkey pot pie, or to use to make Red potatoes. Yukon Gold potatoes can be used in place of red potatoes.

Yukon Gold potatoes can be used in place of red potatoes. Carrots, Celery, Peas, Corn. You can add or subtract just about any of the veggies in this recipe and use your favorites with great results.

You can add or subtract just about any of the veggies in this recipe and use your favorites with great results. Chicken Base. I suggest better than bouillon for the best flavor. Or, you can substitute 2 cups of chicken broth for the base + water in this recipe.

I suggest better than bouillon for the best flavor. Or, you can substitute 2 cups of chicken broth for the base + water in this recipe. Whole milk. 2% or 1% milk work well, I do not recommend using fat-free milk.

2% or 1% milk work well, I do not recommend using fat-free milk. All-purpose flour. You can sub gluten-free all-purpose flour if desired. Also bread flour works well in a pinch.

You can sub gluten-free all-purpose flour if desired. Also bread flour works well in a pinch. Egg Wash.Optional but recommended. You can use just an egg yolk or just cream if desired, but I find a combination works the best.

How to Make Turkey Pot Pie

There are a few steps in this turkey pot pie recipe, but it really is easy to make. As always, we’ll walk through the process step-by-step and don’t forget to watch the video.

Make the Crust

Making the best homemade crust takes less than 5 minutes, so I suggest trying it if you can. You can follow this all-butter pie crust tutorial and video for more detailed information on how to make it!

It’s important to make the crust first because it has to chill for at least 1 hour before being rolled and used in this turkey pot pie recipe.

You can also use a store-bought crust and skip this step.

Make the Sauce

The next step in this recipe is to make the sauce, and then set it aside while you cook potatoes and veggies for the filling. I love this from-scratch sauce so much! To do this, whisk together flour, onion powder, garlic powder, garlic salt pepper and milk together in a small bowl.

In a 4-quart pan over medium heat, boil water, then add the chicken bouillon and whisk until dissolved. Add the milk mixture to boiling water/bouillon and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thick (about 3 minutes). Remove from heat and set aside to use later.

Make the Filling

To make the filling begin by cooking the potatoes. Add the potatoes, 2 tablespoons butter and garlic and water to a large, nonstick saucepan and cover. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft, stirring occasionally.

Once the potatoes are soft, add the carrots, onion, celery and additional 2 tablespoons butter. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, or until soft, stirring occasionally.

Once the veggies are cooked, add the peas, corn and turkey.

Then, stir in the sauce until everything is evenly distributed. Remove the pan from the heat and set it aside.

Assemble the Turkey Pot Pie

Now it’s time to put all the delicious parts of this turkey pot pie together!

Roll Out & Fill Crust

Roll out both discs of dough. Fit one disc to the bottom of the pie plate. Roll out the second to be used as the top. Place bottom dough into the pie plate, then pour the filling into the bottom crust and spread it out evenly.

Add the other crust on top, pinch the edges together and cut an “X” in the top. Brush with the egg wash (if desired).

Bake

Use a pie crust shield to protect the outer crust and bake at 425 for 30 – 35 minutes on the lower rack of your oven, until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.

Remove the pie crush shield in the last 5 minutes of baking if the outer crust is not browning.

Cool

Remove the leftover turkey pot pie from the oven and place it on a wire cooling rack. Cool for at least 10 minutes before serving (the sauce thickens as it cools).

Serve

I usually serve this turkey pot pie warm as a meal on it’s own. You can choose to serve it with your favorite side dishes or the rest of your thanksgiving leftovers. Here are some recommendations on what to serve with chicken pot pie:

Salad. We love serving turkey pot pie with a nice green salad, like this burrata salad , kale salad, brussel sprout salad , etc.

We love serving turkey pot pie with a nice green salad, like this , , etc. Dinner rolls. These homemade dinner rolls are the perfect compliment to this recipe, or leftover rolls if you have some from Thanksgiving.

These are the perfect compliment to this recipe, or leftover rolls if you have some from Thanksgiving. Bread. This dutch oven bread , homemade french bread and Pretzel bread are great choices.

This , and are great choices. Vegetables.A side of roasted green beans , roasted broccoli, or balsamic roasted vegetables are great side dishes to serve with turkey pot pie.

Store

Store any leftover turkey pot pie in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Freeze

You can freeze leftovers in individual portions in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months. Or you can bake and freeze the entire pie after it has cooled completely, just be sure to wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and foil.

To reheat, cover the frozen turkey pot pie with foil and warm it in the oven at 375 degrees F for 35-45 minutes until heated all the way through.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe FAQs

How do you keep turkey pie from getting soggy on the bottom? If you find you have a soggy bottom crust I have two suggestions for you:

Make sure the filling is cooled slightly before adding it to the bottom crust.

Bake the turkey pot pie on the lowest rack in your oven to ensure it bakes thoroughly. How do I thicken turkey pot pie? Thankfully the homemade sauce in this turkey pot pie recipes ensures that the final result will be a thick and not liquidy. Can you freeze homemade turkey pot pie? Yes. I recommend baking the entire pot pie and then putting it in the freezer. To reheat, simply cover the frozen turkey pot pie with foil and warm it in the oven at 375 degrees F for 35-45 minutes. See Also 10 Easy Sourdough Discard Breakfast Recipes25 Oil-Free Vegan RecipesKefir Flour Tortillas (A Cast Iron Skillet Recipe)Corned beef pie – a Welsh classic (new recipe) - It's not easy being greedy

If you make and love our recipes, it would mean so much to me if you would leave a comment and rating! And don’t forget to follow along with us on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook, and Youtube – be sure to tag @joyfoodsunshine and use the hashtag #joyfoodsunshine so we can your creations!

SavePinPrint Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe Laura This Turkey Pot Pie recipe is a great way to use leftover Thanksgiving turkey! In this recipe, a delicious filling made with a from-scratch sauce is nestled between two layers of flaky, buttery homemade pie crust for a meal your entire family will love. 5 from 14 votes Course Main Course Cuisine American Servings 16 servings Calories 338 Prep Time30 minutes minutes Cook Time45 minutes minutes Total Time1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes Equipment 12″ Deep Nonstick Fry Pan See Also Vegan Wild Rice Mushroom Soup Recipe

pie dish

pie crust shield

measuring spoons

measuring cups

5 Quart Sauce Pan

spatula

whisk Ingredients Crust ▢ 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour

▢ 1 teaspoon sea salt

▢ 1 teaspoon granulated sugar

▢ 1 cup salted butter chilled and cubed

▢ ½ cup ice water Turkey pot pie filling ▢ 4 cups oven roasted turkey (leftover, cubed)

▢ 2 red potatoes diced (about 2 cups)

▢ 4 Tablespoons salted butter divided

▢ ½ cup water

▢ 1 ½ Tablespoons minced garlic

▢ 3 carrots diced

▢ 2 ribs of celery diced 1 cup

▢ ½ cup onion diced

▢ Salt and freshly ground pepper

▢ ½ cup frozen peas

▢ ½ cup frozen corn Sauce ▢ 2 cups water

▢ 2 ½ Tablespoons chicken base (better than bouillon)

▢ 1 ½ cups Whole Milk

▢ ¾ cup flour

▢ ½ teaspoon onion powder

▢ ½ teaspoon sea salt

▢ ¼ teaspoon black pepper

▢ ½ tsp garlic powder Egg Wash ▢ 1 Tablespoon heavy cream

▢ 1 egg yolk Instructions Make the Crust Add flour, sea salt, sugar, butter and ice-cold water to the container of a food processor fitted with the “S” blade.

Process until coarse crumbs form.

Dump the dough mixture out onto a work surface and form it into a ball. Then divide it into two equal portions and form those portions into two discs.

Wrap each disc in plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour, or overnight.

After crust has chilled and you are ready to make the turkey pot pie:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Make the sauce In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, onion powder, garlic powder, garlic salt and pepper.

Add milk and whisk until combined, set aside.

In a 4-quart pan over medium heat, boil water.

Add chicken bouillon and whisk until dissolved.

Add milk/dry ingredient mixture to boiling water/bouillon, whisk to combine.

Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thick (about 3 minutes).

Remove from heat, cover and set aside. Make the Filling Add the potatoes, 2 tablespoons butter and garlic and water to a large, nonstick saucepan and cover. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft, stirring occasionally.

Once the potatoes are soft, add the carrots, onion, celery and additional 2 tablespoons butter. Cover and

Add peas, corn turkey and sauce. Stir until combined. Remove from heat and set aside. Assemble Roll out both discs of dough.

Fit one disc to the bottom of the pie plate. Roll out the second to be used as the top.

Place bottom dough into the pie plate.

Put filling on top of the crust.

Add the other crust on top, pinch the edges together and cut an “X” in the top.

Whisk together the egg yolk and heavy cream.

Brush it all over the crust with a pastry brush.

Use a pie crust shield to protect the outer crust.

Bake at 425 for 30 – 35 minutes on the lower rack of your oven, until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling. Remove the pie crush shield in the last 5 minutes of baking if the outer crust is not browning.

Remove from the oven and place the turkey pot pie on a wire cooling rack. Cool for at least 10 minutes before serving. Video Notes Ingredient Substitutions Crust. See notes on this All Butter Pie Crust Recipe for substitutions on the crust ingredients and for detailed instructions on how to make it. You can also use a store-bought crust to save time.

See notes on this for substitutions on the crust ingredients and for detailed instructions on how to make it. You can also use a store-bought crust to save time. Roasted turkey . I use this roast turkey recipe every year on Thanksgiving. You can use any leftover turkey.

I use this every year on Thanksgiving. You can use any leftover turkey. Red potatoes. Yukon Gold potatoes can be used in place of red potatoes.

Yukon Gold potatoes can be used in place of red potatoes. Carrots, Celery, Peas, Corn. You can add or subtract just about any of the veggies in this recipe and use your favorites with great results.

You can add or subtract just about any of the veggies in this recipe and use your favorites with great results. Chicken base. substitute 2 cups of chicken broth for the base + water in this recipe.

substitute 2 cups of chicken broth for the base + water in this recipe. Whole milk. 2% or 1% milk are good substitutes.

2% or 1% milk are good substitutes. All-purpose flour. You can sub gluten-free all-purpose flour if desired. Also bread flour works well in a pinch.

You can sub gluten-free all-purpose flour if desired. Also bread flour works well in a pinch. Egg Wash.Optional but recommended. You can use just an egg yolk or just cream if desired, but I find a combination works the best. Store Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Freeze You can freeze leftovers in individual portions in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months. Or you can bake and freeze the entire pie after it has cooled completely, just be sure to wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and foil. To reheat, cover the frozen turkey pot pie with foil and warm it in the oven at 375 degrees F for 35-45 minutes until heated all the way through. Nutrition Serving: 1slice | Calories: 338kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 85mg | Sodium: 684mg | Potassium: 422mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 2477IU | Vitamin C: 6mg | Calcium: 62mg | Iron: 2mg Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation. Did you enjoy this recipe? Have a question? Leave a comment below!