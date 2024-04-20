Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (2024)

By Laura

Posted Nov 12, 2021, Updated Feb 21, 2024

This Turkey Pot Pie recipe is a great way to use leftover Thanksgiving turkey! In this recipe, a delicious filling made with a from-scratch sauce sits between two layers of flaky, buttery homemade pie crust for a meal your entire family will love.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (2)

When I cook for Thanksgiving, I always make enough to ensure we have plenty of leftover roast turkey. After eating it plain for a couple days, I always try to find other ways to use it, and one of our favorites is this Turkey Pot Pie recipe (along with this turkey cranberry sandwich and turkey tetrazzini).

You can even use a store-bought pie crust (especially if you have one leftover that you didn’t get to use to make Thanksgiving pies) for an easy and delicious recipe that will prolong your turkey enjoyment.

You can also make a crust from scratch (which is my preference) so the the delicious filling made with a from-scratch sauce will be nestled between two layers of flaky, buttery homemade pie crust for a meal your entire family will love.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (3)

Turkey Pot Pie Recipe: Ingredients & Substitutions

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (4)
  • Crust.See notes on this All Butter Pie Crust Recipe for substitutions on the crust ingredients and for detailed instructions on how to make it. You can also use a store-bought crust to save time.
  • Roasted turkey.I use this roast turkey recipe every year on Thanksgiving. We always make a large bird so that we can have leftovers to use in recipes like this turkey pot pie, or to use to make turkey sandwiches.
  • Red potatoes.Yukon Gold potatoes can be used in place of red potatoes.
  • Carrots, Celery, Peas, Corn.You can add or subtract just about any of the veggies in this recipe and use your favorites with great results.
  • Chicken Base. I suggest better than bouillon for the best flavor. Or, you can substitute 2 cups of chicken broth for the base + water in this recipe.
  • Whole milk.2% or 1% milk work well, I do not recommend using fat-free milk.
  • All-purpose flour.You can sub gluten-free all-purpose flour if desired. Also bread flour works well in a pinch.
  • Egg Wash.Optional but recommended. You can use just an egg yolk or just cream if desired, but I find a combination works the best.
Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (5)

How to Make Turkey Pot Pie

There are a few steps in this turkey pot pie recipe, but it really is easy to make. As always, we’ll walk through the process step-by-step and don’t forget to watch the video.

Make the Crust

Making the best homemade crust takes less than 5 minutes, so I suggest trying it if you can. You can follow this all-butter pie crust tutorial and video for more detailed information on how to make it!

It’s important to make the crust first because it has to chill for at least 1 hour before being rolled and used in this turkey pot pie recipe.

You can also use a store-bought crust and skip this step.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (6)

Make the Sauce

The next step in this recipe is to make the sauce, and then set it aside while you cook potatoes and veggies for the filling. I love this from-scratch sauce so much! To do this, whisk together flour, onion powder, garlic powder, garlic salt pepper and milk together in a small bowl.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (7)

In a 4-quart pan over medium heat, boil water, then add the chicken bouillon and whisk until dissolved. Add the milk mixture to boiling water/bouillon and cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thick (about 3 minutes). Remove from heat and set aside to use later.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (8)

Make the Filling

To make the filling begin by cooking the potatoes. Add the potatoes, 2 tablespoons butter and garlic and water to a large, nonstick saucepan and cover. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft, stirring occasionally.

Once the potatoes are soft, add the carrots, onion, celery and additional 2 tablespoons butter. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, or until soft, stirring occasionally.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (9)

Once the veggies are cooked, add the peas, corn and turkey.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (10)

Then, stir in the sauce until everything is evenly distributed. Remove the pan from the heat and set it aside.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (11)

Assemble the Turkey Pot Pie

Now it’s time to put all the delicious parts of this turkey pot pie together!

Roll Out & Fill Crust

Roll out both discs of dough. Fit one disc to the bottom of the pie plate. Roll out the second to be used as the top. Place bottom dough into the pie plate, then pour the filling into the bottom crust and spread it out evenly.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (12)

Add the other crust on top, pinch the edges together and cut an “X” in the top. Brush with the egg wash (if desired).

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (13)

Bake

Use a pie crust shield to protect the outer crust and bake at 425 for 30 – 35 minutes on the lower rack of your oven, until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling.

Remove the pie crush shield in the last 5 minutes of baking if the outer crust is not browning.

Cool

Remove the leftover turkey pot pie from the oven and place it on a wire cooling rack. Cool for at least 10 minutes before serving (the sauce thickens as it cools).

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (14)

Serve

I usually serve this turkey pot pie warm as a meal on it’s own. You can choose to serve it with your favorite side dishes or the rest of your thanksgiving leftovers. Here are some recommendations on what to serve with chicken pot pie:

  • Salad.We love serving turkey pot pie with a nice green salad, like this burrata salad, kale salad, brussel sprout salad, etc.
  • Dinner rolls.These homemade dinner rolls are the perfect compliment to this recipe, or leftover rolls if you have some from Thanksgiving.
  • Bread.This dutch oven bread, homemade french bread and Pretzel bread are great choices.
  • Vegetables.A side of roasted green beans, roasted broccoli, or balsamic roasted vegetables are great side dishes to serve with turkey pot pie.
Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (15)

Store

Store any leftover turkey pot pie in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Freeze

You can freeze leftovers in individual portions in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months. Or you can bake and freeze the entire pie after it has cooled completely, just be sure to wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and foil.

To reheat, cover the frozen turkey pot pie with foil and warm it in the oven at 375 degrees F for 35-45 minutes until heated all the way through.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (16)

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe FAQs

How do you keep turkey pie from getting soggy on the bottom?

If you find you have a soggy bottom crust I have two suggestions for you:
Make sure the filling is cooled slightly before adding it to the bottom crust.
Bake the turkey pot pie on the lowest rack in your oven to ensure it bakes thoroughly.

How do I thicken turkey pot pie?

Thankfully the homemade sauce in this turkey pot pie recipes ensures that the final result will be a thick and not liquidy.

Can you freeze homemade turkey pot pie?

Yes. I recommend baking the entire pot pie and then putting it in the freezer. To reheat, simply cover the frozen turkey pot pie with foil and warm it in the oven at 375 degrees F for 35-45 minutes.

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (17)

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (18)

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (19)

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe

Laura

This Turkey Pot Pie recipe is a great way to use leftover Thanksgiving turkey! In this recipe, a delicious filling made with a from-scratch sauce is nestled between two layers of flaky, buttery homemade pie crust for a meal your entire family will love.

Course Main Course

Cuisine American

Servings 16 servings

Calories 338

Prep Time30 minutes minutes

Cook Time45 minutes minutes

Total Time1 hour hour 15 minutes minutes

Ingredients

Crust

Turkey pot pie filling

  • 4 cups oven roasted turkey (leftover, cubed)
  • 2 red potatoes diced (about 2 cups)
  • 4 Tablespoons salted butter divided
  • ½ cup water
  • 1 ½ Tablespoons minced garlic
  • 3 carrots diced
  • 2 ribs of celery diced 1 cup
  • ½ cup onion diced
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • ½ cup frozen peas
  • ½ cup frozen corn

Sauce

Egg Wash

Instructions

Make the Crust

  • Add flour, sea salt, sugar, butter and ice-cold water to the container of a food processor fitted with the “S” blade.

  • Process until coarse crumbs form.

  • Dump the dough mixture out onto a work surface and form it into a ball. Then divide it into two equal portions and form those portions into two discs.

  • Wrap each disc in plastic wrap and chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour, or overnight.

  • After crust has chilled and you are ready to make the turkey pot pie:

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

Make the sauce

  • In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, onion powder, garlic powder, garlic salt and pepper.

  • Add milk and whisk until combined, set aside.

  • In a 4-quart pan over medium heat, boil water.

  • Add chicken bouillon and whisk until dissolved.

  • Add milk/dry ingredient mixture to boiling water/bouillon, whisk to combine.

  • Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until thick (about 3 minutes).

  • Remove from heat, cover and set aside.

Make the Filling

  • Add the potatoes, 2 tablespoons butter and garlic and water to a large, nonstick saucepan and cover. Cover and cook for 10 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft, stirring occasionally.

  • Once the potatoes are soft, add the carrots, onion, celery and additional 2 tablespoons butter. Cover and

  • Add peas, corn turkey and sauce. Stir until combined. Remove from heat and set aside.

Assemble

  • Roll out both discs of dough.

  • Fit one disc to the bottom of the pie plate. Roll out the second to be used as the top.

  • Place bottom dough into the pie plate.

  • Put filling on top of the crust.

  • Add the other crust on top, pinch the edges together and cut an “X” in the top.

  • Whisk together the egg yolk and heavy cream.

  • Brush it all over the crust with a pastry brush.

  • Use a pie crust shield to protect the outer crust.

  • Bake at 425 for 30 – 35 minutes on the lower rack of your oven, until the crust is golden brown and the filling is bubbling. Remove the pie crush shield in the last 5 minutes of baking if the outer crust is not browning.

  • Remove from the oven and place the turkey pot pie on a wire cooling rack. Cool for at least 10 minutes before serving.

Video

Notes

Ingredient Substitutions

  • Crust.See notes on this All Butter Pie Crust Recipe for substitutions on the crust ingredients and for detailed instructions on how to make it. You can also use a store-bought crust to save time.
  • Roasted turkey.I use this roast turkey recipe every year on Thanksgiving. You can use any leftover turkey.
  • Red potatoes.Yukon Gold potatoes can be used in place of red potatoes.
  • Carrots, Celery, Peas, Corn.You can add or subtract just about any of the veggies in this recipe and use your favorites with great results.
  • Chicken base.substitute 2 cups of chicken broth for the base + water in this recipe.
  • Whole milk. 2% or 1% milk are good substitutes.
  • All-purpose flour.You can sub gluten-free all-purpose flour if desired. Also bread flour works well in a pinch.
  • Egg Wash.Optional but recommended. You can use just an egg yolk or just cream if desired, but I find a combination works the best.

Store

Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 5 days.

Freeze

You can freeze leftovers in individual portions in an airtight container in the freezer for up to 2 months. Or you can bake and freeze the entire pie after it has cooled completely, just be sure to wrap it tightly in plastic wrap and foil.

To reheat, cover the frozen turkey pot pie with foil and warm it in the oven at 375 degrees F for 35-45 minutes until heated all the way through.

Nutrition

Serving: 1slice | Calories: 338kcal | Carbohydrates: 29g | Protein: 18g | Fat: 17g | Saturated Fat: 10g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 4g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 85mg | Sodium: 684mg | Potassium: 422mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 2477IU | Vitamin C: 6mg | Calcium: 62mg | Iron: 2mg

Nutrition information is automatically calculated, so should only be used as an approximation.

Did you enjoy this recipe? Have a question? Leave a comment below!

Leftover Turkey Pot Pie Recipe (2024)

FAQs

Does pot pie have a bottom crust? ›

Traditionally, a chicken pot pie typically has a crust on the bottom, which serves as the base for the filling. The top of the pot pie is also covered with a pastry crust, creating a complete, enclosed dish.

View More
How long is leftover turkey good for? ›

USDA recommends using cooked turkey within 3 to 4 days, kept refrigerated (40°F or less). Refrigeration slows but does not stop bacterial growth. Turkey can be frozen for 3 to 4 months. Although safe indefinitely, frozen leftovers can lose moisture and flavor when stored for longer times in the freezer.

Get More Info Here
How do you use frozen leftover turkey? ›

If you plan on reheating the frozen leftovers in hot food, like a stir fry, casserole, braised dish, or soup, you can skip the thawing step completely. Remove the individual portions from the freezer, chop into the appropriate pieces, and drop it in with the other ingredients.

Discover More Details
How do you keep the bottom crust of a pot pie from getting soggy? ›

How to Prevent a Soggy Bottom Pie Crust
  1. Blind Bake the Crust.
  2. Choose the Right Rack in the Oven.
  3. Brush the Bottom with Corn Syrup or Egg White.
  4. Put the Pie on a Hot Cookie Sheet.
  5. Make a Thicker Crust.
  6. Add a Layer.
  7. Consider a Metal Pie Pan.
Mar 18, 2024

View Details
How do you keep the bottom of a pot pie from getting soggy? ›

A metal pie pan placed on a preheated surface will set the bottom crust quickest; once cooked, the liquids from the filling above won't soak in, and as a result: no soggy bottom. (Using metal is crucial: Glass or ceramic pans don't transfer heat as efficiently, so they can be accomplices to a sad, soggy bottom.)

Discover More Details
Is a 3 year old frozen turkey still good? ›

Frozen Turkey

Turkeys can be kept in the freezer indefinitely. However, cook turkeys within 1 year for the best quality.

Learn More
Is it safe to eat cooked turkey after 5 days? ›

Cooked turkey and other leftovers can be kept in the fridge safely for about three to four days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FoodSafety.gov say. But after that time, "the risk of food poisoning goes up," the Mayo Clinic notes, pointing to the growth of bacteria in refrigerated leftovers.

Keep Reading
Is it safe to eat leftover turkey after 6 days? ›

Like other leftovers, leftover cooked turkey can—and will—go bad. “The texture and smell of turkey will indicate when it has gone bad,” Edwards says. “Generally it will smell bad and get a slimy texture. It's best to throw it away after four days in the fridge or move it to the freezer at that point.”

Learn More Now
Can dogs eat turkey? ›

You may have noticed that turkey is a common ingredient in dog treats and dog food. Skinless, unseasoned white turkey meat that's been properly cooked is actually fine for dogs to consume in small amounts. Ground turkey, as long as it's plain and has no additives, is also perfectly healthy for dogs.

Show Me More
Can I freeze cooked turkey after 4 days? ›

If your turkey has been properly handled, you can refrigerate and eat it for up to four days. If you are planning to freeze it, it's best to freeze it within one day of cooking for optimal texture and taste. However, leftover turkey can be frozen after three days and it will be fine.

Learn More Now

How many times can you refreeze cooked turkey? ›

Cook the turkey immediately after it is thawed. Do not refreeze. Check your owner's manual for the size turkey that will fit in your microwave oven, the minutes per pound and power level to use for thawing.

Learn More
What is pot pie gravy made of? ›

To make gravy, saute onion and garlic in butter. Add flour, stir to mix well. Remove from heat, add chicken broth, milk, salt and pepper. Return to medium-high heat, and bring to a boil for about 2 minutes.

Read More
Why don t you use a bottom crust for chicken pot pie? ›

I only gave my pot pie a top crust, because I feel like the bottom crust always gets soggy. If you do want to add a bottom crust, I suggest blind baking it. What does blind baking mean? It's when you bake your pie crust without a filling in order to crisp it up.

Discover More
What pie has no pastry on the bottom? ›

Some pie fans believe that you have to have a crust on the bottom to call it a proper pie, but sometimes midweek meals call for just a pie lid. Yes, it's controversial, but it's so much quicker than lining a pie dish and blind baking or risking a soggy bottom.

Get More Info
Does Costco chicken pot pie have crust on bottom? ›

This pot pie has a flaky top crust with a denser bottom crust. It is filled with big chunks of chicken and vegetables all in a flavorful gravy sauce.

View More
What pastry is used for the bottom of a pie? ›

Shortcrust pastry is the best for pies that fully encase a filling as they tend to be firmer and less likely to leak. Puff pastry is great if you prefer just a pastry lid on top of the filling.

Discover More Details
