Lemon Cheesecake Pie Recipe (2024)

This Lemon Cheesecake Pie recipe is perfect for lemon lovers- so sweet, lemony and creamy, with just a tiny bit of tartness- yum! Cheesecake pie is a simplified version of the classic cheesecake.

The easy-to-make pie is bursting with a creamy, lemony filling made from only eight basic ingredients. This recipe says goodbye to the challenges of using a springform pan or needing a water bath.

Rather than a cake this year, I made my hubby a couple of pies for his birthday. The first was a chocolate cream pie (which is one of his favorites) and this fabulous Lemon Cheesecake Pie.Ok, so the Lemon Cheesecake was really for me, cheesecake is my ultimate favorite dessert, and this one was sweet, lemony, and creamy, with just a tiny bit of tartness- yum!

For today’s pie, I’d planned on using a pre-made graham cracker crust that I had in the pantry, but it turns out the pie crust was way out of date, so I ended up just using the other refrigerated pie crust leftover from the chocolate pie.

The lemon cheesecake pie turned out so pretty and smooth with no cracks! Since I have absolutely no skill at piping whipped cream, I just chose to spread a thin layer of whipped cream on top. But if you have piping skills, little mounds of whipped cream around the edge, topped with lemon slices would be gorgeous!

The best thing about this pie recipe? NO WATER BATH NEEDED!

Why you’ll love this Lemon Cheesecake pie Easy to Make: This recipe is perfect for anyone who wants a delicious dessert without too much fuss. With only eight basic ingredients, including a premade crust, you can whip up this pie in no time.

No Water Bath Needed: Say goodbye to the challenges of using a springform pan or needing a water bath. This recipe doesn’t require a water bath, which means less time and effort for you.

Creamy and Lemony Filling : If you love lemon, this pie is perfect for you. It’s bursting with a creamy, lemony filling that’s sweet with just a hint of tartness. Plus, you can add a bit more lemon juice and zest if you really want to amp up the lemon flavor.

Same Texture as Classic Cheesecake: While this pie is a simplified version of the classic cheesecake, it has the same velvety, creamy texture and tangy-sweet taste. The only difference is that the filling layer isn’t as thick and tall, and it’s baked in a pie dish instead of a springform pan.

Cooling and Chilling is a Breeze: Unlike traditional cheesecake, this pie cools and chills much faster. It only needs to cool for about an hour at room temperature and then chill for a few more hours before serving. Plus, you can make it up to 2 days in advance and freeze it for up to 3 months. Low-maintenance and convenient!

Lemon cheesecake Pie ingredients

(Ingredients at a glance, you will find the full printable recipe with ingredient amounts in the printable recipe card at the bottom of the post.)

Cream cheese : 2 blocks, softened to room temperature, this is the main ingredient for the cheesecake filling. It provides richness and creaminess to the dessert. I recommend full-fat cream cheese, but you can use low-fat for a slightly less rich lemon cheesecake pie.

: 2 blocks, softened to room temperature, this is the main ingredient for the cheesecake filling. It provides richness and creaminess to the dessert. I recommend full-fat cream cheese, but you can use low-fat for a slightly less rich lemon cheesecake pie. Sugar : white granulated sugar adds sweetness to the pie. It also helps the filling to set properly.

: white granulated sugar adds sweetness to the pie. It also helps the filling to set properly. Sour cream : it gives the filling a tangy taste and a silky texture.

: it gives the filling a tangy taste and a silky texture. Eggs : they act as a binding agent and help the filling to set. They also add richness to the dessert.

: they act as a binding agent and help the filling to set. They also add richness to the dessert. Fresh lemon juice : This is what gives the pie its signature lemon flavor. Fresh squeezed lemon juice gives the best taste. If you don’t have fresh lemons, you can use bottled lemon juice, though the flavor won’t be quite as bright and fresh. (Plus you want fresh lemons for the zest.) You can adjust the amount depending on your taste preferences.

: This is what gives the pie its signature lemon flavor. Fresh squeezed lemon juice gives the best taste. If you don’t have fresh lemons, you can use bottled lemon juice, though the flavor won’t be quite as bright and fresh. (Plus you want fresh lemons for the zest.) You can adjust the amount depending on your taste preferences. Vanilla : it enhances the flavor of the other ingredients and adds a subtle sweetness to the filling.

: it enhances the flavor of the other ingredients and adds a subtle sweetness to the filling. Salt : a pinch of salt balances the sweetness and enhances the flavors.

: a pinch of salt balances the sweetness and enhances the flavors. Pie crust : you can choose the type of crust you want – pastry, pie crust, graham cracker, or even Nilla Wafers. A 9-inch deep dish premade crust is recommended for this recipe.

: you can choose the type of crust you want – pastry, pie crust, graham cracker, or even Nilla Wafers. A 9-inch deep dish premade crust is recommended for this recipe. Lemon zest: it adds extra lemon flavor and a pleasant aroma to the dessert. You can skip it if you don’t have lemons or if you prefer a milder lemon taste.

Remember to bring all cold ingredients to room temperature before beginning. Room temperature ingredients combine quickly and evenly, so you won’t risk over-mixing. Overmixing incorporates too much air and can lead to cracks and/or a grainy texture.

How to make lemon cheesecake pie:

Prep: Bring ingredients to room temperature and preheat oven to 325. Mix the ingredients: Using a hand mixer or beater, combine cream cheese, sugar, sour cream, eggs, lemon juice, vanilla, and salt (everything except the zest and pie crust ) until smooth. Bake: Pour the lemon cheesecake mixture into the prepared pie crust and bake at 325 until the center is set but still slightly wobbly. (40 to 50 minutes.) To keep the pie crust from burning, cover the pie crust edges with foil. See how I covered my pie here . Cool: Let cool, then chill til firm (around 3 hours.) Serve: Before serving, top with a thin layer of whipped cream and lemon zest.

Recipe Tips

Use a deep dish pie crust. This recipe makes a lot of filling, so you’ll want to make sure you have enough room for it all.

Bring your cold ingredients to room temperature before starting. This is super important if you want a creamy and smooth filling. Cold ingredients can lead to overmixing, and overmixing incorporates too much air and can lead to cracks and/or a grainy texture.

Don’t skip the lemon zest! This will give your cheesecake that extra lemony flavor and really make it pop.

Take the pie out while it’s still jiggly. This is important for creaminess. It will continue to set up as it cools in the fridge.

Storage suggestions

Leftovers: To store Lemon Cheesecake Pie, cover it well with plastic wrap or foil and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Make ahead: If you want to make it ahead of time, you can keep it in the fridge for up to 2 days before serving.

To Freeze: You can also freeze it for up to 6 months by wrapping it tightly in plastic wrap and foil. To serve frozen pie, thaw it overnight in the refrigerator.

Faqs

Can I Use a Graham Cracker crust? Of course! I prefer how the pastry pie crust holds up after baking, but if you want a graham cracker crust, this is a good recipe: 1 ½ cups finely crushed graham crackers

1/3 cup butter, melted

3 tablespoons sugar 1. Heat oven to 350°F. Stir together all ingredients. Press the mixture firmly and evenly against the bottom and side of the pie plate.

2. Bake for about 10 minutes or until light brown; cool on a cooling rack before filling. How do I ensure the cheesecake filling turns out smooth and creamy? Make sure to use room-temperature ingredients. Cold cream cheese and other ingredients will be difficult to mix. Room-temperature ingredients will blend together quickly and evenly. How do I know when the cheesecake pie is fully baked? The center of the pie should be set, while still slightly jiggly, as it will continue to solidify as it cools and chills in the refrigerator. Can I make this recipe ahead of time? Yes! This cheesecake pie can be made up to 2 days in advance. It can also be frozen for up to 6 months and thawed overnight in the refrigerator before serving. Does this recipe require a water bath? No! This recipe does not require a water bath. Traditional cheesecakes often require a water bath to ensure even baking, but this recipe does not need one due to its thinner filling layer.

Lemon Cheesecake Pie Recipe 5 Stars4 Stars3 Stars2 Stars1 Star4.9 from 17 reviews Author: Jamie Sanders Print Recipe Description This Lemon Cheesecake Pie recipe is perfect for lemon lovers- so sweet, lemony and creamy, with just a tiny bit of tartness- yum! Ingredients UnitsScale (recipe adapted from Real Simple magazine) 2 8 oz bars of cream cheese, softened

2 bars of cream cheese, softened 1 cup sugar

sugar 1 cup sour cream

sour cream 2 large eggs

large eggs 1/3 cup fresh squeezed lemon juice

fresh squeezed lemon juice 1 tsp vanilla

vanilla 1/4 tsp salt

salt your favorite 9 -inch deep dish premade pie crust

your favorite -inch deep dish pie crust extra lemon for zest Cook ModePrevent your screen from going dark Instructions Using a hand mixer or beater, combine cream cheese, sugar, sour cream, eggs, lemon juice, vanilla, and salt (everything except the zest and pie crust ) until smooth. Pour into crust and bake at 325 until the center is set but still slightly wobbly. (40 to 50 minutes.) To keep the pie crust from burning, cover the pie crust edges with foil. See how I covered my pie here . Let cool, then chill til firm (around 3 hours.) Before serving, top with a thin layer of whipped cream and lemon zest Enjoy Notes Use either a graham cracker or traditional pie crust – whichever you prefer!

