Lemonade Popsicle Recipe (2024)

This Lemonade Popsicle Recipe makes for a fun dessert recipe for kids and parents. Make this ice pops recipe with fresh ingredients for a tasty summer treat.

how to make lemonade popsicles

My mini chef is obsessed with lemonade. She went to the supermarket with daddy the other day and he bought her some lemonade push pops. She liked them, but thought they were too sweet. She LOVES sour ice pops!

So we went to the kitchen and made a tasty and icy treat. We’ve been working on this lemonade popsicles recipe for a bit now. We finally have it the way we want it. It’s not just traditional lemonade since that was too watery and we didn’t use any heavy cream or condensed milk because that was just too heavy.

Instead, we used whole milk yogurt and by using that it gave it the little bit of sweetness we wanted. If you want your lemonade poposicle recipe to be on the sweeter side you could do some simple syrup instead of just plain water.

Kay had a blast making these. She loves doing everything in the kitchen by herself now. She’s a pro at making eggs already at 4 years old! She can even fish out the occasional shell. 😉

It’s a refreshing treat that’s perfect for the spring and even better for a hot summer day. You can even add in mix-ins like fresh raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, the options are endless.

This make 8 total popsicles and when they’re frozen we place them into a freezer safe container and then get making more ice pops. I rarely purchase popsicles in the store during the summer months when all the fruit is ripe and delicious.

Also during the summer, we’re always picking tons of local and organic berries so we’re constantly making ice pops. Homemade ice pops are great for kids since you can control the ingredients that go into them. Plus you’re keeping hydrating with pure ingredients in these ice pops too!

We also use our FAVORITE ice pop mold !

Why is this ice pop mold our favorite?

They look AMAZING! Just like ice pops in the stores

Great for thin or thick consistencies

Perfect for making healthy ice pops

You can see through it (yay for layers!)

it (yay for layers!) BPA Free

Easy to Use

Easy to Clean ( we use a bottle brush )

) Easy to Remove Ice Pops

lemonade popsicle recipe

