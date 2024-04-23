Lemonade Popsicle Recipe (2024)

BY: Courtney PUBLISHED: 14 Comments UPDATED ON:
This Lemonade Popsicle Recipe makes for a fun dessert recipe for kids and parents. Make this ice pops recipe with fresh ingredients for a tasty summer treat.
how to make lemonade popsicles
My mini chef is obsessed with lemonade. She went to the supermarket with daddy the other day and he bought her some lemonade push pops. She liked them, but thought they were too sweet. She LOVES sour ice pops!
So we went to the kitchen and made a tasty and icy treat. We’ve been working on this lemonade popsicles recipe for a bit now. We finally have it the way we want it. It’s not just traditional lemonade since that was too watery and we didn’t use any heavy cream or condensed milk because that was just too heavy.
Instead, we used whole milk yogurt and by using that it gave it the little bit of sweetness we wanted. If you want your lemonade poposicle recipe to be on the sweeter side you could do some simple syrup instead of just plain water.
Kay had a blast making these. She loves doing everything in the kitchen by herself now. She’s a pro at making eggs already at 4 years old! She can even fish out the occasional shell. 😉
It’s a refreshing treat that’s perfect for the spring and even better for a hot summer day. You can even add in mix-ins like fresh raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, the options are endless.
This make 8 total popsicles and when they’re frozen we place them into a freezer safe container and then get making more ice pops. I rarely purchase popsicles in the store during the summer months when all the fruit is ripe and delicious.
Also during the summer, we’re always picking tons of local and organic berries so we’re constantly making ice pops. Homemade ice pops are great for kids since you can control the ingredients that go into them. Plus you’re keeping hydrating with pure ingredients in these ice pops too!
We also use our FAVORITE ice pop mold!
Why is this ice pop mold our favorite?
- They look AMAZING! Just like ice pops in the stores
- Great for thin or thick consistencies
- Perfect for making healthy ice pops
- You can see through it (yay for layers!)
- BPA Free
- Easy to Use
- Easy to Clean (we use a bottle brush)
- Easy to Remove Ice Pops
LOVE this recipe? Find MORE Homemade Ice Pop Recipes!
lemonade popsicle recipe
Lemonade Popsicle Recipe
Author: Courtney
Course: Dessert
Cuisine: American
Prep Time: 10 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 4 hours hours
Total Time: 4 hours hours 10 minutes minutes
Servings: 8 popsicles
Calories: 25kcal
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup lemon juice
- pinch turmeric (for color)
- 1/2 cup vanilla yogurt
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 cups water
Instructions
In a large bowl with spout mix together the lemon juice and turmeric.
Once combined add in the remaining ingredients and stir until completely mixed.
Pour mixture into popsicle mold and then place in sticks.
Freeze popsicles for 4+ hours or until frozen solid.
*If you want it sweeter you can use honey, maple syrup, stevia, or even simple syrup.
Nutrition
Calories: 25kcal | Carbohydrates: 3g | Protein: 1g | Cholesterol: 2mg | Sodium: 19mg | Potassium: 69mg | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 30IU | Vitamin C: 6mg | Calcium: 45mg
The nutritional information is automatically calculated and can vary based ingredients and products used. If the nutrition numbers are important for you we recommend calculating them yourself.
Margot
I followed the instructions/ingredients exactly and this mix was a little too tart. I added 2 tablespoons of agave nectar to get sweeten it up like you mentioned. Maybe sweet fruit would have helped? Delicious and creamy and froze well. I added chopped basil to a few and those were extra yummy! Made about 10 pops using little silicone molds.
Reply
Courtney Lopez
We love tart desserts, but another option would be to use Meyer Lemons which are sweeter than regular lemons. 🙂 Also our vanilla yogurt has sugar added which is why we don’t really add the sugar, but sometimes if you’re craving something sweet more sugar helps. The basil addition sounds heavenly!! Great idea 🙂
Suzanne
These look so good! I love that turmeric is the source of coloring! This would be fun to make with kids!
Reply
Vanessa
Thanks for sharing! Do they keep long?
Reply
michelle Cady
Fun and Easy to make and the girls loved it! Thank you
Reply
Courtney Lopez
So glad you guys enjoyed 😀
Amber
This is a simple and wonderful recipe. Took ours longer than 4 hours to set, but once it did-so delicious, kids love them! We added maple syrup and vanilla and used plain yogurt. Came out great.
Reply
Courtney Lopez
Yay! So glad you guys loved them too! 🙂
Kaylee
I love! Lemonade pops! I wanted to make some so I came across this! And it sounds like the perfect thing to make! I’m going to give it a try! I know it’s going to be delicious! Hope you have an amazing day bye!
Reply
Iris
These look amazing. Can we replace the milk and yogurt? Maybe with coconut cream? We are dairy free
Reply
Courtney
Absolutely, we love Oui for vegan yogurt.
Asher
So I liked it but it turns out that the picture looks a lot different from what mine looks like. Maybe it’s because I’m a bad cook. I don’t know but they still are awesome 💯 definitely a 10/10
Reply
Rupa
Hi. Planning to make these over the weekend. Was just wondering, will the milk not get curdled when mixed with lemon juice?
Reply
Courtney
You want to stir really well 🙂 The yogurt helps it come together.