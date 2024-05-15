Lemony Turmeric Tea Cake Recipe (2024)

I really like this cake. It stores well and definitely didn't last more than two days in my house. A couple of notes:1. Use the full 2TBSP of sugar on the top which takes away the bitterness of the lemon slices and adds some needed sweetness.2. At 60 min. bake time, the cake was still quite moist inside (and a toothpick did not come out clean). I pulled it anyway and it was baked perfectly. (My oven is calibrated)3. You need more than two lemons to produce 2TBSP of zest