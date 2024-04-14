Lentil & Bacon Soup recipe | Moorlands Eater | (2024)

Lentil & Bacon Soup is a nutritious, simple yet tasty soup that’s perfect for chilly days. Made with quick cooking split red lentils, plus smoked bacon and vegetables, everyday ingredients are transformed into something hearty, comforting and delicious.

SPLIT RED LENTILS

I’ll bet there’s hardly been a time when there wasn’t split red lentils in my cupboard. One of the most readily available pulses and relatively cheap too, these little orange discs (not red, despite the name) can be a good source of fibre and protein. They’re called split because, having had their outer layer removed, they naturally split in two. This, together with being softer than most pulses, means you don’t have to soak them first as they cook and break down quickly.

One of the ways I use red lentils is as a base for nutritious soups. If you want a demonstration of their ability to carry other flavours, try my . For pared back, earthy simplicity, take a look at Simple Lentil Soup.

The lentil soup I’m sharing today is thick, hearty, and perfect for chilly days. Lentil & Bacon Soup also happens to be my current favourite.

You’ll find a detailed recipe card at the end with full instructions. But I recommend you read on for tips and step-by-step images.

LENTIL & BACON SOUP INGREDIENTS

This tasty, nourishing soup is based on what for me are fridge and pantry staples. In addition to the split red lentils plus salt and pepper, you’ll need:

Bacon. My preference is smoked streaky bacon for best flavour and good fat content (don't fear fat: it's essential for our bodies, including the absorption of vitamins).

Tomato puree. Gives a little background flavour plus colour and acidity.

Stock. I prefer chicken stock, but you could use vegetable. Try to use lower salt versions; too much salt can mean pulses take longer to soften.

I’ve deliberately kept the flavours simple as I wanted the lentils, bacon, and vegetables to be the focus. But you could add two teaspoons of dried thyme, oregano, or a mixed blend of herbs if liked.

EASY LENTIL & BACON SOUP

Although I said above that you don’t have to soak split red lentils, I still do when I want them to cook even quicker. It won’t take long. Just 30 minutes covered in boiling water from a kettle. I do this at the start so they’re ready by the time I’ve prepped and started cooking the other ingredients.

For the soup base, we cook the bacon (I snip it into pieces with scissors: easier than chopping with a knife) in the oil until turning golden. The chopped onion, celery and garlic go in next, along with a good grind of pepper and just a small pinch of salt. If your bacon is particularly salty you could leave out the salt at this stage.

When the aromatic veg is starting to soften nicely, you can stir in the diced potato and carrot. These are soon followed by the drained lentils, tomato puree, a litre of stock, a tablespoon of parsley, and more pepper.Bring everything up to a boil, then turn down to a simmer. You can put on a lid but keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn’t boil over.

Keep it simmering, stirring now and then, until the lentils, potatoes and carrots are all soft. Depending how vigorously you simmer, this will take 15 – 20 min.If when done the soup looks thicker than you’d like, add a little water. If it seems thin, simmer with the lid off for a few minutes.

I guess everyone has their own idea of whether soups are best smooth or chunky. Personally, I take the middle ground, preferring some texture remaining so the ingredients don’t completely lose their individual identities. So, I go in with my stick blender and whizz just for a few seconds. If you prefer chunky then omit this step.

Finally, taste and add more salt and/or pepper if needed. Then stir in the remaining tablespoon of parsley.

SERVING & STORING LEEK & BACON SOUP

I always think soups look so much better with a bit of garnish on each bowl. In this case, I fried extra bacon and chopped some more parsley.

Hunks of good homemade bread to dip in are a must. Or, if you want contrasting crunch, try these garlic and herb croutons. You could even sprinkle with some grated or cubed mature Cheddar cheese too.

My recipe for Lentil & Bacon Soup makes enough for four servings. But, as it will be fine in the fridge for three days or can be frozen, I think it’s worth making the full amount even if you’re a smaller household. The soup makes a great comforting lunch at home or try it in a flask to take to work, school or college.

Full of everyday but tasty and nutritious ingredients, I hope you’ll try this simple soup and let me know what you thought in the Comments.

4 from 1 vote Print Lentil & Bacon Soup Made with quick-cooking split red lentils, smoked bacon, and vegetables, this easy yet tasty soup is perfect for chilly days. I've kept the flavouring simple, but you can add 1 - 2 teaspoons of dried herbs (e.g. thyme, oregano, or mixed herbs) at step 3 if liked. CourseMain Course, Starter, Lunch CuisineEuropean Keywordpulses, red lentils See Also Slow Cooker Thai Soup with Chicken Recipe | foodiecrush.com Prep Time 20 minutes Cook Time 40 minutes Total Time 1 hour Servings 4 Author Moorlands Eater Ingredients 200 g split red lentils

2 tbsp olive or other oil

200 g smoked streaky bacon, chopped (weight after rinds removed)

1 large onion roughly chopped

2 stalks celery finely chopped

4 large cloves garlic finely chopped

salt and black pepper to taste

1 medium potato, peeled and diced (approx. 200g before peeling)

1 large carrot, scraped or peeled then diced (approx. 225g before prep)

1 tbsp tomato puree

1 litre light stock (chicken or vegetable)

2 tbsp chopped parsley Optional garnish 100 g chopped bacon, fried

chopped parsley Instructions Put the lentils in a roomy heatproof bowl and pour over boiling water from a kettle to twice their depth. Leave to soak for 30 minutes. Although it isn't absolutely necessary to soak split red lentils, it will reduce the cooking time. Put the oil in a large saucepan over high heat and add the chopped streaky bacon. Once the fat starts to run, turn the heat down to moderate and cook, stirring often until it turns golden. Stir in the onion, celery and garlic, seasoning with a small pinch of salt (leave out if your bacon is particularly salty) and a good grind of pepper. Cook, stirring often, until the onion is starting to soften. Stir in the potato and carrot until coated in fat. Drain the lentils, refresh in cold water, drain again, then stir into the saucepan along with the tomato puree. Stir in the stock, add another grind of pepper, and 1 tbsp of the parsley. Bring up to a boil then turn down to a simmer: put on a lid but keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn't boil over. Simmer until the lentils, potatoes and carrots are soft (approx. 15 - 20 min.) If the soup looks thicker than you'd like, add a little water. If it seems thin, simmer with the lid off for a few minutes. Off the heat, take a stick blender and whizz to your preferred consistency: it's recommended to blend for a few seconds only for a medium textured rather than completely smooth soup. Taste and add more salt and/or pepper if needed, plus the remaining 1 tbsp of parsley. Serve the soup sprinkled with the bacon and parsley garnishes if liked. Soup can be stored in the fridge for 3 days or frozen.

