Lentils Diavolo Recipe (2024)

Cooking Notes
Gary Brownell
They should really change the instruction relating to 1 1/2 inches of water. First, as evidenced in the comments, it's not clear whether that means 1 1/2 inches over the lentils or 1 1/2 inches from the bottom of the pot. Second, the volume of water included in the 1 1/2 inches is dependent on the diameter of the pot. 1 1/2 inches of water in a 9 inch diameter pot is much more water than 1 1/2 inches of water in a 7 inch diameter pot.
Ray
My experience with lentils shows that tomato paste should be added after the lentils have cooked. The acidity of the tomatoes toughens the skin of the lentils. Maybe why users had to cook lentils longer to achieve right mouth feel.
anne chaney
I have a pot of these cooling on my stove right now. Made recipe exactly as written. They have great promise as a staple in our house. I think the dish may be missing a deep flavor note and I next time I may add a spoonful of miso or soy sauce or even veg bouillon paste. Salt doesn’t do enough. I plan to serve this with lemon and chopped overpriced mint as a side for ras el hanut lamb chops, rice and maybe some plain yogurt.
Tatsuvia
Delicious. I recommend trying with Beluga lentils, which keep their shape—even better the next day with a fried egg on top.
Betsy
Did not seed the jalapeño, and it was fine for a family of chiliheads. Others might find it too spicy. Pimentón (smoked paprika) plus fresh jalapeño pretty much tastes just like canned chipotles (smoked jalapeños) in adobo sauce. Use whichever you have on hand. We enjoyed this very much!
Olivia
How about including a SPECIFIC amount of water measured in cups rather than nebulous inches? That would be helpful.
jjocarbone
Loved the heat. Added about 1/4 c of balsamic vinegar to give it some pungency. Served with Sicilian Citrus Salad, which provided a perfect complement.
Beth
Super good! I messed up by adding too much water (later realized it was 1.5 in of water in total, not 1.5 in over the top of the lentils... rookie mistakes, I realize...) but it all cooked down into a really pleasant, spicy stew! Such a nice, warming dish for the cold months!
Debby
For those saying to add tomato paste at the end, that defeats the purpose of tomato paste. Sautéeing it in oil brings out the umami flavor. Just cook the lentils longer, if necessary, or precook your lentils and then add them to the sauté.
Tom Kulaga
Yum! Yum! Yum! Served this a bit soupy on a bed of Israeli couscous with chopped spinach, kale and garlic olives. Absolutely delicious and leaves a bit of tingle on the tongue. Needs more salt than the recipe calls for at the end. Lovely with a glass of cabernet franc. Will definitely add this to the repertoire for a cold winter's night.
Julia
I doubled the chili flakes but wish I had used half sweet paprika and half smoked paprika because the smoky flavor overwhelms the dish. Needed to cook it longer than the recipe said to (at least 45 minutes) and add more water (I used small French lentils). I added a bit of apple cider vinegar and doused it with more olive oil at the end.
JGro
This was a good recipe to get me thinking of making lentils in a different way and cuisine. It does need a bit more spice and got dry, but I used it in place of taco meat and it tasted great. I like the suggestion of using chipotles in adobo and will try that when making it again.
ncowan
made this with homemade chicken broth instead of the water, added a good amount of depth with no real additional work
Audrey
I've made this several times now, and the water thing really is a non-issue. What it probably should say is "add enough water to cover and then add warm water during cooking as needed until lentils are tender and desired consistency is reached."I always double this recipe, as the leftovers are fantastic over baked potatoes, or even in a bowl as a type of chili. I also add a lot more smoked paprika because we all love the smoky taste.
Stephanie
I added a red bell pepper to the original oil--garlic-jalapeno spice mix. I used red lentils because that's all I had on hand and instead of 1/4 c of tomato paste, I added a 15 oz can of tomato sauce. Served over rice for my husband, I opted for crusty bread instead of rice and it was awesome!!
Katherine
Pretty good as written. I ended up adding some harissa to it, and serving it with a dollop of salted Greek yogurt, which definitely raised things up a notch.
Catherine
I used 3 1/2 cups of water.
margot
I used tokarashi chiliflakes and added some bacon! I love this recipe! Served with a poached egg on top, some lemonzest and fresh cilantro!
aubrey
took almost four times as long to cook lentils through
Laura
I followed the recipe exactly, only subbing vegetable stock for the water, and then loaded it up with a heaping teaspoon of salt, 3 tablespoons of low sodium soy sauce, and a good glug of quality balsamic at the end based on comments from others. I took about a cup of the mixture and pureed it, then added it back to the pot. It was relatively bland following the recipe exactly, I agree with the comments that it's missing that base umami flavor. The soy and balsamic definitely helped!
CAROLINE
3 mins high instant pot for red lentils1 cup lentils = 1 3/4 cup liquid
Smiley
Followed the notes from others who said the dish lacked umami and added some fish sauce at the end. I also didn’t have jalapenos and subbed 2 calabrian chilis, which worked very nicely! Recommend finishing with some lemon or vinegar.
Adi Sneg
Loved this recipe, super easy! I served it atop couscous with a fresh green salad and a dollop of garlic Greek yogurt.I followed the recipe as-is except for a few deviations: - As some folks said, the water measurements were unclear, so I simply did a 1:1 ratio plus 1/2 cup for sauciness, adding more as needed- I added MSG at the end with the salt to offer a more well-rounded flavour- I added strips of lemon zest (leftover from another recipe) which added a nice bitter brightness
Kelly
I too found this a bit bland and not spicy at all. One whole jalapeno was not enough in my opinion as my tolerance is quite high. It is lacking something.I topped with a runny yolk egg, and that was enjoyable.
SG
Super easy and delicious. Definitely in the rotation now.
Sarah T.
I'm a lentil lover, and this is hand's down my favorite preparation of them. It's also my family's favorite. We typically double the recipe so we have extras to reheat. The recipe freezes beautifully. After trying the recipe several times and finding that it took longer than expected to soften the lentils, I have taken to adding the tomato paste near the end of the cooking time. The acid from the tomato seemed to delay to softening of the lentils. (I still cook the spices in the oil.)
Kristen
The umami taste in the tomato paste is due to the free glutamate. I'll be adding the tomato paste later in the recipe to not have to wait for my lentils to get the right mouth feel. I'll enjoy the greater free time of not having to watch lentils simmer and simmer.
Eman
I sautéed mushrooms with the garlic, it was a nice addition.
MT
Somehow came out not very flavorful? I kept about half the seeds from the jalapeño and added more red pepper flakes, but it still wound up surprisingly bland. Perhaps I didn’t let the oil develop for long enough before adding in the tomato paste.
me
Made this with hatch green chilies for spice and ate it over a roasted sweet potato. Delicious!
