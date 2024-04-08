Lentils Diavolo Recipe (2024)

I'm a lentil lover, and this is hand's down my favorite preparation of them. It's also my family's favorite. We typically double the recipe so we have extras to reheat. The recipe freezes beautifully. After trying the recipe several times and finding that it took longer than expected to soften the lentils, I have taken to adding the tomato paste near the end of the cooking time. The acid from the tomato seemed to delay to softening of the lentils. (I still cook the spices in the oil.)