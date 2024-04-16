Lettuce Chicken Wrap Recipe | The 36th AVENUE (2024)

ThisCopycat P.F Chang’s Lettuce Chicken Wrap Recipe comes pretty darn close to P. F. Chang’s. The only difference is that P.F. Chang’s version is served on a bed of fried mung bean noodles. I didn’t have those on hand and didn’t take the time to hunt them down for you (I know, I’m lazy), so I opted out of using them, but if you truly want the authentic version, add the noodles. If I want to eat lettuce wraps, they have to be pretty darn delicious for me to wrap them in lettuce. It’s a fact. And the filling in these lettuce wraps is over the top delicious.

Hello, 36th Avenue fans! I’m Jen, and I blog at Bakerette.com where I share daily recipes, gardening tidbits, and a smattering of DIY projects. I’m excited to be a monthly contributor at The 36th Avenue. I met Desiree at a blogging conference this year where she taught a class. She was funny, energetic, and friendly.It was an instant connection. Well, technically these chicken lettuce wraps are “appetizers,” but my family eats them for dinner and we couple it with chicken fried rice for a fantastic meal. Can we talk about how many Asian restaurants serve lettuce wraps? I’m going with a million–because I really don’t exaggerate, nor do I inflate numbers. I’m safe to say there are quite a few, but their lettuce wraps don’t compare to P.F. Chang’s Chicken Lettuce Wraps. Ummmm, to die for! Again, I don’t exaggerate.

If you want great Asian food, use sesame oil. Vegetable oil, canola oil or others don’t compare. In my opinion, it’s one of the best ways to cook up almost any type of Asian food. And if you haven’t tried hoisin or sriracha sauce? Don’t skimp. Skimp on the noodles, but not the sauces. They truly make these authentic. You can find the sauces in almost any grocery store in the Asian aisle. The sriracha sauce is red with a rooster on it. Hoisin sauce is a dark, thick sauce, almost like the color and texture of molasses, but not the same taste.

5.0 from 4 reviews See Also A Classic Ribollita: Tuscan Bean Soup RecipeTasty Yorkshire Puddings Recipe: Traditional English PopoversCranberry Pecan Stuffing RecipeIkea Swedish Meatballs Recipe Copycat P.F. Chang's Chicken Lettuce Wraps Print Author: Bakerette.com Recipe type: Appetizer Cuisine: Asian See Also Candied pecans recipe - A Dish of Daily Life Serves: 6-8 lettuce wraps Ingredients 1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 pound ground chicken

1 pound ground chicken

1 large onion, chopped

1 large onion, chopped

2 tablespoons garlic, minced or pressed

2 tablespoons garlic, minced or pressed

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon soy sauce

¼ cup hoisin sauce

¼ cup hoisin sauce

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced

2 teaspoons fresh ginger, minced

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

3 teaspoons sriracha sauce

3 teaspoons sriracha sauce

1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained and finely chopped

1 can (8 ounces) sliced water chestnuts, drained and finely chopped

1 small bunch green onions, sliced

1 small bunch green onions, sliced

2 teaspoon sesame oil

2 teaspoon sesame oil

salt to taste

salt to taste

Iceberg, Bibb or butter lettuce leaves, rinsed and drained

Iceberg, Bibb or butter lettuce leaves, rinsed and drained

Soy sauce, hoisin, spicy mustard sauce for dipped (optional)

Soy sauce, hoisin, spicy mustard sauce for dipped (optional)

Roasted peanuts, chopped (optional)

Roasted peanuts, chopped (optional)

Fried mung bean noodles (optional) Instructions In a medium skillet on medium heat, warm 1 tablespoon sesame oil. Add the ground chicken and cook until it is cooked through. With a spatula, break it up into small chunks as it cooks (it will resemble ground beef). Remove from heat. Stir in the onion, garlic, soy sauce, hoisin sauce, ginger, rice wine vinegar, and sriracha sauce until thoroughly coated. Fold in water chestnuts, green onion, sesame oil, and peanuts, if desired. Salt to taste. Serve on a bed of fried mung bean noodles, if desired, in a lettuce leaf and top with hoisin, soy sauce, or spicy mustard.

Recipe adapted from Eat-Drink-Love.com

Thank you, Desiree, for allowing me to guest post today! And I would love it if you stopped by Bakerette.com for a bite!

I hope to see you around!

You might also like these other recipes at Bakerette:

Watermelon Cupcake

Utah Scones

Chicken Fried Rice

Have a delicious day my friends!

Jen and Desiree