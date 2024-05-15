LIMITED NUMBER - AUTOGRAPHED COPY — TASTING PARIS - 100 Recipes to Eat Like a Local — By Clotilde Dusoulier (2024)

“No matter how many visits you’ve enjoyed in the capital, this book will have you looking at flights immediatement.”

Parisian Clotilde Dusoulier LOVES her City of Light (do we blame her??). She especially loves thedaily, incredibly diverse menu of delicious food and drink — that can be found in brasseries, bistros, bakeries, restaurants and fresh air markets throughout Paris. Clotilde oftenis described as "the Parisian friend we all wish we had."

She shares that deep passion, relationship and adventures with Parisian food through her very popular blog, Zucchini & Chocolate, and also through her own recipes, which fill cookbooks such asThe French Market Cookbook, averypopular choice with the Pretty Things & Cool Stuff community.

Clotildemakes you want to be in Paris right now, eating your way from morning to the wee hours. But if can't make the next flight to the French capital, you now can turn to Tasting Paris - 100 Recipes to Eat Like a Local, her newest, drool-worthy cookbook. And, we have an autographed copy for you!

You can spend a virtual day in Paris by just going chapter to chapter, as the cookbook starts with A Welcome to Paris and Morning (Le Matin) —think Classic Café AuLait and Chocolate Bread — then goes to Noon (Le Midi), Afternoon (L' Aprés-Midi), Early Evening (L'Apéro), Evening (Le Soir) and ends with Late Night (Tard Dans La Nuit) and Parisian Onion Soup.

In Tasting Paris, Clotilde will prepare you for your own Paris Picnic along the Seine, introduce you to three generations of charcuterie makers, explain the difference between a bistro, brasserie, restaurant and café and take you to her favorite boulangeries and local marchés for the fresh and healthy ingredients she loves from artisanal producers. Yes, she leaves you with recipes from each stop!

In addition to her French favorites, Clotildeshares delicious recipes forLebanese kibbeh, Armenian byoreks, North African tfaya, Turkish hünkar begendi, and Vietnamese bún bò nam bô to reflect the multiculturalism of Paristhat keeps its food scene so vibrant and exciting.

There are 100 recipes in Tasting Paris, as well as 125 inviting color photographs that will take you on such a rich, virtual tour of Paris, you may want to stop for a macaron or a French aperitif — yes, she provides you with tasty recipes for both.

Clotilde has given us a cookbookand an intimate travel guide, as she also shares insider tips about Paris eateries, market streets and more, tucked alongsidethe recipes.

While Tasting Parisfeatures classic recipes like Roast Chicken with Herbed Butter and Croutons, and Profiteroles — and Clotilde's tips that will help you take yours to a new level,as well as newer dishes that reflect the way Parisians eat today, such as Ratatouille Pita Sandwich with Chopped Eggs and Tahini Sauce and Spiralized Zucchini Salad with Peach and Green Almonds.

Tasting Paris is an experience — a real treat for your tastebuds where Clotilde will helpunleash your joy for cooking, and a book you will want to curl up with a Café au Lait and croissant and in your mind, leisurely stroll down the boulevards, along the Seine and, as evening falls, look outover the shimmering City of Light from the top of the Eiffel Tour.

C'est si bon! (It's so good!) Sing it, Eartha Kitt (click the link). And here is an interview with Clotilde Ithink you will enjoy.

And, be sure to check out Clotilde's wonderful vegetarian cookbook...

CLOTILDE DUSOULIER is a well-known French food writer and the creator of the award-winning food blog chocolateandzucchini.com and the author of the cookbooks Chocolate & Zucchini and The French Market Cookbook, as well as the guide and reference books Clotilde's Edible Adventures in Paris and Edible French. She lives with her family in Montmartre.