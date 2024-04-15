Livogen-Z Tablet Uses, Side effects, Precautions - PharmBaba (2024)

Livogen-Z Tablet uses, side effects, precautions

Composition Ferrous fumarate (152mg) + Folic acid (750mcg) + Zinc sulphate (61.8mg) Company Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd Medicine type Health Supplement Prescription required No Route of administration Oral Uses Iron Deficiency, Anemia, Pregnancy Side effects Nausea, Vomiting, Stomach discomfort Precautions Hypersensitivity, Liver or Kidney Disease

General uses of Livogen-Z Tablet

Livogen-Z Tablet is a dietary supplement. It is used for the treatment of iron deficiencies, anemia, and megaloblastic anemia that is caused by poor diet, folate deficiency, and poor absorption of food.

Livogen-Z Tablet helps to overcome fatigue, weakness and also improves the body’s immunity to fight against diseases.

It may also be recommended for pregnant women to produce more blood and to fulfill the iron requirement in the body so that the baby can grow normally.

Ingredients of Livogen-Z Tablet

Ferrous fumarate: Livogen-Z Tablet contains ferrous fumarate (152mg). It is an iron supplement. It is mainly used for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency.

Folic acid or vitamin B9: It contains folic acid (750mcg). It is a subtype of vitamin B. Folic acid helps in the development of RBCs (red blood cells) and is generally recommended in the prevention and treatment of folate deficiency and anemia.

Zinc sulphate: Livogen-Z Tablet contains zinc sulphate (61.8mg). Zinc sulphate helps promote immune function, protein synthesis, enzymatic reactions, growth, and development.

How does Livogen-Z Tablet work? / Mechanism of action

Livogen-Z Tablet is a combination of three medicines. Ferrous fumarate in this tablet works by fulfilling the body’s iron requirement and helps in preventing and treating iron deficiencies in the body.

Folic acid in this tablet is a subtype of vitamin B. Folic acid helps the body to make more RBCs (red blood cells) and prevents certain anemia that is caused by folic acid deficiency.

Zinc sulphate in Livogen-Z Tablet helps promote growth and development, immune function, and various enzymatic reactions.

When Livogen-Z Tablet is prescribed?

Iron deficiency: It is a condition when the iron level in the blood gets lower than normal. Ferrous fumarate in Livogen-Z Tablet helps in fulfilling the requirement of iron in the blood.

Anemia: It is a condition when the RBCs (red blood cells) count in the body gets lower than normal. This may cause symptoms like fatigue, shortness of breath, and lack of energy. Folic acid in Livogen-Z Tablet helps the body to make more red blood cells and helps in the prevention and treatment of anemia.

Folate Deficiency: Livogen-Z Tablet may be recommended in patients with folic acid deficiency.

Megaloblastic anemia: It is a blood disorder that is characterized by large red blood cells and a decrease in the number of those cells. It is generally caused by the deficiency of vitamin B12 and vitamin B9 (folic acid). Livogen-Z Tablet can also be prescribed in treating megaloblastic anemia.

Pregnancy: Livogen-Z Tablet can also be recommended in pregnancy. It helps the body to produce more blood so that the baby can grow normally.

Side effects of Livogen-Z Tablet

Livogen-Z Tablet does not show any serious side effects but in some cases, it may show some side effects like:

Nausea

Vomiting

Stomach discomfort

Diarrhea

Precautions

Hypersensitivity: You should avoid using this medicine if you are hypersensitive (allergic) to any of the ingredients (ferrous fumarate, folic acid, and zinc sulphate) of the Livogen-Z Tablet.

Liver or kidney disease: This medicine should be used with caution in patients with having any liver or kidney disease.

You should avoid taking this medicine or consult your doctor if you are already taking any other dietary supplement or medication.

How to use Livogen-Z Tablet?

You can take this medicine once a day or as advised by your doctor.

It is best to take this medicine after having a meal.

Do not chew, crush, or break the tablet. Swallow it as a whole.

Storage of Livogen-Z Tablet

Store Livogen-Z Tablet at room temperature.

Keep this medicine away from direct sunlight.

Keep this medicine away from kids and pets.

Some FAQs

What are the uses of the Livogen-Z Tablet? Livogen-Z Tablet is a health supplement. It is generally used in the treatment of iron deficiency, anemia, megaloblastic anemia, and folate deficiency. Can I use Livogen-Z Tablet in pregnancy? Yes, Livogen-Z Tablet can be recommended in pregnancy. It fulfills the requirement of iron and folic acid in the body and helps the baby grow normally. You should use this medicine in pregnancy only if it is prescribed by your doctor. Is Livogen-Z Tablet habit forming? No, Livogen-Z Tablet does not contain any ingredient that will make you habitual of it. What is the dose and duration of Livogen-Z Tablet for adults? For adults, Livogen-Z Tablet can be prescribed once or two times a day. But the dose and duration of this medicine are not the same for all and depend on many factors. You should always consult your doctor about the dose and duration of this medicine.

Summary

Livogen-Z Tablet is a health supplement that contains ferrous fumarate, folic acid, and zinc sulphate as its active ingredients. It is mainly used in the treatment of iron deficiency, anemia, folic acid deficiency, and megaloblastic anemia.

This medicine should be used with caution in patients with having any liver or kidney disease.

