Loaded Kimchi Fries Recipe (in 15 Minutes!) (2024)

Is anyone in the mood for some loaded fries? If so, these loaded vegetarian kimchi fries are the way to go! Made with all of the toppings, this tasty dish is packed with flavor and requires just 15 minutes to make.

That’s right friends, my newfound obsession with kimchi is being combined with my forever love of Mexican food in the form of…Kimchi Fries!

These loaded fries are inspired by a Korean-Mexican fusion food truck I once ate at in Austin called Chi’Lantro (they’re actually the birthplace of Kimchi Fries)! And while the two cuisines may seem like they wouldn’t play well together, they do. They sooo do.

This vegetarian take on Kimchi Fries is loaded with our homemade kimchi and sriracha sauce, along with some Tex Mex favorites like cheddar cheese, avocado, and cilantro.

Ingredients used to make vegetarian kimchi fries

When I say these fries are loaded, I mean it. I’ve included everything you can think of to take these fries to the next level! They’re like loaded nachos, but in french fry form. Here’s a list of all of the ingredients you’ll need:

French Fries: We'll need fries, of course! Any type will work, including frozen. (Have an air fryer? Make fries in the air fryer !)

Kimchi: Kimchi will add flavor and nutrients to these fries. It's the whole reason we're here! Here's my recipe for delicious homemade kimchi .

Cheddar Cheese: Who doesn't like cheese on their fries?! Cheddar cheese will add the familiar cheesy coziness that we all love.

Green Onions: Green onions add the perfect amount of flavor, and work as a great garnish.

Jalapeño: Adding jalapeño to these fries creates just the right amount of spice. If you aren't a fan of hot foods, feel free to ditch this little pepper.

Avocado: I love to add avocado slices to my fries for extra flavor and healthy fat.

Cilantro: Much like the green onion, cilantro is great for garnishing and taste!

Lime: No vegetarian fries are complete without a nice squeeze of delicious limey tang.

Mayonnaise: We'll be using mayo as a base for our sauce! You can also use a combination of yogurt and mayo (see specifics in the recipe card below).

Sriracha: We'll combine sriracha with the mayo to give the sauce a flavorful kick.

How to make this fry recipe

Loaded vegetarian kimchi fries are very easy to make. Apart from cooking the french fries like “normal” (baking or frying), this recipe involves nothing more than chopping veggies and mixing the sauce ingredients! All in all, this recipe requires just 15 minutes. Here is how it’s done:

Cook the fries: I prefer to cook my fries in my ai r fryer , but you can also cook them in oil or in the oven. Mix the sauce: While the fries are cooking, stir together the mayo and sriracha. Prep the toppings: Prep the remaining ingredients. Finely chop the kimchi, grate the cheese, slice the green onions, slice or dice the jalapeño, slice the avocado, and chop the cilantro. Assemble the fries: Finally, it’s time to assemble the fries! While they’re still piping hot, sprinkle on the cheddar, then top with all of the other ingredients, finishing with a drizzle of lime. Serve immediately (as with most French fries, these don’t store well).

Korean-Mexican fry topping options

In addition to my list of toppings outlined above, there are some more tasty options that you may want to try!

Taco Meat: Yes, taco meat! These fries can be made into a complete meal when you add tempeh taco meat on top. It's filling, nutritious, and totally mouth watering!

Queso: Instead of using cheddar cheese, feel free to add cashew queso on top of your fries. Not only is this delicious, it also makes this dish vegan-friendly!

Guacamole: Everyone loves guac! Check out this healthy guacamole spin for a nutrient-dense twist on the popular topping.

Bean Salad: If you're looking for a filling topping that will add immense flavor to your fries, look no further. This bean salad is the perfect choice! Combine with the tempeh taco meat, and you've got yourself some serious taco fries.

Cabbage Salad: Well, it's more like a slaw, but this Thai Cabbage Salad would amp up these fries with delicious veggie power!

More of our favorite fry recipes

I’m a French fry gal through and through. If you’re like me, you’ll want to try these delicious recipes as soon as you can.

