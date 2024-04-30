Lofthouse Christmas Cookies Recipe (2024)

By Kelly Dixon

Published: Oct 18, 2023

Homemade Lofthouse Christmas Cookies are even better than the delicious ones you buy at the grocery store bakery. They are fun to make and decorate for the holidays! Consider making them for friends and family, or better yet, Santa!

Lofthouse Christmas Cookies

Lofthouse cookies are grocery store cookies we all know and love. They’re similar to soft sugar cookies but softer, fluffier, and thicker in texture. Best of all, everyone knows they taste delicious! Keep this copycat recipe on hand for making cookies for occasions all year round!

In a large bowl or mixer bowl add 1 stick of salted butter and sugar, and cream for 2-3 minutesusing an electric mixer. Continue by mixing in the egg and sour cream.

In a medium bowl add flour, baking powder, and salt.Slowly add this dry mixture to the creamy butter mixture in small increments.

Divide the dough in half and put each half on plastic wrap. Press the dough down until it’s about an inch thickness. Wrap up in plastic wrap and place the flattened cookie dough in the refrigerator to chill for at least 2 hours.

Using a round cup or a round cookie cutter, cut the cookies out and place them on a baking sheet. Bake them for about 7-8 minutes. Once cooled, frost the copycat Lofthouse cookies with buttercream frosting. The flavor of these cookies is straight-up addicting!

Buttercream Frosting

  • ½cupof butter, at room temperature
  • 2cupsof powdered sugar
  • 1 ½teaspoonsof vanilla extract
  • 2tablespoonsmilk
  • food coloring

Using an electric mixer, cream the butter until it’s fluffy. Mix in the powdered sugar followed by the vanilla, milk, and then food coloring

More Christmas Recipes

Lofthouse Christmas Cookies

Lofthouse Christmas Cookies

Homemade Lofthouse Christmas Cookies are even better than the delicious ones you buy at the grocery store. So fun to make and decorate!

Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes

Cook Time: 7 minutes minutes

Cooling time: 2 hours hours

Total Time: 2 hours hours 30 minutes minutes

Servings: 25 cookies

Equipment

Ingredients

For the Cookies

  • 1 stick butter
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 egg
  • ¼ cup sour cream
  • ¾ cup milk
  • cups flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt

For the Buttercream Frosting

  • ½ cup butter (at room temperature)
  • 2 cups powdered sugar
  • teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoons milk
  • food coloring

Instructions

For the Cookies

  • In a large bowl or mixer bowl add 1 stick of butter and sugar, and cream together with a mixer for 2-3 minutes

  • Add the egg and mix

  • Add the sour cream and mix

  • In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

  • Add the "dry ingredients" from the step above to the butter mixture in small increments

  • Divide dough in half and wrap each half in plastic wrap

  • Using your hands, press the dough down until it is about 2 inches thick

  • Place the cookie dough in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours

  • After the dough is chilled, preheat your oven to 350℉

  • Prepare cookie sheets with parchment paper

  • Using a rolling pin, place the dough on parchment paper and roll it out until the dough is about ½ inch thick

  • Cut the dough with cookie cutters. If you don't have a circle cookie cutter, use the lip of a round cup

  • Place the cookie sheet with the cookies in the refrigerator for an additional 5 minutes

  • Bake the cookies for 7-8 minutes until the bottoms are are little golden brown

For the Buttercream Frosting

  • Using an electric mixer, cream the butter until it’s fluffy

  • Mix in the powdered sugar followed by the vanilla, milk, and then food coloring

Frost the Cookies

  • Once the cookies are cooled, frost the cookies with the buttercream frosting and add festive sprinkles!

Notes

Store cookies in an airtight container on the counter.

Additional Info

