Lofthouse Christmas Cookies Recipe (2024)

By Kelly Dixon Published: Oct 18, 2023 Print Jump to Recipe This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Homemade Lofthouse Christmas Cookies are even better than the delicious ones you buy at the grocery store bakery. They are fun to make and decorate for the holidays! Consider making them for friends and family, or better yet, Santa!

Lofthouse Christmas Cookies

Lofthouse cookies are grocery store cookies we all know and love. They’re similar to soft sugar cookies but softer, fluffier, and thicker in texture. Best of all, everyone knows they taste delicious! Keep this copycat recipe on hand for making cookies for occasions all year round!

Pin this now to save it for later Pin It Now

Ingredients:

butter

cream cheese

sour cream

egg

sugar

vanilla extract

food coloring

almond extract

all purpose flour

baking powder

baking soda

salt

Christmas sprinkles

Ingredients:

In a large bowl or mixer bowl add 1 stick of salted butter and sugar, and cream for 2-3 minutesusing an electric mixer. Continue by mixing in the egg and sour cream.

In a medium bowl add flour, baking powder, and salt.Slowly add this dry mixture to the creamy butter mixture in small increments.

Divide the dough in half and put each half on plastic wrap. Press the dough down until it’s about an inch thickness. Wrap up in plastic wrap and place the flattened cookie dough in the refrigerator to chill for at least 2 hours.

Using a round cup or a round cookie cutter, cut the cookies out and place them on a baking sheet. Bake them for about 7-8 minutes. Once cooled, frost the copycat Lofthouse cookies with buttercream frosting. The flavor of these cookies is straight-up addicting!

Buttercream Frosting ½cupof butter, at room temperature

2cupsof powdered sugar

1 ½teaspoonsof vanilla extract

2tablespoonsmilk

food coloring Using an electric mixer, cream the butter until it’s fluffy. Mix in the powdered sugar followed by the vanilla, milk, and then food coloring

Lofthouse Christmas Cookies