Lofthouse Christmas Cookies Recipe (2024)

By Kelly Dixon
Published: Oct 18, 2023
Homemade Lofthouse Christmas Cookies are even better than the delicious ones you buy at the grocery store bakery. They are fun to make and decorate for the holidays! Consider making them for friends and family, or better yet, Santa!
Lofthouse Christmas Cookies
Lofthouse cookies are grocery store cookies we all know and love. They’re similar to soft sugar cookies but softer, fluffier, and thicker in texture. Best of all, everyone knows they taste delicious! Keep this copycat recipe on hand for making cookies for occasions all year round!
Lofthouse Christmas Cookies
Lofthouse Christmas Cookies
Homemade Lofthouse Christmas Cookies are even better than the delicious ones you buy at the grocery store. So fun to make and decorate!
Prep Time: 20 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 7 minutes minutes
Cooling time: 2 hours hours
Total Time: 2 hours hours 30 minutes minutes
Servings: 25 cookies
Equipment
Cookie sheets
Plastic wrap
Parchment Paper
mixing bowls
Measuring cups and spoons
cookie cutters (or a round cup)
Electric Hand Mixer or Stand Mixer
Whisk
Rolling Pin
Ingredients
For the Cookies
- 1 stick butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 egg
- ¼ cup sour cream
- ¾ cup milk
- 4½ cups flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
For the Buttercream Frosting
- ½ cup butter (at room temperature)
- 2 cups powdered sugar
- 1½ teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons milk
- food coloring
Instructions
For the Cookies
In a large bowl or mixer bowl add 1 stick of butter and sugar, and cream together with a mixer for 2-3 minutes
Add the egg and mix
Add the sour cream and mix
In a separate mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.
Add the "dry ingredients" from the step above to the butter mixture in small increments
Divide dough in half and wrap each half in plastic wrap
Using your hands, press the dough down until it is about 2 inches thick
Place the cookie dough in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours
After the dough is chilled, preheat your oven to 350℉
Prepare cookie sheets with parchment paper
Using a rolling pin, place the dough on parchment paper and roll it out until the dough is about ½ inch thick
Cut the dough with cookie cutters. If you don't have a circle cookie cutter, use the lip of a round cup
Place the cookie sheet with the cookies in the refrigerator for an additional 5 minutes
Bake the cookies for 7-8 minutes until the bottoms are are little golden brown
For the Buttercream Frosting
Using an electric mixer, cream the butter until it’s fluffy
Mix in the powdered sugar followed by the vanilla, milk, and then food coloring
Frost the Cookies
Once the cookies are cooled, frost the cookies with the buttercream frosting and add festive sprinkles!
Notes
Store cookies in an airtight container on the counter.