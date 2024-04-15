Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (2024)

Hear it First.

Hear it All.

Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to deliver truly immersive sound experiences uniquely crafted for your ears. With Immerse, you hear the precise location of enemy footsteps and reload sounds; you have the advantage of hearing your enemies before they hear you. The Close Combat feature brings you right into the action as you feel bullets whiz by. Bring the power of Immerse to your Logitech G headset and turn your ears into lethal weapons.