Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (2024)

  1. Products
  3. PRO X Gaming Headset

proseries

PRO X

Gaming Headset

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (1)
Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (2)

proseries

PRO X

Gaming Headset

Designed with and for pros. Next-gen 7.1 surround sound and PRO-G 50 mm drivers ensure premium gaming audio. Mic sounds amazing with external USB sound card featuring Blue VO!CE broadcast filters.

FREE Travel Case with G Series Mouse and Headset Purchase

Specs & Details

Dimensions

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
  • Length: 5.43 in (138 mm)
  • Width: 3.70 in (94 mm)
  • Height: 7.68 in (195 mm)
  • Weight: 11.29 oz (320 g)
  • PC Cable Length: 6.5 ft (2 m)
  • Mobile Cable Length: 5 ft (1.5 m)
  • PC splitter: 4.72 in (120 mm)

Technical Specifications

Headphone

Driver: Hybrid mesh PRO-G 1.97 in (50 mm)

Magnet: Neodymium

Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Impedance: 32 Ohms

Sensitivity: 91.7 dB SPL @ 1 mW & 1 cm

Materials
  • Fork: Aluminum
  • Headband: Steel
  • Ear and head pads: Memory Foam Leatherette
  • Extra Ear pads: Memory Foam Cloth
Pro Microphone
  • Microphone Pickup Pattern
  • Type: Electret Condenser
  • Size: 0.24 in (6 mm)
  • Frequency Response: 100 Hz-10 KHz

Warranty Information

2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty

Part Number

  • 981-000817

Compatibility

PC with USB port

Windows 7 or later

In the Box

  • PRO X Gaming Headset
  • Memory foam & leatherette ear pads
  • Memory foam & cloth ear pads
  • USB External sound card
  • Detachable mic
  • 2m cable with inline volume and mute
  • Mobile cable with button
  • Y splitter for separate mic and headphone ports
  • Carrying bag
  • User documentation

Support

Find all the documentation we have available to get this product up and running quickly.

PRO GRADE PERFORMANCE

Designed in collaboration with and for pros for advanced communications and precision audio.

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (3)

HEAR LIKE A PRO. SOUND LIKE A PRO.

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (4)

PLAY TO WIN: Designing the PRO X Gaming Headset with the World's Top Esports Professionals

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (5)

BLUE VO!CE microphone technology gives you a choice of real-time voice filters to reduce noise, add compression and de-essing, and ensure that your voice sounds richer, cleaner, and more professional. Get consistent, studio-quality, in-game vocal communications with BLUE VO!CE via G HUB Gaming Software.Advanced features like Blue VO!CE and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound function only on PC via Logitech G HUB Gaming Software. Blue VO!CE includes DTS audio Enhancements.

More on Blue VO!CE

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (6)
Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (7)

COMFORTABLE MEMORY FOAM

Memory foam wrapped in premium leatherette or breathable velour give you lasting comfort. So you can play longer and harder, and focus on winning.

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (8)

DURABLE STEEL AND ALUMINUM

With a sturdy and lightweight frame constructed of aluminum and steel, PRO X is built for durability, comfort, and a premium aesthetic.

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (9)

NEXT-GEN SURROUND SOUND

DTS HEADPHONE:X 2.0 is the latest version of object-based sound imaging from DTS. Version 2.0 takes 7.1 channel surround sound further than ever with enhanced bass rendering, audio clarity and proximity cues. And most importantly, a new level of distance awareness differentiates between near field and far field audio, so your enemies location is pinpointed more than ever.Advanced features like Blue VO!CE and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound function only on PC via Logitech G HUB Gaming Software. Blue VO!CE includes DTS audio Enhancements.

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (10)

PRO-G 50 MM DRIVERS

PRO-G features a unique hybrid mesh construction to deliver amazingly clear and precise sound imaging. Hear footsteps and environmental cues with breathtaking clarity, and get the competitive edge you need to win. Now, with 50 mm drivers, the next-gen PRO-G achieves even more accuracy across a wider frequency range, plus higher-fidelity bass response.

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (11)

PRO-TUNED EQ

Audio EQ profiles—tuned by esports athletes—now available on G HUB Gaming Software. Use their profiles as-is, or fine tune to your ears. Save them to the external USB sound card—then apply to other PCs.

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (12)

Advanced Sound Card

External USB sound card (DAC) delivers crystal-clear digital signal processing for tournament-level audio and voice communications. Program it with Logitech G HUB Gaming Software and take your audio settings to the tournament. 7

More on GHub

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (13)

ACCESSORIES FOR VERSATILITY

Featuring a PC cable with inline audio controls and a mobile cable with inline mic—so you can use PRO X with the boom mic detached. An included carrying bag protects the headset and accessories when you travel.

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (14)

PRO Series

PRO X joins a complete setup of gear developed in close collaboration with top esports pros. With our most advanced tech and focused design, nothing gets in the way of winning.

Shop PRO Series

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (15)

Play To Win

Logitech G is a global leader in esports and the gear of choice for pro players all over the world. Through a unique collaboration, Logitech G works directly with the world’s elite pro gaming athletes to understand the demands of competition play. Our team then extrapolates their needs to create the best pro-grade gear.

Explore Teams and Players

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (16)

Hear it First.
Hear it All.

Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to deliver truly immersive sound experiences uniquely crafted for your ears. With Immerse, you hear the precise location of enemy footsteps and reload sounds; you have the advantage of hearing your enemies before they hear you. The Close Combat feature brings you right into the action as you feel bullets whiz by. Bring the power of Immerse to your Logitech G headset and turn your ears into lethal weapons.

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (17)

Bundle & Save 23%

Discount shown in cart

G920/G29

Racing wheel for Xbox, PlayStation and PC

CHOOSE A STYLE

+

PRO X

Gaming Headset

+

RECENTLY VIEWED

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (2024)
Top Articles
26 Crescent Roll Ring Recipes • The Wicked Noodle
Fermented Red Cabbage (Sauerkraut) Recipe
Fun DIY Paper Plate Soccer Craft for Kids to Make - Fireflies and Mud Pies
Soccer-Themed Birthday Party - Decorations, Party Supplies & Free Printables - Roxy's Kitchen
Latest Posts
19 Fermentation Recipes For Beginners
Sourdough Discard Donuts Recipe
Article information

Author: Kareem Mueller DO

Last Updated:

Views: 6074

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (46 voted)

Reviews: 93% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kareem Mueller DO

Birthday: 1997-01-04

Address: Apt. 156 12935 Runolfsdottir Mission, Greenfort, MN 74384-6749

Phone: +16704982844747

Job: Corporate Administration Planner

Hobby: Mountain biking, Jewelry making, Stone skipping, Lacemaking, Knife making, Scrapbooking, Letterboxing

Introduction: My name is Kareem Mueller DO, I am a vivacious, super, thoughtful, excited, handsome, beautiful, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.