Logitech PRO X Gaming Headset with Blue VO!CE Mic Technology (2024)

Designed with and for pros. Next-gen 7.1 surround sound and PRO-G 50 mm drivers ensure premium gaming audio. Mic sounds amazing with external USB sound card featuring Blue VO!CE broadcast filters.
Specs & Details
Dimensions
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- Length: 5.43 in (138 mm)
- Width: 3.70 in (94 mm)
- Height: 7.68 in (195 mm)
- Weight: 11.29 oz (320 g)
- PC Cable Length: 6.5 ft (2 m)
- Mobile Cable Length: 5 ft (1.5 m)
- PC splitter: 4.72 in (120 mm)
Technical Specifications
Headphone
Driver: Hybrid mesh PRO-G 1.97 in (50 mm)
Magnet: Neodymium
Frequency Response: 20 Hz - 20 kHz
Impedance: 32 Ohms
Sensitivity: 91.7 dB SPL @ 1 mW & 1 cm
Materials
- Fork: Aluminum
- Headband: Steel
- Ear and head pads: Memory Foam Leatherette
- Extra Ear pads: Memory Foam Cloth
Pro Microphone
- Microphone Pickup Pattern
- Type: Electret Condenser
- Size: 0.24 in (6 mm)
- Frequency Response: 100 Hz-10 KHz
Warranty Information
2-Year Limited Hardware Warranty
Part Number
- 981-000817
Compatibility
PC with USB port
Windows 7 or later
Internet connection for optional software download Advanced features like Blue VO!CE and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound function only on PC via Logitech G HUB Gaming Software
In the Box
- PRO X Gaming Headset
- Memory foam & leatherette ear pads
- Memory foam & cloth ear pads
- USB External sound card
- Detachable mic
- 2m cable with inline volume and mute
- Mobile cable with button
- Y splitter for separate mic and headphone ports
- Carrying bag
- User documentation
Support
Find all the documentation we have available to get this product up and running quickly.
PRO GRADE PERFORMANCE
Designed in collaboration with and for pros for advanced communications and precision audio.
HEAR LIKE A PRO. SOUND LIKE A PRO.
PLAY TO WIN: Designing the PRO X Gaming Headset with the World's Top Esports Professionals
BLUE VO!CE microphone technology gives you a choice of real-time voice filters to reduce noise, add compression and de-essing, and ensure that your voice sounds richer, cleaner, and more professional. Get consistent, studio-quality, in-game vocal communications with BLUE VO!CE via G HUB Gaming Software.Advanced features like Blue VO!CE and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound function only on PC via Logitech G HUB Gaming Software. Blue VO!CE includes DTS audio Enhancements.
More on Blue VO!CE
COMFORTABLE MEMORY FOAM
Memory foam wrapped in premium leatherette or breathable velour give you lasting comfort. So you can play longer and harder, and focus on winning.
DURABLE STEEL AND ALUMINUM
With a sturdy and lightweight frame constructed of aluminum and steel, PRO X is built for durability, comfort, and a premium aesthetic.
NEXT-GEN SURROUND SOUND
DTS HEADPHONE:X 2.0 is the latest version of object-based sound imaging from DTS. Version 2.0 takes 7.1 channel surround sound further than ever with enhanced bass rendering, audio clarity and proximity cues. And most importantly, a new level of distance awareness differentiates between near field and far field audio, so your enemies location is pinpointed more than ever.Advanced features like Blue VO!CE and DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound function only on PC via Logitech G HUB Gaming Software. Blue VO!CE includes DTS audio Enhancements.
PRO-G 50 MM DRIVERS
PRO-G features a unique hybrid mesh construction to deliver amazingly clear and precise sound imaging. Hear footsteps and environmental cues with breathtaking clarity, and get the competitive edge you need to win. Now, with 50 mm drivers, the next-gen PRO-G achieves even more accuracy across a wider frequency range, plus higher-fidelity bass response.
PRO-TUNED EQ
Audio EQ profiles—tuned by esports athletes—now available on G HUB Gaming Software. Use their profiles as-is, or fine tune to your ears. Save them to the external USB sound card—then apply to other PCs.
Advanced Sound Card
External USB sound card (DAC) delivers crystal-clear digital signal processing for tournament-level audio and voice communications. Program it with Logitech G HUB Gaming Software and take your audio settings to the tournament. 7
More on GHub
ACCESSORIES FOR VERSATILITY
Featuring a PC cable with inline audio controls and a mobile cable with inline mic—so you can use PRO X with the boom mic detached. An included carrying bag protects the headset and accessories when you travel.
PRO Series
PRO X joins a complete setup of gear developed in close collaboration with top esports pros. With our most advanced tech and focused design, nothing gets in the way of winning.
Shop PRO Series
Play To Win
Logitech G is a global leader in esports and the gear of choice for pro players all over the world. Through a unique collaboration, Logitech G works directly with the world’s elite pro gaming athletes to understand the demands of competition play. Our team then extrapolates their needs to create the best pro-grade gear.
Explore Teams and Players
Hear it First.
Hear it All.
Harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to deliver truly immersive sound experiences uniquely crafted for your ears. With Immerse, you hear the precise location of enemy footsteps and reload sounds; you have the advantage of hearing your enemies before they hear you. The Close Combat feature brings you right into the action as you feel bullets whiz by. Bring the power of Immerse to your Logitech G headset and turn your ears into lethal weapons.
