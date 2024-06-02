Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (2024)

Long Beach Peninsula Surf Guide Long Beach Peninsula Spot Info Surfing Long Beach Peninsula: What's the best time of year to surf Long Beach Peninsula (for consistent clean waves)? Explore Long Beach Peninsula Location Map Long Beach Peninsula Sea Temperature Swell History at Long Beach Peninsula Wind History at Long Beach Peninsula Other Nearby Breaks Closest To: Wave Buoys Nearest To Long Beach Peninsula:
(Washington State, USA)

Long Beach Peninsula Surf Guide

Long Beach Peninsula in Washington is an exposed beach break that has reasonably consistent surf and can work at any time of the year. The best wind direction is from the southeast. Windswells and groundswells in equal measure and the best swell direction is from the west. The beach breaks offer lefts and rights. Good surf at all stages of the tide. The location means that it never gets crowded. Dangerous rips are a hazard of surfing here.

Long Beach Peninsula Spot Info

Type:Rating:
Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (1)BeachLong Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (2)3.2
Reliability:Todays Sea Temp*:
fairly consistent

12.6°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellite

Surfing Long Beach Peninsula:

The best conditions reported for surf at Long Beach Peninsula occur when a West swell combines with an offshore wind direction from the Southeast.

Surf Forecasts:

    Hourly Forecast12 Day Forecast

What's the best time of year to surf Long Beach Peninsula (for consistent clean waves)?

januaryBest Season: winter

The best time of year for surfing Long Beach Peninsula with consistent clean waves (rideable swell with light / offshore winds) is during Winterand most often the month of January. Clean surfable waves are typically found 55% of the time in January while 43% of the time it tends to be blown out. For the remaining 2% of the time it is considered too small by mostsurfers but may still be OK for beginners and groms at times.

clean

55%

Surfable waves that hold up well for longer rides in prevailing cross-offshore, offshore or light wind conditions.

blown out

43%

Surfable sized waves that are of poorer quality due to prevailing onshore, cross-onshore or windy conditions (may be preferable for kitesurfing).

too small

2%

Waves usually considered too small for good surf. Some wave-magnet breaks may still work though if conditions are right (on occasion).

Explore Long Beach Peninsula Location Map

Interactive Long Beach Peninsula surf break location map. View information about nearby surf breaks, their wave consistency and rating compared to other spots in the region. Current swell conditions from local buoys are shown along with live wind speed and direction from nearby weather stations. Click icons on the map for more detail. The closest passenger airport to Long Beach Peninsula is Gray Aaf (Fort Lewis) Airport (GRF) in USA, 126 km (78 miles) away (directly). The second nearest airport to Long Beach Peninsula is Scappoose Industrial Airpark (San Luis) Airport (SPB), also in USA, 128 km (80 miles) away.

  • Map Icons:
  • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (3)Break
  • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (4)Live Wave Height (m)
  • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (5)Live Wind Speed (km/h)
  • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (6)Surf Rating (10 Max)
  • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (7)Ocean Swells (m)
  • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (8)Wind Speed (km/h)

Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (9)

Please note that some surf spot locations are approximate to protect their exact location while others are not shown at close zoom level.

Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecasts:

    Hourly Forecast12 Day Forecast
Todays Surf SummaryMonday, 20 May 2024, 19:23 Local Time m, °C MonTueft, °F 8PM11PM2AM5AM Wave (m) 0.9SW 0.8SW 0.8SW 0.8SW Period (s) 17 16 16 16 Wind (km/h) 20 20 15 15 Wind State on on on cross-on
Tides at Long Beach Peninsula Current tide and informaton For Nahcotta, Willipa Bay, Washington, 8 km from Long Beach Peninsula.Next High Water: 12:29am | 3.19mNext Low Water: 07:00am | 0.09mNEXTIS AT (local time)remaininghigh tidelow tide

Long Beach Peninsula Sea Temperature

The water temperature (12.6 °C) at Long Beach Peninsula is quite cold. Despite the sun, windchill of 8.0 °C means that surfers will need plenty of neoprene. Wear a quality winter wetsuit, a neoprene hood, gloves and boots. A windchill factor of (8.0 °C).Today, many surfers would wear a winter wetsuit, a neoprene hood, gloves and boots.Current Temp*: 12.6°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellitewater-tempView Sea Temp Map
Swell History at Long Beach Peninsula

Surf stats for Long Beach Peninsula, see the swell variation by month or season on the history page here.

Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (18)

Average Swell

View Swell Statistics

Wind History at Long Beach Peninsula

Wind stats for Long Beach Peninsula, see the variation in direction and stength by month or season on the history page here.

Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (21)

Average Wind

View Wind Statistics

Other Nearby Breaks Closest To:

Discover surf breaks near Long Beach Peninsula. Click below to view there surf guides.

  • Ocean Park

    • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (24)Beach
    • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (25)2.8

    Reliability: fairly consistent

    8km away

  • Turtles

    • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (26)Reef
    • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (27)4.2

    Reliability: very consistent

    32km away

  • Fort Canby A Jetty

    • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (28)Reef
    • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (29)4.2

    Reliability: consistent

    33km away

  • Westport-The Corner

    • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (30)Beach/jetty
    • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (31)3.8

    Reliability: consistent

    33km away

  • Half Moon Bay

    • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (32)Beach
    • Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (33)2.8

    Reliability: inconsistent

    38km away

Wave Buoys Nearest To Long Beach Peninsula:

  • Closest Wave BuoyGrays Harbor, WA 22 mi
  • Second closest Wave BuoyClatsop Spit, OR24 mi
  • Third closest Wave BuoyCol River Bar Buoy36 mi
  • Fourth closest Wave BuoyAstoria Canyon, OR41 mi
  • Fifth closest Wave BuoyCape Elizabeth63 mi
