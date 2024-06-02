Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecast and Surf Reports (Washington, USA) (2024)

(Washington State, USA)
- Forecast
- Hourly Forecast
- 12 Day Forecast
- Maps
- Live
- Tides
- Spot Guide
- Surf/Wind Alert
- Maps
- Wave Height
- Wave Energy
- Wind
- Live
- Live Weather
- Surf Webcam
- Wave Buoys
- Weather State
- Tides
- Surf/Wind Alert
- Water Temperature
- Spot Information
- Spot Guide
- Photos
Long Beach Peninsula Surf Guide
Long Beach Peninsula in Washington is an exposed beach break that has reasonably consistent surf and can work at any time of the year. The best wind direction is from the southeast. Windswells and groundswells in equal measure and the best swell direction is from the west. The beach breaks offer lefts and rights. Good surf at all stages of the tide. The location means that it never gets crowded. Dangerous rips are a hazard of surfing here.
Long Beach Peninsula Spot Info
|Type:
|Rating:
|Beach
|3.2
|Reliability:
|Todays Sea Temp*:
|fairly consistent
12.6°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellite
Surfing Long Beach Peninsula:
The best conditions reported for surf at Long Beach Peninsula occur when a West swell combines with an offshore wind direction from the Southeast.
Surf Forecasts:
- Hourly Forecast12 Day Forecast
What's the best time of year to surf Long Beach Peninsula (for consistent clean waves)?
januaryBest Season: winter
The best time of year for surfing Long Beach Peninsula with consistent clean waves (rideable swell with light / offshore winds) is during Winterand most often the month of January. Clean surfable waves are typically found 55% of the time in January while 43% of the time it tends to be blown out. For the remaining 2% of the time it is considered too small by mostsurfers but may still be OK for beginners and groms at times.
clean
55%
Surfable waves that hold up well for longer rides in prevailing cross-offshore, offshore or light wind conditions.
blown out
43%
Surfable sized waves that are of poorer quality due to prevailing onshore, cross-onshore or windy conditions (may be preferable for kitesurfing).
too small
2%
Waves usually considered too small for good surf. Some wave-magnet breaks may still work though if conditions are right (on occasion).
Explore Long Beach Peninsula Location Map
Interactive Long Beach Peninsula surf break location map. View information about nearby surf breaks, their wave consistency and rating compared to other spots in the region. Current swell conditions from local buoys are shown along with live wind speed and direction from nearby weather stations. Click icons on the map for more detail. The closest passenger airport to Long Beach Peninsula is Gray Aaf (Fort Lewis) Airport (GRF) in USA, 126 km (78 miles) away (directly). The second nearest airport to Long Beach Peninsula is Scappoose Industrial Airpark (San Luis) Airport (SPB), also in USA, 128 km (80 miles) away.
- Map Icons:
- Break
- Live Wave Height (m)
- Live Wind Speed (km/h)
- Surf Rating (10 Max)
- Ocean Swells (m)
- Wind Speed (km/h)
Please note that some surf spot locations are approximate to protect their exact location while others are not shown at close zoom level.
Long Beach Peninsula Surf Forecasts:
- Hourly Forecast12 Day Forecast
Long Beach Peninsula Sea TemperatureThe water temperature (12.6 °C) at Long Beach Peninsula is quite cold. Despite the sun, windchill of 8.0 °C means that surfers will need plenty of neoprene. Wear a quality winter wetsuit, a neoprene hood, gloves and boots. A windchill factor of (8.0 °C).Today, many surfers would wear a winter wetsuit, a neoprene hood, gloves and boots.Current Temp*: 12.6°C*ocean temperature recorded from satellitewater-tempView Sea Temp Map
Swell History at Long Beach Peninsula
Surf stats for Long Beach Peninsula, see the swell variation by month or season on the history page here.
Average Swell
Wind History at Long Beach Peninsula
Wind stats for Long Beach Peninsula, see the variation in direction and stength by month or season on the history page here.
Average Wind
Other Nearby Breaks Closest To:
Discover surf breaks near Long Beach Peninsula. Click below to view there surf guides.
Ocean Park
- Beach
- 2.8
Reliability: fairly consistent
8km away
Turtles
- Reef
- 4.2
Reliability: very consistent
32km away
Fort Canby A Jetty
- Reef
- 4.2
Reliability: consistent
33km away
Westport-The Corner
- Beach/jetty
- 3.8
Reliability: consistent
33km away
Half Moon Bay
- Beach
- 2.8
Reliability: inconsistent
38km away
Wave Buoys Nearest To Long Beach Peninsula:
- Closest Wave BuoyGrays Harbor, WA 22 mi
- Second closest Wave BuoyClatsop Spit, OR24 mi
- Third closest Wave BuoyCol River Bar Buoy36 mi
- Fourth closest Wave BuoyAstoria Canyon, OR41 mi
- Fifth closest Wave BuoyCape Elizabeth63 mi