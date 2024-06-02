Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (2024)

- Forecast
- Hourly Forecast
- 12 Day Forecast
- Maps
- Live
- Tides
- Spot Guide
- Surf/Wind Alert
- Maps
- Wave Height
- Wave Energy
- Wind
- Live
- Live Weather
- Surf Webcam
- Weather State
- Tides
- Surf/Wind Alert
- Water Temperature
- Spot Information
- Spot Guide
- Photos (5)
/ Cape Town (69 surf breaks) /
South Africa(273 surf breaks) / Lat Long: (34.13° S 18.33° E)
Surf Forecasts
sandbar
Long Beach surf Forecast / Cape Town / South Africa
12 Day Weather and Surf, issued 1 am Tuesday 21 May 2024 SAST
Forecast update inhr min s Update imminent
Long Beach surf forecast is for near shore open water. Breaking waves will often be smaller at less exposed spots.
Today's Long Beach sea temperature is 16.5°C (Statistics for 21 May 1981-2005 - mean: 17.1 °C max: 18.2 °C min: 16.3 °C)
- Map Icons:
- Break
- Live Wave Height (m)
- Live Wind Speed (km/h)
- Surf Rating (10 Max)
- Ocean Swells (m)
- Wind Speed (km/h)
Long Beach surf forecast is for near shore open water. Breaking waves will often be smaller at less exposed spots.
Today's Long Beach sea temperature is 16.5°C (Statistics for 21 May 1981-2005 - mean: 17.1 °C max: 18.2 °C min: 16.3 °C)
Best Forecast Surf Conditions for Long Beach this week:
The surf forecast for Long Beach over the next 12 days: The first swell (rated 1 star or higher) is forecast to arrive on Tuesday (May 21) at 5PM. The primary swell is predicted to be 4.5m and 14s period. The wind is predicted to be cross-onshore as the swell arrives.
The most powerful waves expected at Long Beach in the next 12 days are 4.5m 14s and forecast to arrive on Tuesday (May 21) at 11PM. Winds are predicted to be cross-offshore at the time the swell arrives. The largest open ocean swell (not directed at the beach) is 1.9m 6s period and expected on Wednesday (May 22) at 8PM.
|Wave Type
|Time (SAST) & Date
|Wave Height & Period
|Next good surf (1 star+)
|5PM (Tue 21st May)
|15ft (4.5m) 14s
|Best Surf
|8PM (Tue 21st May)
|15ft (4.5m) 14s
|Most Powerful
|11PM (Tue 21st May)
|15ft (4.5m) 14s
Table - best surf conditions forecast for Long Beach over the next 12 days.
Quick surf report for Long Beach:
join our community of surf reporters
Hourly12 Days
Cape Town Surf
Print Surf Table
Updates inhr min s Update imminent
Tuesday
21
Wednesday
22
Thursday
23
Friday
24
Saturday
25
Sunday
26
Monday
27
Tuesday
28
Wednesday
29
Thursday
30
Friday
31
Saturday
01
|AM
|PM
|Night
|AM
|PM
|Night
|AM
|PM
|Night
|AM
|PM
|Night
|AM
|PM
|Night
|AM
|PM
|Night
|AM
|PM
|Night
|AM
|PM
|Night
|AM
|PM
|Night
|AM
|PM
|Night
|AM
|PM
|Night
|AM
|PM
|Night
Rating
(10 max)
4
6
3
2
2
1
1
2
1
1
2
2
2
4
4
4
5
5
4
5
5
4
1
3
3
1
1
1
3
4
1
3
2
2
Swell
See all maps
|Wave Height (m) & direction (?)
WSW
WSW
WSW
WSW
WSW
WSW
WSW
SW
SW
SW
SW
SW
SW
SW
SW
SW
SSW
SW
SW
SW
SW
SSW
SSW
SW
WSW
WSW
WSW
SSW
SSW
SW
SW
SW
SW
SW
SW
SW
|Period(s) (?)
|14
|14
|14
|13
|13
|12
|12
|14
|14
|14
|13
|13
|12
|12
|12
|16
|14
|14
|13
|13
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|11
|12
|14
|13
|16
|14
|14
|13
|12
|12
|11
Wave
|Energy (?)
|5934
|7757
|7430
|4221
|3065
|1499
|844
|1640
|2402
|1991
|1682
|1127
|940
|1010
|1100
|2562
|4568
|5472
|3609
|3153
|3064
|2855
|1237
|836
|615
|546
|467
|421
|569
|602
|1754
|1450
|809
|449
|309
|205
Wind
(km/h)
N
NW
SE
SE
SE
SE
SE
SE
SE
SE
SE
SE
SE
SSE
SW
WNW
NW
SE
SE
SE
SE
SE
SE
SSE
SE
SSE
NNW
SW
SSW
SW
SSW
S
SE
ESE
SE
ENE
|Wind State (?)onshorecross-onshorecross-shorecross-offshoreoffshoreglassy
|on
|cross-
on
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross
|cross-
on
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|on
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|cross-
off
|glass
High Tide
/height(m)
2:10PM
1.32
2:14AM
1.45
2:43PM
1.36
2:47AM
1.47
3:17PM
1.39
3:22AM
1.47
3:52PM
1.39
3:58AM
1.45
4:29PM
1.37
4:37AM
1.41
5:11PM
1.35
5:21AM
1.35
5:59PM
1.31
6:11AM
1.27
6:55PM
1.28
7:13AM
1.19
8:01PM
1.27
8:28AM
1.14
9:13PM
1.29
9:50AM
1.13
10:23PM
1.34
11:05AM
1.17
11:26PM
1.41
Low Tide
/height(m)
8:04AM
0.20
8:09PM
0.31
8:35AM
0.16
8:42PM
0.28
9:07AM
0.14
9:16PM
0.26
9:41AM
0.13
9:51PM
0.27
10:16AM
0.15
10:30PM
0.29
10:55AM
0.19
11:13PM
0.33
11:39AM
0.24
12:04AM
0.39
12:29PM
0.30
1:07AM
0.43
1:28PM
0.37
2:22AM
0.45
2:38PM
0.41
3:45AM
0.42
3:54PM
0.42
4:59AM
0.34
5:04PM
0.39
Tuesday
21
Wednesday
22
Thursday
23
Friday
24
Saturday
25
Sunday
26
Monday
27
Tuesday
28
Wednesday
29
Thursday
30
Friday
31
Saturday
01
|Sunrise
|7:35
|-
|-
|7:37
|-
|-
|7:37
|-
|-
|7:39
|-
|-
|7:39
|-
|-
|7:39
|-
|-
|7:39
|-
|-
|7:41
|-
|-
|7:41
|-
|-
|7:41
|-
|-
|7:43
|-
|-
|7:43
|-
|-
|Sunset
|-
|5:49
|-
|-
|5:47
|-
|-
|5:47
|-
|-
|5:46
|-
|-
|5:46
|-
|-
|5:46
|-
|-
|5:45
|-
|-
|5:45
|-
|-
|5:45
|-
|-
|5:45
|-
|-
|5:45
|-
|-
|5:45
|-
Rain (mm)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5
|1
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Temp. °C
|16
|17
|17
|16
|16
|15
|16
|16
|15
|16
|16
|15
|16
|16
|16
|16
|17
|19
|18
|18
|17
|18
|20
|18
|16
|17
|17
|16
|16
|17
|15
|15
|15
|13
|15
|16
|Feels °C (?)
|12
|14
|17
|13
|11
|8
|11
|10
|7
|10
|10
|8
|13
|12
|13
|14
|16
|19
|17
|15
|13
|16
|17
|16
|13
|16
|17
|11
|9
|11
|10
|10
|11
|7
|11
|14
Short Range Forecast: Mostly dry. Very mild (max 17°C on Tue afternoon, min 15°C on Wed afternoon). Winds increasing (light winds from the S on Tue night, strong winds from the SE by Thu night).
Days 3-6 Weather Summary Mostly dry. Very mild (max 19°C on Sun night, min 15°C on Fri morning). Winds decreasing (strong winds from the SE on Fri night, calm by Sun night).
Days 6-9 Weather Summary Mostly dry. Warm (max 20°C on Tue afternoon, min 15°C on Tue night). Wind will be generally light.
Long Range Forecast: Light rain (total 8mm), mostly falling on Thu morning. Very mild (max 17°C on Thu night, min 13°C on Sat morning). Winds decreasing (fresh winds from the SW on Thu afternoon, calm by Sat night).
FREE! Surf-Forecast.com widget for your website
The surf report / weather widget below is available to embed on third party websites free of charge and provides a summary of our Long Beach surf forecast. Simply grab the html code snippet that we provide and paste it into your own site. You can choose your preferred language and metric/imperial units for the surf forecast feed to suit users of your site. Click here to get the code.
View detailed surf forecast for Long Beach at:
surf-forecast.com
Information about the Long Beach Surf forecast
The above surf forecast table for Long Beach provides essential information for determining whether the surfing conditions will be good over the next 12 days. A general guide to surfing at Long Beach can be found by selecting the local surf guide option on the grey menu. Our Long Beach surf forecast is unique since it includes wave energy (power) that defines the real feel of the surf rather than just the height or the period. If you surf the same spot (Long Beach) regularly then make a mental note of the wave energy from the surf forecast table each time you go. Very soon you may start to choose your surf days based on the wave energy alone combined with our forecast of favourable offshore wind conditions. Our star ratings will help here and of course you will also find the usual wave height and period predictions on our surf forecasts as well as a full break down of the swell components under our advanced users option (to reveal that, click the little Einstein character under the tide times).
Further information to help with frequently asked questions about our surf forecast for Long Beach may be found under the help tab on the top menu and also by moving your mouse over the question marks on the surf forecast table itself. Please always bear in mind that the forecast is for near-shore open water and local factors at each surf break influence the actual breaking wave height, such as the beach / reef profile, water depths offshore and shelter.
Are you planning a holiday in Cape Town? If you are looking for accommodation near Long Beach, camping, hotels and holiday cottages in Cape Town, consider staying in Cape Town which is 26 km (16 miles) away. Other places in and around Cape Town where you can find information about places to rent, and car hire include Robben Island which is 37 km (23 miles) away, Bellville, Stellenbosch and Kayamnandi.