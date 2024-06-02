Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (2024)

Table of Contents
Long Beach surf Forecast / Cape Town / South Africa Best Forecast Surf Conditions for Long Beach this week: Quick surf report for Long Beach: FREE! Surf-Forecast.com widget for your website Information about the Long Beach Surf forecast

Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (8)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (9)
  • Home
  • Surf Spots
  • Gallery
  • Shop
  • Help
  • Sign in
  • Sign up

  • Company

    • Contact us
    • Support
    • Advertisers

  • Explore

    • Surf Spots by country
    • Latest surf photos

  • Services

    • Embeddable surf feed

  • Share

    • Join Surf-Forecast to remove Ads
    Join Surf-Forecast to remove Ads
    • Forecast
      • Hourly Forecast
      • 12 Day Forecast
      • Maps
      • Live
      • Tides
      • Spot Guide
      • Surf/Wind Alert
    • Maps
      • Wave Height
      • Wave Energy
      • Wind
    • Live
      • Live Weather
      • Surf Webcam
    • Weather State
      • Tides
      • Surf/Wind Alert
      • Water Temperature
    • Spot Information
      • Spot Guide
      • Photos (5)

    / Cape Town (69 surf breaks) /

    Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (16)

    South Africa(273 surf breaks) / Lat Long: (34.13° S 18.33° E)

    Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (19)

    sandbar

    Long Beach surf Forecast / Cape Town / South Africa

    12 Day Weather and Surf, issued 1 am Tuesday 21 May 2024 SAST

    Forecast update inhr min s Update imminent

    Long Beach surf forecast is for near shore open water. Breaking waves will often be smaller at less exposed spots.

    Today's Long Beach sea temperature is 16.5°C (Statistics for 21 May 1981-2005 - mean: 17.1 °C max: 18.2 °C min: 16.3 °C)

    • Map Icons:
    • Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (24)Break
    • Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (25)Live Wave Height (m)
    • Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (26)Live Wind Speed (km/h)
    • Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (27)Surf Rating (10 Max)
    • Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (28)Ocean Swells (m)
    • Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (29)Wind Speed (km/h)

    Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (30)

    See Also
    Westport, WA Surf Forecast

    Long Beach surf forecast is for near shore open water. Breaking waves will often be smaller at less exposed spots.

    Today's Long Beach sea temperature is 16.5°C (Statistics for 21 May 1981-2005 - mean: 17.1 °C max: 18.2 °C min: 16.3 °C)

    Join Surf-Forecast to remove Ads

    Best Forecast Surf Conditions for Long Beach this week:

    The surf forecast for Long Beach over the next 12 days: The first swell (rated 1 star or higher) is forecast to arrive on Tuesday (May 21) at 5PM. The primary swell is predicted to be 4.5m and 14s period. The wind is predicted to be cross-onshore as the swell arrives.

    The most powerful waves expected at Long Beach in the next 12 days are 4.5m 14s and forecast to arrive on Tuesday (May 21) at 11PM. Winds are predicted to be cross-offshore at the time the swell arrives. The largest open ocean swell (not directed at the beach) is 1.9m 6s period and expected on Wednesday (May 22) at 8PM.

    Wave TypeTime (SAST) & Date Wave Height & Period
    Next good surf (1 star+) 5PM (Tue 21st May)15ft (4.5m) 14s
    Best Surf 8PM (Tue 21st May)15ft (4.5m) 14s
    Most Powerful11PM (Tue 21st May)15ft (4.5m) 14s

    Table - best surf conditions forecast for Long Beach over the next 12 days.

    Quick surf report for Long Beach:

    join our community of surf reporters

    Hourly12 Days

    Cape Town Surf

    Print Surf Table

    Updates inhr min s Update imminent

    Tuesday

    21

    Wednesday

    22

    Thursday

    23

    Friday

    24

    Saturday

    25

    Sunday

    26

    Monday

    27

    Tuesday

    28

    Wednesday

    29

    Thursday

    30

    Friday

    31

    Saturday

    01

    AMPMNightAMPMNightAMPMNightAMPMNightAMPMNightAMPMNightAMPMNightAMPMNightAMPMNightAMPMNightAMPMNightAMPMNight

    Rating

    (10 max)

    4
    6
    3
    2
    2
    1
    1
    2
    1
    1
    2
    2
    2
    4
    4
    4
    5
    5
    4
    5
    5
    4
    1
    3
    3
    1
    1
    1
    3
    4
    1
    3
    2
    2

    Swell
    Height Map

    See all maps

    Wave Height (m) & direction (?)

    WSW

    WSW

    WSW

    WSW

    WSW

    WSW

    WSW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SSW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SSW

    SSW

    SW

    WSW

    WSW

    WSW

    SSW

    SSW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    SW

    Period(s) (?)141414131312121414141313121212161414131312121212121112141316141413121211

    Wave
    Graph

    (?)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (45)
    Energy (?)59347757743042213065149984416402402199116821127940101011002562456854723609315330642855123783661554646742156960217541450809449309205

    Wind

    (km/h)

    N

    NW

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SSE

    SW

    WNW

    NW

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SE

    SSE

    SE

    SSE

    NNW

    SW

    SSW

    SW

    SSW

    S

    SE

    ESE

    SE

    ENE

    Wind State (?)onshorecross-onshorecross-shorecross-offshoreoffshoreglassyoncross-
    on    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		crosscross-
    on    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		oncross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		offcross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		cross-
    off    		glass

    High Tide

    /height(m)

    2:10PM

    1.32

    2:14AM

    1.45

    2:43PM

    1.36

    2:47AM

    1.47

    3:17PM

    1.39

    3:22AM

    1.47

    3:52PM

    1.39

    3:58AM

    1.45

    4:29PM

    1.37

    4:37AM

    1.41

    5:11PM

    1.35

    5:21AM

    1.35

    5:59PM

    1.31

    6:11AM

    1.27

    6:55PM

    1.28

    7:13AM

    1.19

    8:01PM

    1.27

    8:28AM

    1.14

    9:13PM

    1.29

    9:50AM

    1.13

    10:23PM

    1.34

    11:05AM

    1.17

    11:26PM

    1.41

    Low Tide

    /height(m)

    8:04AM

    0.20

    8:09PM

    0.31

    8:35AM

    0.16

    8:42PM

    0.28

    9:07AM

    0.14

    9:16PM

    0.26

    9:41AM

    0.13

    9:51PM

    0.27

    10:16AM

    0.15

    10:30PM

    0.29

    10:55AM

    0.19

    11:13PM

    0.33

    11:39AM

    0.24

    12:04AM

    0.39

    12:29PM

    0.30

    1:07AM

    0.43

    1:28PM

    0.37

    2:22AM

    0.45

    2:38PM

    0.41

    3:45AM

    0.42

    3:54PM

    0.42

    4:59AM

    0.34

    5:04PM

    0.39

    Tuesday

    21

    Wednesday

    22

    Thursday

    23

    Friday

    24

    Saturday

    25

    Sunday

    26

    Monday

    27

    Tuesday

    28

    Wednesday

    29

    Thursday

    30

    Friday

    31

    Saturday

    01

    Sunrise7:35--7:37--7:37--7:39--7:39--7:39--7:39--7:41--7:41--7:41--7:43--7:43--
    Sunset-5:49--5:47--5:47--5:46--5:46--5:46--5:45--5:45--5:45--5:45--5:45--5:45-
    Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (46)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (47)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (48)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (49)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (50)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (51)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (52)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (53)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (54)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (55)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (56)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (57)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (58)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (59)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (60)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (61)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (62)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (63)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (64)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (65)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (66)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (67)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (68)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (69)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (70)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (71)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (72)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (73)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (74)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (75)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (76)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (77)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (78)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (79)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (80)Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (81)

    Rain (mm)

    		---------------------------51--2----
    Temp. °C161717161615161615161615161616161719181817182018161717161617151515131516
    Feels °C (?)1214171311811107101081312131416191715131617161316171191110101171114

    Short Range Forecast: Mostly dry. Very mild (max 17°C on Tue afternoon, min 15°C on Wed afternoon). Winds increasing (light winds from the S on Tue night, strong winds from the SE by Thu night).

    Days 3-6 Weather Summary Mostly dry. Very mild (max 19°C on Sun night, min 15°C on Fri morning). Winds decreasing (strong winds from the SE on Fri night, calm by Sun night).

    Days 6-9 Weather Summary Mostly dry. Warm (max 20°C on Tue afternoon, min 15°C on Tue night). Wind will be generally light.

    Long Range Forecast: Light rain (total 8mm), mostly falling on Thu morning. Very mild (max 17°C on Thu night, min 13°C on Sat morning). Winds decreasing (fresh winds from the SW on Thu afternoon, calm by Sat night).

    FREE! Surf-Forecast.com widget for your website

    The surf report / weather widget below is available to embed on third party websites free of charge and provides a summary of our Long Beach surf forecast. Simply grab the html code snippet that we provide and paste it into your own site. You can choose your preferred language and metric/imperial units for the surf forecast feed to suit users of your site. Click here to get the code.

    View detailed surf forecast for Long Beach at:
    surf-forecast.com


    Information about the Long Beach Surf forecast

    The above surf forecast table for Long Beach provides essential information for determining whether the surfing conditions will be good over the next 12 days. A general guide to surfing at Long Beach can be found by selecting the local surf guide option on the grey menu. Our Long Beach surf forecast is unique since it includes wave energy (power) that defines the real feel of the surf rather than just the height or the period. If you surf the same spot (Long Beach) regularly then make a mental note of the wave energy from the surf forecast table each time you go. Very soon you may start to choose your surf days based on the wave energy alone combined with our forecast of favourable offshore wind conditions. Our star ratings will help here and of course you will also find the usual wave height and period predictions on our surf forecasts as well as a full break down of the swell components under our advanced users option (to reveal that, click the little Einstein character under the tide times).

    Further information to help with frequently asked questions about our surf forecast for Long Beach may be found under the help tab on the top menu and also by moving your mouse over the question marks on the surf forecast table itself. Please always bear in mind that the forecast is for near-shore open water and local factors at each surf break influence the actual breaking wave height, such as the beach / reef profile, water depths offshore and shelter.

    Are you planning a holiday in Cape Town? If you are looking for accommodation near Long Beach, camping, hotels and holiday cottages in Cape Town, consider staying in Cape Town which is 26 km (16 miles) away. Other places in and around Cape Town where you can find information about places to rent, and car hire include Robben Island which is 37 km (23 miles) away, Bellville, Stellenbosch and Kayamnandi.

    Long Beach Surf Forecast and Surf Report (2024)
    Top Articles
    5 Best VPNs for League of Legends | Unblock LoL Anywhere
    Yotam Ottolenghi's recipes for simple spring sides
    How to Enable Hardware-Accelerated GPU Scheduling in Windows 10 and 11
    What is Roblox? A Definitive Guide to Roblox Gaming
    Latest Posts
    The 7 Best VPNs for League of Legends in 2024
    Atlantic Beach Pie Recipe
    Article information

    Author: Allyn Kozey

    Last Updated:

    Views: 6381

    Rating: 4.2 / 5 (63 voted)

    Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

    Author information

    Name: Allyn Kozey

    Birthday: 1993-12-21

    Address: Suite 454 40343 Larson Union, Port Melia, TX 16164

    Phone: +2456904400762

    Job: Investor Administrator

    Hobby: Sketching, Puzzles, Pet, Mountaineering, Skydiving, Dowsing, Sports

    Introduction: My name is Allyn Kozey, I am a outstanding, colorful, adventurous, encouraging, zealous, tender, helpful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.