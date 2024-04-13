Looking to Up Your Chili Game? Try One of These Inspiring Recipe Ideas (2024)

There are as many ways to make chili as there are people who love making it. But we're always looking for smart ideas and additions to improve our own chili concoctions. Whether you're looking for some fun ways to jazz up your pot or a whole new recipe, we've got an even twenty ideas, from ground beef chili, to white chili with chicken, from vegetarian chili to cajun, and even an Indian-inspired lamb chili, to get you thinking. Break out your Dutch ovens or Crock Pots, and fire 'em up!
Pumpkin, Beef, and Black Bean Chili
Oh, this? It's just your standard chili... but with diced pumpkin and an out-of-this-world chipotle sour cream that tastes amazing. Want some?
Get the recipe for Pumpkin, Beef, and Black Bean Chili.
Vegetarian Chili with Grains and Beans
Beef chili is delicious but this toothy wheat-berry version is a whole different creature. It's hearty and filling without making you feel sluggish or slow.
Get the recipe for Vegetarian Chili with Grains and Beans.
Best Classic White Chicken Chili
Switch up chili night with this smart, spicy, white-bean version! Ground chicken and cannellini beans keep things light and healthy, while hatch chiles, jalapeños, and plenty of spices adds all the flavor you could want.
Get the recipe for White Chicken Chili.
White Turkey and Poblano Chili
This hearty stew is equally at home for a family supper or as the centerpiece to a cool-weather party.
Get the recipe for White Turkey and Poblano Chili.
Butternut Squash and Chicken Chili
For fall flavor that just can't be beat, add some cubes of butternut squash to your chili, with this easy recipe. And for a kick that's just the right amount of heat, add some fresh sliced jalapeño.
Get the recipe for Butternut Squash and Chicken Chili.
Turkey Chili
This straightforward stovetop chili cooks largely on its own, and makes an easy and healthier tailgate meal.
Get the recipe for Turkey Chili
Brian's Bourbon Chili
Bourbon gives this classic stew a deep, rich flavor. For a pleasant contrast to the chili, zest some lemon on the sour cream.
Get the recipe for Brian's Bourbon Chili.
Cowboy Chili
This American classic was first concocted in the Lone Star State by—you guessed it—cowboys passing through on cattle drives. An ingredient you may not be familiar with, masa harina de maiz, is simply finely ground corn—similar to flour.
Get the recipe for Cowboy Chili.
Cuban-Coffee Chili
Fresh chiles render superior flavor. Coffee enriches our Cuban-influenced chili, reminiscent of that country's classic stew, picadillo.
Get the recipe for Cuban-Coffee Chili.
Sweet and Spicy Pork Chili
Coconut milk and dried red pepper combine to make our Malaysian-style pork chili sweet and spicy.
Get the recipe for Sweet and Spicy Pork Chili.
Andouille and Black-Eyed Pea Chili
Andouille and Black-Eyed Pea Chili is Cajun inspired.
Get the recipe for Andouille and Black-Eyed Pea Chili.
Indian-Spiced Lamb Chili
The Indian-Spiced Lamb Chili brings the aromas and flavors of the East to your table.
Get the recipe for Indian-Spiced Lamb Chili.
Chicken-Tomatillo Chili
Resembling small green tomatoes, the slightly tart tomatillos act as a pleasant foil for the cilantro and jalapeño in this chili.
Get the recipe for Chicken-Tomatillo Chili.
Chipotle-Vegetable Chili
Smoky chipotle peppers and oven-roasted eggplant, zucchini, and red bell peppers give our vegetarian chili its robust, palate-pleasing flavor.
Get the recipe for Chipotle-Vegetable Chili.
Quinoa Chili
A blend of quinoa, chiles, black beans, and avocado pieces come together to create this zesty chili.
Get the recipe at Damn Delicious.
Easy White Chicken Chili
This chili recipes calls for only five ingredients: chicken broth, shredded chicken, beans, salsa verde, and cumin.
Get the recipe at Gimme Some Oven.
Black Bean Sweet Potato Chili
This vegetarian recipe is tasty enough to fool even the most avid meat lover.
Get the recipe at What's Gaby Cooking.
One Skillet Cheesy Chili Mac
Any fan of skillet recipes will go nuts over this cheesy dish.
Get the recipe at Gonna Want Seconds.
Slow Cooker Chili
This zesty slow-cooker recipe requires only 10 minutes of prep.
Get the recipe at Gimme Some Oven.
Game Day Beer Chili
Game day or not, this beer-infused recipe is sure to be a crowd favorite.
Get the recipe at Self Proclaimed Foodie.