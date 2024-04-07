Lost Recipes: Meals to Share with Friends and Family: A… (2024)

Marion Cunningham is a legendary food personality and her passing in 2012 was mourned by many in the culinary world. This book was published in 2003, and her down-to-earth personality comes through in the introduction to each recipe. These recipes are considered "lost" in that they are no longer the "go-to" recipes people reach for when considering what to prepare - whether it be breakfast, dinner, or dessert. Most of these recipes are not ones I would make due to my family's dietary issues, but Marion discusses them fondly in a way that makes you feel you are sitting at the table with a beloved grandmother as she turns the pages of a food-spattered cookbook, reminiscing about meals prepared and eaten long ago. I think in addition to sharing these recipes, her purpose for writing this cookbook was to encourage people to cook "from scratch" again - as she tells the reader, "There is nothing like the satisfaction of sharing with others something you have cooked yourself." The book itself is attractive, with a nice pocket on the inside cover for tucking in your own recipes and notes. And I found at least half a dozen recipes in the book that I'd like to try. If you enjoy reading cookbooks, I encourage you to read this one, especially for the opportunity to imagine an earlier, less complicated lifestyle. The back cover says these classic recipes include "many simple-to-make, good-tasting, inexpensive dishes from the past that taste better than ever today." How can you resist?