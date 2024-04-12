Loubia Recipe (Moroccan Stewed White Beans) - Wholefood Soulfood Kitchen (2024)

Published: by Katie
This Moroccan Bean Stew (aka Loubia) consists of only a couple of simple ingredients and is ready in 30 minutes. It can easily be made on the stove-top but also in an instant pot. It's the perfect weeknight meal that's bursting with traditional African flavors.
One-pot meals are our go-to dishes during the week. They are super quick and easy to make- perfect when you don't have much time to prepare dinner. For this Moroccan Loubia you'll also only need one pot or pan OR you can also prepare it in a slow cooker such as an Instant Pot. Both methods will be described below.
What is Loubia?
Loubia is a traditional north African dish that consists of stewed white beans in a delicious, flavorful tomato sauce. Traditionally, it's both made with and without meat. The recipe below is a vegetarian version of stewed Moroccan beans and doesn't include any meat. It can be enjoyed as a main dish with some delicious crusty bread or as a side dish or starter.
This Moroccan stew can be made with canned or dried beans and on the stove-top as well as in a pressure cooker such as an instant pot or crockpot. Below you'll find instructions for both methods.
Why You'll Love This Recipe
- This Moroccan White Bean Stew is an easy one-pot meal that's ready in 30 minutes.
- It can be prepared in a conventional pot or an Instant Pot.
- It makes a great meal-prep dish.
- It's freezer-friendly.
Ingredients & Substitution Notes
- White Beans: They are the main ingredient in this Moroccan loubia recipe. Depending on the cooking method, you could use white dry beans (Instant Pot) or canned white beans (stove-top/ traditional pot). Either way, choose "slightly bigger" white beans such as Cannellini beans for the recipe to turn out perfect. Navy beans or great northern beans will work as well. If you choose smaller beans, make sure to adjust the cooking time- otherwise, you could end up with overcooked beans.
- Fresh Tomatoes: The gravy for this stew is made from fresh tomatoes simmering in veggie broth and spices. You could use canned chopped tomatoes instead but the taste will change a bit (slightly more acidic). We recommend using fresh tomatoes if possible.
- Tomato Paste: Is used to enhance the tomato flavors.
- Spices: Proper seasoning with Moroccan spices is essential for creating the specific taste of this comforting stew.
- Vegetable Broth: adds some additional flavor (and more flavor than simply cooking them in water). If you don't need this recipe to be vegetarian or vegan, you could use chicken broth instead.
- Fresh herbs: not 100% essential but I highly recommend sprinkling the dish with some fresh cilantro or fresh parsley shortly before serving.
How to Make Loubia on the Stovetop
Preparing Loubia in a conventional pot on the stove-top is your first option when it comes to making this delicious stew. When preparing it on the stove-top, I would recommend using canned instead of dried beans because it's so much quicker.
Step 1: Prepare tomato base
Heat some olive oil in a large pot. Add onion and garlic and fry while constantly stirring until onion is translucent. Add fresh tomatoes and let simmer for about 5 minutes or until tomatoes are soft.
Add the spices (paprika, smoked paprika, ground cumin, turmeric, salt & black pepper) and cook for another minute for the spices to release their flavors.
Step 2: Add veggie broth & beans
Once the tomatoes are really soft and mushy, add the veggie broth, tomato paste and drained canned beans. Let the mix simmer for another 5-10 minutes until the stew starts to thicken. Taste and adjust seasoning.
How to Make Loubia in the Instant Pot
The second cooking method requires a pressure cooker such as an Instant Pot.
Step 1: Soak beans
Start by soaking the dry white beans overnight. It's really important to not skip this step.
Step 2: Prepare tomato mix
The next step is the same as preparing it on the stove-top. Set your instant pot on saute mode. Add olive oil, onion and garlic and cook over medium heat until onion is soft and translucent.
Add fresh tomatoes and let simmer for about 5 minutes or until tomatoes are soft.
Add the spices (paprika, smoked paprika, ground cumin, turmeric, salt & black pepper) and cook for another minute for the spices to release their flavors. Once the tomatoes are soft, add the veggie broth, tomato paste and drained dry beans.
Step 3: Pressure cook & release
Secure the lid, set the instant pot onhighandpressure cook for 17 minutes (don't forget to turn the pressure release handle into "sealing position").
Once the time is up, let natural release for 15 minutes (simply leave the pressurereleaseswitch in the sealed position when the cook time ends for another 15 minutes). Then quick release by moving the release handle into"venting position".
I usually use aknife or something similarso that Idon't need to touch the handlewith my fingers and risk burning from the hot steam. Then carefully open the lid.
You should now be left with soft beans in a thick sauce. If the sauce is still quite watery, press saute mode again and let simmer until the sauce thickens.
Taste and adjust seasoning.
Variations
Feel free to adjust the taste of this dish by adding some some additional add-ins and toppings.
- Red Pepper Flakes: feel free to add some red pepper or chili flakes to create a spicier version
- Yogurt: add a dollop of natural yogurt, this will result in a creamy, fresh taste!
- Feta: Makes an amazing add-in and will leave you with some additional taste.
Side Dish Suggestions
- Bread: Loubia is generally served with fresh bread as a main dish but can also be enjoyed as a starter or a side dish. Any type of crusty bread such as pita works well. For some homemade bread, try this Vegan Garlic Naan. Or try Cornbread (without milk!).
- Potatoes: Baked potatoes or mashed potatoes both make a great side dish as well.
- Rice: Would also make a great side dish. I love pairing it with my Coconut Basmati Rice.
Top tips
- Bean Size: Don't choose small beans or you'll end up with overcooked beans. The cooking time and liquid works perfect for slightly "bigger" beans such as Cannellini, Navy or Great Northern beans.
- Fresh herbs: sprinkle the finished dish with some fresh herbs such as parsley or cilantro- it adds such amazing additional flavor!
Storage
- To store: Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days. Gently reheat on low heat on the stovetop of in the instant pot.
- To freeze: This dish freezes well for up to 1 month. Make sure to store it in a freezer-friendly container.
FAQs
Do I need to soak the beans?
Soaking the beans will shorten the cooking time considerably. It also makes them more easily digestible.
Can I replace the canned beans with dry beans in the conventional pot method?
Yes, you could use dry beans, however, it will take much longer for the beans to cook and you will need to adjust the amount of veggie broth needed. That's why we usually recommend using canned beans when preparing loubia in a conventional pot.
📖 Recipe
Loubia- Morrocan White Bean Stew (Stovetop + Instant Pot)
Author: Katie
This Moroccan Bean Stew is a delicious vegetarian dish that's ready in 30 minutes. Loubia can either be made on the stovetop or in an instant pot.
Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes
Cook Time: 25 minutes minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes minutes
Course: Main Course, Side Dish
Cuisine: African
Servings: 2 people
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion ,finely chopped
- 3 cloves of garlic ,finely chopped
- 4 ripe tomatoes ,chopped
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon paprika powder
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika powder (optional)
- ⅓ teaspoon turmeric
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- dash of salt & black pepper
Conventional Pot
- 1 can (15oz) canned white beans (Cannellini, Navy, Great Northern)
- 1 cup veggie broth
Instant Pot
- ¾ cup dry white beans (Cannellini, Navy, Great Northern)
- 1 ½ - 2 cups veggie broth
Instructions
Conventional Pot (Stove Top)
Heat olive oil in a large pot or pan over medium heat.
Add onion and garlic and fry while constantly stirring until onion is translucent.
Add fresh tomatoes and let simmer for about 5 minutes or until tomatoes are soft.
Add the spices (paprika, smoked paprika, ground cumin, turmeric, salt & black pepper) and cook for another minute for the spices to release their flavors.
Once the tomatoes are really soft, add the veggie broth, tomato paste and drained canned beans.
Let the mix simmer for another 5-10 minutes until the stew starts to thicken. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Top with fresh herbs (cilantro, parsley) and enjoy with some pita or naan bread.
Instant Pot
Start by soaking the dry white beans in water overnight. Cover them with water by 2 inches.
Set your instant pot on sauté mode. Add olive oil, onion and garlic and cook over medium heat until onion is soft and translucent.
Add fresh tomatoes and let simmer for about 5 minutes or until tomatoes are soft.
Add the spices (paprika, smoked paprika, ground cumin, turmeric, salt & black pepper) and cook for another minute for the spices to release their flavors.
Once the tomatoes are soft, add the veggie broth, tomato paste and drained soaked beans.
Secure the lid, set the instant pot onhighandpressure cook for 17 minutes (don't forget to turn the pressure release handle into "sealing position").
Once the time is up, let natural release for 15 minutes (simply leave the pressurereleaseswitch in the sealed position when the cook time ends for another 15 minutes).
Then quick release by moving the release handle into“venting position”.
You should now be left with soft beans in a thick sauce. If the sauce is still quite watery, press saute mode again and let simmer until the sauce thickens.
Taste and adjust seasoning.
Top with fresh herbs (cilantro, parsley) and enjoy with some pita or naan bread.
Notes
- Type of beans:Don't choose small beans or you'll end up with overcooked beans. The cooking time and liquid works perfectly for slightly "bigger" beans such as Cannellini, Navy or Great Northern beans. It's also important to not skip the soaking, otherwise, cooking time will be much longer.
- Cooking time:If the beans don't seem fully cooked and soft, simply seal the lid again and cook for 5 minutes longer. You can repeat this process until the beans are cooked to your desired amount.
- Quick-release: I usually use aknife or something similarso that Idon’t need to touch the handlewith my fingers and risk burning from the hot steam. Then carefully open the lid.
- Optional Add-Ins: Crumbled feta, scoop of natural yogurt, chili flakes
- Storage:Refrigerate left-overs in an airtight container for up to 4 days. Gently reheat on low heat on the stovetop of in the instant pot. Freeze in a freezer-friendly container for up to 1 month.
- Nutritional facts were calculated without the bread.
Nutrition
Serving: 1. | Calories: 221kcal | Carbohydrates: 21g | Protein: 4g | Fat: 15g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 10g | Sodium: 82mg | Potassium: 825mg | Fiber: 6g | Sugar: 11g | Vitamin A: 2924IU | Vitamin C: 41mg | Calcium: 62mg | Iron: 2mg
All nutritional information is based on third-party calculations and should be considered estimates.
Tried this recipe?Leave a rating and comment telling us how you liked it! Or tag @wholefoodsoulfood__kitchen on Instagram so we can admire your creations!
Reader Interactions
Comments
Anonymous says
Great dish, perfect for lunch on an autumn day
Reply
Fabienne says
I tried this recipe and the spice mixture was simply delicious!
Reply
Katie says
Thanks so much Fabienne for your feedback! Happy you liked it!
Reply
Denise says
I made this today and it’s so good! I used dried great northern beans, soaked them overnight then cooked them in the rice cooker. They worked beautifully. I love this recipe and think it’s a new favorite.
Reply
Katie says
Thanks so much Denise for letting me know! Really happy you liked it! 🙂
Reply