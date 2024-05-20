Low Carb Green Bean Casserole Recipe - Lowcarb-ology (2024)

A low carb green bean casserole that is so cheesy, creamy, and rich you won’t miss that holiday classic. It’s the perfect side to your Thanksgiving turkey, Christmas dinner, or New Years celebration. It’s Atkin’s friendly, gluten free, and easy to make. Cream cheese and heavy cream are reduced to form the base for the scrumptious sauce that clings to each green bean . This family favorite is so simple you’ll be making it often. How about for all three holidays meals?

For this recipe you’ll need: 1 cup cooked fresh green bean or one 14-ounces of canned green beans, dried onions, cream cheese, heavy cream, soy sauce, pepper, and shredded mild cheddar cheese.

The perfect side to every holiday table

Mmmm…. this keto green bean casserole is so full of rich cheese flavor. It tastes much like the one your mom always made but without the mushroom soup. And that is where all the carbs come from. A cup of cream of mushroom soup has 16 net carbs. The first time you stick your fork through the thick, gooey cheese topping and pull up a big old forkful of saucy fresh green beans you’ll be hooked. And so will everyone at your dinner table. A fresh green bean has no carbs of course.

There are certain dishes that are always on our table during the holidays. This healthy green bean casserole is one of them. I grew up with the same green bean casserole everyone’s mom made in the 1960s. Cream of mushroom soup, green beans, and French’s fried onions. Oh that crispy onion topping, yum.

Am I right?

My mom always brought the green bean casserole to our Thanksgiving dinner and I can’t imagine a holiday meal without it. After she passed away I started making it with a few changes. I started using using fresh green beans instead of canned green beans like my mom did. Also, since I didn’t want all the carbs from the cream of mushroom soup, I made this homemade sauce for this low carb recipe. This turns this green bean casserole recipe into a keto green bean casserole recipe. The first year I ate a low carb diet during Thanksgiving I realized that I wasn’t going to be happy going without that green bean casserole on my plate. That year I totally blew it on Thanksgiving and it took me a couple of weeks to get the carb cravings back under control.

So I decided to develop my own. This keto green bean casserole with cream cheese is the perfect substitute. The sauce is a combination of heavy cream, cream cheese, and soy sauce that has been simmered with a little dried onion and reduced until it coats a spoon. The fresh green beans are stirred in and simmered some more. Finally, the whole thing is put into a oven proof casserole dish, covered with cheddar cheese and broiled until the cheddar cheese is golden brown and bubbling.

I tried using frozen green beans and for whatever reason, it came out too mushy. I tried chopped up fresh mushroom and that added too much fluid. Sliced mushrooms made it worse. A little minced garlic adds a bit of flavor as does a sprinkle of garlic powder. Try and add a drop or two of worcestershire sauce. Or even a bit of butter to really add some flavor. Oh, and be sure to check the soy sauce to make sure it’s a gluten free kind if it matters to you. Some are and some aren’t. Also if you are watching your sodium intake, try a low sodium soy sauce.

The traditional green bean casserole usually has a ton of french fried onions which are coated in a breading. That breading is where the carbs come from. For this keto green bean casserole recipe, you can add different toppings if you’d like. Crushed pork rinds, fried onion (no breading), parmesan cheese, crushed parmesan crisps, or crumbled bacon for a crunchy topping.

This keto casserole has tons of cheese richness already with the cream cheese and heavy cream. Sprinkle the top with parmesan cheese or some paprika for color.

This keto green bean recipe serves two people but you could certainly make more than enough for the whole family. If you tap the blue number “2” after the “Servings” in the recipe, a slider will appear that you can use to increase the number of servings. The ingredients will automatically change so you don’t have to do any math. I usually make a mistake when I try to do math in recipes lol.

Low Carb Green Bean Casserole Recipe

Here’s that low carb cheesy green bean casserole!

Print Pin Recipe Low Carb Green Bean Casserole Recipe Creamy and delicious, this low carb green bean casserole is the perfect keto friendly side dish for all of your holiday dinners. So easy you’ll make it often. Course Dinner, Light Dinner/Lunch Cuisine American, American – low -carb Keyword Casserole, green beans Prep Time 5 minutes minutes Cook Time 15 minutes minutes Total Time 20 minutes minutes See Also 20 Incredibly Tasty Keto Breakfast Recipes Servings 2 servings Calories 253kcal Author Marye Ingredients 1 cup green beans cut and cooked

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 ounces cream cheese

1-1/2 teaspoons dried onions

1 tablespoon gluten free soy sauce

2 twists freshly ground pepper

1-1/2 ounces shredded mild cheddar Instructions Drain the green beans well and pat dry with paper towels. Too much liquid on the beans will thin the sauce.

Place the heavy cream and cream cheese in a pan over medium heat.

Whisk until the cream cheese softens and the sauce is smooth.

Add the dried onions and soy sauce.

Continue to stir until the mixture thickens and coats the back of a spoon.

Add the green beans and simmer, stirring often, about 5 minutes.

Sauce will be very thick and cling to the green beans. If not continue to simmer and stir.

Taste and add pepper as needed.

Place the green beans in 2 individual cast iron casseroles OR a small, heat proof dish.

Sprinkle with cheese.

Broil, watching carefully, until the cheese bubbles and turns golden. Notes If you don’t drain the green beans and pat them dry they will add liquid to the sauce and it will be runny. Nutrition Calories: 253kcal | Carbohydrates: 6g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 23g | Saturated Fat: 13g | Cholesterol: 79mg | Sodium: 416mg | Potassium: 197mg | Fiber: 4.4g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 1270IU | Vitamin C: 7.7mg | Calcium: 119mg | Iron: 0.8mg

If you liked this low carb green bean casserole recipe you may also like…

