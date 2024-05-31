Low Carb Pecan Praline Cheesecake (pressure cooker cheesecake recipe) (2024)

This Low Carb / Sugar Free Pecan Praline Cheesecake tastes sinfully delicious, and is perfect for the low carb/keto/sugar-free dieters out there! Even better, the cheesecake is super simple to make in the pressure cooker!

If you don’t need sugar-free or want to bake this cheesecake in the oven, I have included instructions on making these changes towards the bottom of the post

I celebrated my birthday this month and I knew that if I wanted a sweet treat for me to eat that kept me on my sugar-free eating plan, I would have to make it myself! (Hubby is good at grilling and cooking eggs, but since he refuses to read directions for anything, recipes rarely turn out properly. )

I thought about making my strawberry cheesecake recipe again, but I’ve been kicking around the idea for this cheesecakefor quite a while and decided to go for it. (The inspiration for this recipe comes from my very favorite cheesecakeever, a pecan pralineversion once served by Pappadeaux’s restaurant. ( I just looked it up and it’s not on their menu anymore… )

I wanted to call this cheesecake PralinePraline Upside Down Cheesecake, but once I started adding in the terms Low Carb, Sugar-free, in the pressure cooker; the name “Pressure Cooker Low Carb Sugar-FreePralinePraline Upside Down Cheesecake” just seemed a bit too long, lol. So I just went with – Low Carb Pecan Praline Cheesecake in the pressure cooker; which is really only slightly better, oh well!

It took me a couple of tries to get this recipe just right… The first time, I used whole pecans which interfered with slicing of the cheesecake – every time the knife hit a pecan, it would squish the slice. Looked terrible, but luckily it still tasted delicious. (Good thing since this first attempt was my birthday treat!)

The second attempt, I used chopped pecans, but decided to make it bigger and added another block of cream cheese (plus more eggs and sugar). It looked amazing, but I only pressure cooked it for 22 minutes (I was just guessing ) and it was a bit raw in the middle. (I cut out the under cooked section and baked it in the oven for a little longer. It lookedterrible, but it sure was good!)

On the third try, I went back to 2 blocks of cream cheese and it turned out just right. (I’m going to try a 3-block version again soon and try cooking for 30 minutes and see how it does.)

For the caramel sauce in this recipe, I used the Smuckers Sugar-Free Caramel Ice Cream Syrup (I usually find mine at Walmart, it’s much cheaper.) There are a few recipes out there for homemade sugar-free caramel if you want to make your own. (like this one) but they seem very labor intensive, so, for now, I just use the store bought stuff. I do have a recipe for pecan pralinesyrup here, but it is made with sugar. I’m going toexperiment with this recipeat some point to make it sugar-free, replacing the corn syrup with the SurkinClear Syrup. I also want to try to make my own proteinbars with that syrup as well, maybe I’ll give it a shot after we get settled from our move.

One thing to note is the Smucker’sSyrup is very sweet! So when adding the final garnish to your cheesecake, keep this in mind and use a light hand (you can always add more.) I do like my sweets, and it seems like they syrup got sweeter over time (or maybe I had just eaten too much cheesecake by that point. )

Soo good!!!

Pressure cooker recommendations:

Don’t have a pressure cooker, but been thinking about getting one? I suggest looking at these:

(I currently use the Power Pressure Cooker XL, but if I were to buy a second one, I would go with the 8 qt fa*gor or 8 qt Instant Pot – my current cookerworks fine, but I feel like I have to “hack the presets” to cook any recipe that’s not in the book that came with the appliance.)

Tips:

To make this cheesecake, you will need a springform pan that fits inside your pressure cooker. (I bought this one from Amazon.)

Make sure both your eggs and cream cheese are room temperature . (if theeggs are cold, it will cause your cream cheeses to have small lumps.)

. (if theeggs are cold, it will cause your cream cheeses to have small lumps.) The bottom of the springform pan has a lip, be sure to assemble the pan with the lip facingdown. (Will make it easier to remove the cheesecake.)

Run a knife along the edge of the cheesecakebefore placing in the fridge. (I skipped this once and a section of the cheesecake stuck to the side and caused a crack as it cooled.

Don’t be tempted to flip the cheesecake until completely cooled and set as it needs to firm up to support the weight of the pecans and caramel.

Use unflavored dental floss to cut your cheesecake into smooth, pretty slices.

Low Carb Pecan Praline Cheesecake

(in the pressure cooker)

Serves 8 ( or as many pieces as you cut it into)

Ingredients:

Two 8-ounce blocks of full-fat cream cheese, room temperature

2/3 cup of any cup for cup sugar substitute (I prefer Swerve Confectioners sweetener– if you just have the regular, you can blend it in your blender to makeit powdered.)

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 eggs, room temperature

+/- half cup chopped pecans, plus more for garnish

Sugar-Free caramel syrup

Instructions:

Grease the inside of your springform pan. With a mixer, blend the cream cheese until it is completely smooth with no lumps. Add the sugar and vanilla extract to thecream cheese. Blend until the ingredients are just incorporated. Add the eggs one at a time. Continue to mix until the eggs have been completely mixed in. Do not over beat. spread a generous amount of caramel syrup into the bottom of the pan. Sprinkle with pecans and add a bit more caramel. Pour the batter into the springform pan. Cover the bottom and sides of the pan tightly with onepiece of foil to prevent the water from leaking into the pan. Place rack at the bottom of the pressure cooker. (Should have come with your pressure cooker, if not use a small ramekin. I used one like this) Add enough water to pressure cooker pot to cover the bottom pressure cooker pot by 1 inch. Lower springform pan onto the rack. Close the pressure cooker and cook on high for 20 minutes. Do a natural release and allow the cheesecake to slightly cool 15 or 20 minutes inside the pressure cooker. Carefully remove the cheesecake cake. Let the cheesecake come to room temperature and then remove the foil.(It’s ok if a bit of liquid splashed the top of your cheesecake, just gently blot it off.) Run a knife around the edge of the cheesecake to loosen the sides, but don’t release the pan yet. Cover the cheesecake with plastic wrap and refrigerate for several hours. Release outer edge of the pan, place a flat serving plate over the top of the pan and carefully flip the cheesecake (yes, it will be upside down) onto the serving plate. Just before serving, garnish with additional pecans and caramel sauce if desired.

Enjoy!

If you want to use real sugar in this recipe, just replace the artificial sugar with granulated sugar.

To bake this cheesecake in the oven, follow the instructions but bake in oven (using a water bath) at 325 degrees for about 40 minutes or until center is almost set.

