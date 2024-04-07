Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (2024)

This low-carb snickerdoodle bread recipe is made with almond flour for a boost of protein! Make a double batch and freeze it – you’ll want to have more leftover so you can enjoy it later.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (1)

Sometimes I am just in the mood for a slice of sweet bread. This recipe definitely fulfills that craving – and it feeds my muscles with the protein it needs to stay in ketosis too. You are going to love this recipe!

Similar Keto Bread Recipes: Keto Blueberry Bread, Keto Strawberry Bread

Holiday Keto Bread

When you think of sweet treats for the holidays, what are some of the flavors that come to mind? If you are anything like me, you love all things cinnamon! Snickerdoodles are the perfect cookie (and flavor) all year long, but I especially love how they smell as they bake in the wintertime.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (2)

This is such an easy bread to make (no yeast or rising time) that you’ll be able to make a few loaves to hand out as homemade gifts.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (3)

There are lots of ways you can customize this bread too. Mix some cranberries in the dough or add some sugar-free chocolate chips to it. It would also taste amazing if you sprinkled crushed sugar-free peppermints on top.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (4)

If you are going to have guests over, serve it for a party, or make it ahead of time and serve it as a yummy breakfast.

Snickerdoodle Keto Recipes

If you enjoy cinnamon sugar as much as I do, then you will love some more of my favorite keto snickerdoodle recipes. I found a way to make low-carb snickerdoodle cookies. I also found a really yummy-looking snickerdoodle chaffle recipe that I can’t wait to recreate myself.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (5)

Low Carb Breakfast Bread

Think you have to give up bread on the keto diet? Think again! You just have to find a way to make quick bread that doesn’t have any gluten or sugar in it. This is easy if you use almond or coconut flour as the main base.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (6)

If you eat this snickerdoodle bread for breakfast, you’ll be feeding your body with the protein it needs to jumpstart your metabolism.

Honestly, you can enjoy it for breakfast, a snack, or add it to your meal prep lunch and eat it for lunch. It’s a low-carb and high-protein treat that is good for you!

Snickerdoodle Ideas

This tastes perfect just like it is, alone. I also discovered how delicious it is when you spread this cinnamon sugar cream cheese spread on top. Serve it with some breakfast meats or scrambled eggs.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (7)

If you have leftover bread, just wrap it up in plastic wrap or keep it in an airtight container. You can store it on your counter for about a week. If you keep it in the refrigerator, it will last a few days longer, but not much. It tastes the best when it is fresh out of the oven.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (8)

This is a very freezer-friendly recipe. Make a loaf of this bread, let it cool completely, and then wrap it up tightly in aluminum foil and store it in a zippered freezer bag. It will last about 3 months in the freezer. When you are ready to eat it again, just let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe

Below is the entire list of ingredients you’ll need to make the keto bread. The exact measurements are listed below in the printable recipe card.

INGREDIENTS:
Almond flour
Coconut Flour
Flaxseed Meal
Eggs
Vanilla Extract
Water
Unsalted Butter
Swerve Confectioner’s Sugar Substitute
Cinnamon
Baking Powder
Baking Soda

Cinnamon sugar blend:

Swerve Confectioner’s Sugar Substitute + cinnamon + Heavy Whipping Cream

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (9)
Add the ingredients for the bread to a mixing bowl and beat on high until well combined.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (10)
Spread the dough mixture into the bottom of a well greased loaf pan and bake for 50-55 minutes until cooked through. Let cool.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (11)
In a mixing bowl, add 1 cup of sugar substitute as well as the ¼ tsp of cinnamon.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (12)
Add heavy whipping cream as needed and beat on high until you reach a consistency for the glaze that you are happy with.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (13)
Layer the glaze over the top of the loaf and slice to serve.

Low-Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe

This low carb snickerdoodle bread recipe is the perfect cinnamon taste for the holdiays. Only 3g net carbs per serving!

CourseBreakfast

KeywordLow Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe

Prep Time 15 minutes

Cook Time 55 minutes

Total Time 1 hour 10 minutes

Servings 12 slices

Calories 175 kcal

Ingredients

  • 2cupsalmond flour
  • 1/4cupCoconut Flour
  • 1/4cupFlaxseed Meal
  • 5large eggs
  • 1tspVanilla Extract
  • 1/4cupWater
  • 1/2cupButtermelted
  • 1/2cupSwerve Confectioner's Sugar Substitute
  • 2tspCinnamon
  • 2tspBaking Powder
  • 1tspBaking Soda

Cinnamon Sugar Blend

  • 1cupSwerve Confectioner's Sugar Substitute
  • 1/4tspCinnamon
  • Heavy Whipping Cream as needed

Instructions

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F.

  2. Line loaf pan with parchment paper.

  3. Add the ingredients for the bread to a mixing bowl and beat on high until well-combined.

  4. Spread the dough mixture into the bottom of a well greased loaf pan and bake for 50-55 minutes until cooked through. Let cool.

  5. In a mixing bowl, add 1 cup of sugar substitute as well as the ¼ tsp of cinnamon.

  6. Add heavy whipping cream as needed and beat on high until you reach a consistency for the glaze that you are happy with.

  7. Layer the glaze over the top of the loaf and slice to serve.

Recipe Notes

Calories: 185 per slice
Net Carbs: 3 Net Carbs Per Serving

The nutritional information for this recipe is calculated as a courtesy and is an approximate o

Healthy Food Gift Ideas

If you enjoyed my snickerdoodle bread and want more ideas of things you can make people as DIY gifts, here are some of my favorite recipes.

  • Keto Pumpkin Bagels
  • No Bake Keto Caramel Pecan Cookies

