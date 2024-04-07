Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe - Easy Keto-Friendly Holiday Bread (2024)

Disclosure: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. This post may contain affiliate links. We may receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase using our links.

This low-carb snickerdoodle bread recipe is made with almond flour for a boost of protein! Make a double batch and freeze it – you’ll want to have more leftover so you can enjoy it later.

Sometimes I am just in the mood for a slice of sweet bread. This recipe definitely fulfills that craving – and it feeds my muscles with the protein it needs to stay in ketosis too. You are going to love this recipe!

Holiday Keto Bread

When you think of sweet treats for the holidays, what are some of the flavors that come to mind? If you are anything like me, you love all things cinnamon! Snickerdoodles are the perfect cookie (and flavor) all year long, but I especially love how they smell as they bake in the wintertime.

This is such an easy bread to make (no yeast or rising time) that you’ll be able to make a few loaves to hand out as homemade gifts.

There are lots of ways you can customize this bread too. Mix some cranberries in the dough or add some sugar-free chocolate chips to it. It would also taste amazing if you sprinkled crushed sugar-free peppermints on top.

If you are going to have guests over, serve it for a party, or make it ahead of time and serve it as a yummy breakfast.

Snickerdoodle Keto Recipes

If you enjoy cinnamon sugar as much as I do, then you will love some more of my favorite keto snickerdoodle recipes. I found a way to make low-carb snickerdoodle cookies. I also found a really yummy-looking snickerdoodle chaffle recipe that I can’t wait to recreate myself.

Low Carb Breakfast Bread

Think you have to give up bread on the keto diet? Think again! You just have to find a way to make quick bread that doesn’t have any gluten or sugar in it. This is easy if you use almond or coconut flour as the main base.

If you eat this snickerdoodle bread for breakfast, you’ll be feeding your body with the protein it needs to jumpstart your metabolism.

Honestly, you can enjoy it for breakfast, a snack, or add it to your meal prep lunch and eat it for lunch. It’s a low-carb and high-protein treat that is good for you!

Snickerdoodle Ideas

This tastes perfect just like it is, alone. I also discovered how delicious it is when you spread this cinnamon sugar cream cheese spread on top. Serve it with some breakfast meats or scrambled eggs.

If you have leftover bread, just wrap it up in plastic wrap or keep it in an airtight container. You can store it on your counter for about a week. If you keep it in the refrigerator, it will last a few days longer, but not much. It tastes the best when it is fresh out of the oven.

This is a very freezer-friendly recipe. Make a loaf of this bread, let it cool completely, and then wrap it up tightly in aluminum foil and store it in a zippered freezer bag. It will last about 3 months in the freezer. When you are ready to eat it again, just let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight.

Low Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe

Below is the entire list of ingredients you’ll need to make the keto bread. The exact measurements are listed below in the printable recipe card.

INGREDIENTS:

Almond flour

Coconut Flour

Flaxseed Meal

Eggs

Vanilla Extract

Water

Unsalted Butter

Swerve Confectioner’s Sugar Substitute

Cinnamon

Baking Powder

Baking Soda

Cinnamon sugar blend:

Swerve Confectioner’s Sugar Substitute + cinnamon + Heavy Whipping Cream

INSTRUCTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.



Add the ingredients for the bread to a mixing bowl and beat on high until well combined.



Spread the dough mixture into the bottom of a well greased loaf pan and bake for 50-55 minutes until cooked through. Let cool.



In a mixing bowl, add 1 cup of sugar substitute as well as the ¼ tsp of cinnamon.



Add heavy whipping cream as needed and beat on high until you reach a consistency for the glaze that you are happy with.



Layer the glaze over the top of the loaf and slice to serve.

Print Low-Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe This low carb snickerdoodle bread recipe is the perfect cinnamon taste for the holdiays. Only 3g net carbs per serving! CourseBreakfast KeywordLow Carb Snickerdoodle Bread Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 55 minutes Total Time 1 hour 10 minutes Servings 12 slices Calories 175 kcal Ingredients 2 cups almond flour

1/4 cup Coconut Flour

1/4 cup Flaxseed Meal

5 large eggs

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

1/4 cup Water

1/2 cup Butter melted

1/2 cup Swerve Confectioner's Sugar Substitute

2 tsp Cinnamon

2 tsp Baking Powder

1 tsp Baking Soda Cinnamon Sugar Blend 1 cup Swerve Confectioner's Sugar Substitute

1/4 tsp Cinnamon

Heavy Whipping Cream as needed Instructions Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line loaf pan with parchment paper. Add the ingredients for the bread to a mixing bowl and beat on high until well-combined. Spread the dough mixture into the bottom of a well greased loaf pan and bake for 50-55 minutes until cooked through. Let cool. In a mixing bowl, add 1 cup of sugar substitute as well as the ¼ tsp of cinnamon. Add heavy whipping cream as needed and beat on high until you reach a consistency for the glaze that you are happy with. Layer the glaze over the top of the loaf and slice to serve. Recipe Notes Calories: 185 per slice

Net Carbs: 3 Net Carbs Per Serving The nutritional information for this recipe is calculated as a courtesy and is an approximate o

