Low Carb Spinach Pinwheels - Mouthwatering Keto Appetizer Recipe! (2024)

Dec 31, 2019 Dec 5, 2023
As pretty as they are delicious, Spinach Pinwheels with feta and parmesan cheese are sure to impress family and friends. A magic mozzarella dough transforms this classic party snack into an easy gluten free and keto appetizer recipe for all to enjoy!
Delicious Details at a Glance
Cuisine Inspiration:American with Greek inspiration
Primary Cooking Method:Baking
Dietary Info:Gluten-free, Low Carb, Nut-free
Skill Level:Moderate
Why You’ll Love These Easy Keto Appetizers
While I do develop recipes for a living, I don’t like a lot of fuss with baking, especially when it comes to a recipe for dough. I can make gluten free pie crust, but it drives me batty, I love my no-knead gluten free sandwich bread, and I promise I make the easiest gluten free pizza with the best results.
So you know I’m not going to overcomplicate my life when it comes to making appetizers. Here’s why I love these spinach pinwheels and why you will too…
- From a trusted source. I made this recipe when I was reviewing The Ultimate Guide to Keto Baking by Carolyn Ketchum from the keto food blog All Day I Dream About Food. She is the absolute authority on low carb sweet and savory baking.
- Works for everyone. Yes, this may be a low carb appetizer from a keto cookbook, but it’s a recipe everyone can make and enjoy. You will need a bit of coconut flour and a pinch of xanthan gum (common ingredients in a gluten free kitchen), but other than that, the main ingredient in the dough isn’t some weird or expensive ingredient – it’s pre-shredded mozzarella cheese.
- No-fuss dough. There’s no yeast, no worrying about cutting in the butter, no laminating the dough. And no extra time to wait for anything to rise. Just mix everything, roll them up, and bake.
- Versatile and delicious. Easy, cheesy, and so tasty, they are the perfect finger food to share with family and friends at a party or celebration. Add them to a platter with some Tzatziki Dip for dunking or even serve them as a side dish for low carb soups, salads, and more.
Frequently Asked Questions
While I usually get into the questions after an overview of the recipe, I think it’s important to address a few things right off the top. Since most of my readers are gluten free,e but not necessarily low carb or keto, you may not be familiar with the dough in this recipe. So let’s talk about it.
What is fat head dough?
Fathead dough, also called magic mozzarella dough, is a high-fat, high-protein, low carb, and gluten free dough made from mozzarella cheese. It typically also contains cream cheese and almond flour. Some variations contain baking powder, egg, protein powder, or other ingredients to aid in making it pliable, chewy, and puffy.
It makes a great keto substitute for pizza crust, bagel dough, and more.
Can you make nut-free fat head dough?
Carolyn, from the keto website All Day I Dream About Food, has her version of Magic Mozzarella Dough which uses a blend of almond flour and coconut flour. However, in her cookbook The Ultimate Guide to Keto Baking, she makes a version that uses only coconut flour, making it nut free. This recipe uses that nut-free option.
Where can I learn more about keto recipes?
In cooking gluten free, I do end up creating some naturally low carb dinner recipes. But if you need keto recipes for every meal of the day, Carolyn has you covered:
InThe Everyday Ketogenic Kitchenyou’ll get all the basics with information and recipes for every meal of the day to get you started on your low carb journey.
Easy Keto Dinners will help you with your menu planning so you can stay low carb even on the busiest of nights. Try the Skillet Chicken Enchiladas!
All of these Keto Soups & Stews will make you warm and cozy all winter long. Try theKeto Stuffed Peppers Soup!
Easy Keto Dessertsis perfect for anyone who has a sweet tooth but still wants to cut their carbs.
Be sure to start your day the low carb way with Easy Keto Breakfasts. Try the Strawberry Cheesecake Parfaits!
Ingredients and Substitutions
You’ll get the full directions and amounts in the recipe card at the bottom of this post, but here is a brief overview of what you’ll need and how to make them.
For the Fat Head Dough:
- Coconut flour
- Baking powder
- Xanthan gum – if you are going to do any low carb or gluten free baking, this is one “non-standard” ingredient I do recommend keeping on hand
- Mozzarella cheese – pre-shredded, part-skim mozzarella is recommended, as the lower fat content and bit of starch used as filler helps the dough hold together better. You can use an organic pre-shredded cheese, if you prefer to stay away from the artificial fillers.
- Eggs
For the Spinach Filling:
- Frozen chopped spinach – thawed and drained, with as much liquid squeezed out as possible
- Feta cheese – crumbled.
- Parmesan cheese – grated.
- Garlic
- Dried marjoram – you can substitute dried oregano
- Salt and pepper
- Unsalted butter
- Coarse sea salt
How to Make Feta and Spinach Pinwheels
You won’t believe how easily these pinwheel appetizers come together. Let’s preheat the oven to 375°F and get started.
Make the dough. Whisk the dry ingredients together. Microwave the cheese until almost liquid, then stir in the dry ingredients and eggs. Knead until smooth and pliable, then set aside.
Prepare the filling. Stir together the spinach, feta, parmesan, garlic, marjoram (or oregano), salt, and pepper.
Roll out the dough. On a silicone baking mat or parchment paper, press the dough into a rectangle, cover it with another mat or piece of parchment. Roll into a 16-inch square.
Fill and form the pinwheels. Spread the filling to within 1/2-inch of the edge. Roll up tightly and pinch the seam to seal. Cut into 1-inch slices and place on a lined baking sheet.
Bake and cool. Brush the spinach pinwheels with melted butter and sprinkle with coarse sea salt. Bake until golden and firm, and cool on the pan.
Storing and Reheating Leftovers
Any extra spinach feta pinwheels can be wrapped tightly and refrigerated for up for 2 to 3 days. You can enjoy them at from temperature or rewarm slightly in the microwave or oven.
Serving Suggestions for Spinach Pinwheels
As mentioned, these make great gluten free and keto appetizers along with a platter of Ground Beef Stuffed Mushrooms and Spinach Artichoke Cheesy Cauliflower Breadsticks. But they also pair well as a side to many meal ideas.
- Serve with soup. You can dunk them in a bowl of Keto Broccoli Cheese Soup or with a mug of Chicken Zoodles Soup.
- Make a steak. Whether you are grilling a Balsamic Marinated Flank Steaks or preparing quick Seared Cubed Steaks with Worcestershire Sauce, these are a perfect side.
- Go Greek. Keep those Mediterranean vibes going by enjoying the spinach pinwheels with Greek Beef Kabobs or Tomato Spinach Frittata.
4.8 from 5 votes
Gluten Free Spinach Feta Pinwheels
As pretty as they are delicious, Spinach Pinwheels with feta and parmesan cheese are sure to impress family and friends. A magic mozzarella dough transforms this classic party snack into an easy gluten free and keto appetizer recipe for all to enjoy!
Prep: 35 minutes mins
Cook: 25 minutes mins
Ingredients
For the Nut-Free Magic Mozzarella Dough:
- 1/2 cup coconut flour
- 2 teaspoon baking powder
- 3/4 teaspoon xanthan gum
- 12 ounces pre-shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese
- 2 large eggs
For the pinwheels:
- 8 ounces frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained
- 3/4 cup crumbled feta cheese (about 3 ounces)
- 1/4 cup Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1 ounce)
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 teaspoon dried marjoram (or 1/4 teaspoon dried oregano)
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
- Coarse sea salt, for sprinkling
Instructions
For the Nut-Free Magic Mozzarella Dough:
Cover a work surface with a silicone baking mat or a large piece of parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk together the coconut flour, baking powder, and xanthan gum. Set aside.
In a large, microwave-safe bowl, heat the cheese on high in 30-second increments until almost liquid. Stir in the flour mixture and eggs and knead in the bowl using a rubber spatula.
Turn the dough out onto the prepared work surface and continue to knead until cohesive. Set dough aside while preparing the filling.
For the pinwheels:
Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper.
Squeeze out as much moisture from the spinach as possible and place the spinach in a medium bowl. Stir in the feta, Parmesan, garlic, marjoram, salt, and pepper until well combined.
Lightly grease another baking mat or large piece of parchment paper and transfer the prepared dough onto it. Pat into a rough square and top with another piece of parchment or waxed paper.
Roll out the dough to a 16-inch square. Spread the filling on top, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Roll up the dough tightly and pinch the seam to seal.
Use a very sharp knife to cut the dough into 1-inch slices and place the pinwheels cut side down on the prepared baking sheet. Brush with the butter and sprinkle with a little coarse salt.
Bake for 18 to 22 minutes, until the pinwheels are golden brown and just firm to the touch. Remove from the oven and let cool completely on the pan.
Nutrition Facts
Gluten Free Spinach Feta Pinwheels
Amount Per Serving (1 roll)
Calories 114Calories from Fat 63
% Daily Value*
Fat 7g11%
Saturated Fat 5g25%
Cholesterol 43mg14%
Sodium 339mg14%
Potassium 129mg4%
Carbohydrates 4g1%
Fiber 2g8%
Sugar 1g1%
Protein 8g16%
Vitamin A 1858IU37%
Vitamin C 1mg1%
Calcium 263mg26%
Iron 1mg6%
* Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.
Author: Carolyn Ketchup from The Ultimate Guide to Keto Baking
Course: Appetizer
Cuisine: Greek, Mediterranean
Categories:
- Appetizers
- Gluten Free
- Mains
- Vegetarian
