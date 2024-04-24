Low Carb Spinach Pinwheels - Mouthwatering Keto Appetizer Recipe! (2024)

How to Make Feta and Spinach Pinwheels

You won’t believe how easily these pinwheel appetizers come together. Let’s preheat the oven to 375°F and get started.

Make the dough. Whisk the dry ingredients together. Microwave the cheese until almost liquid, then stir in the dry ingredients and eggs. Knead until smooth and pliable, then set aside.

Prepare the filling. Stir together the spinach, feta, parmesan, garlic, marjoram (or oregano), salt, and pepper.

Roll out the dough. On a silicone baking mat or parchment paper, press the dough into a rectangle, cover it with another mat or piece of parchment. Roll into a 16-inch square.

Fill and form the pinwheels. Spread the filling to within 1/2-inch of the edge. Roll up tightly and pinch the seam to seal. Cut into 1-inch slices and place on a lined baking sheet.

Bake and cool. Brush the spinach pinwheels with melted butter and sprinkle with coarse sea salt. Bake until golden and firm, and cool on the pan.