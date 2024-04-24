Low Carb Thai Curry Cabbage — Vegan Recipe — Diet Doctor (2024)

Feeling “hot-hot-hot”? Spice up dinner with this easy low carb side. Fried green cabbage gets cozy with Thai red curry in a wok near you. Everyone at your table will celebrate this match!
October 18 2016 by Anne Aobadia, photo by Emma Shevtzoff, nutritional review by Franziska Spritzler, RD, CDE in Recipes, Side dish
USMetric
4 servingservings
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp 3 tbsp coconut oil
- 1 tbsp 1 tbsp red curry paste preferably Thai
- 2 lbs 900 g shredded green cabbage
- 1 tsp 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp 1 tbsp sesame oil
Instructions
Instructions are for 4 servings. Please modify as needed.
Heat coconut oil in a frying pan or a wok over high heat. Add curry paste and stir for a minute. Add cabbage.
Sauté until the cabbage begins to turn golden brown, but is still a little chewy. Stir thoroughly and lower the heat towards the end.
Salt to taste. Add sesame oil and sauté for another 1–2 minutes and serve!
Tip!
When selecting a green cabbage, go for the ones with tight, compact heads. And look for a firm stem, rather than limp, for the freshest taste.
←
→
💬 Have you tried this recipe?
What did you think? Please share your thoughts in the comment section below!
14 comments
1
Niklas
October 18 2016
Suggestion, add the curry paste first - perhaps together with some minced fresh garlic and perhaps a little fresh chillies - let it sauté for a minute before adding the cabbage.
Reply: #4
2
Val
October 19 2016
How did you calculate the carbs for this recipe? 9 carbs per serving times 4 servings is 36 carbs. I calculate cabbage as 6 carbs for 2 cups and the curry paste as 2 carbs per tablespoon. That is a total of 8 carbs. Divide that by 4 servings and it is 2 carbs/serving.
Reply: #3
3
Reply to comment #2 by Val
Peter Biörck Team Diet Doctor
October 19 2016
Hi Val!
1 serving is around 225 gram of cabbage and that is approx. 7 gram Net Carbs.
How did you calculate the carbs for this recipe? 9 carbs per serving times 4 servings is 36 carbs. I calculate cabbage as 6 carbs for 2 cups and the curry paste as 2 carbs per tablespoon. That is a total of 8 carbs. Divide that by 4 servings and it is 2 carbs/serving.
4
Reply to comment #1 by Niklas
Steve
October 19 2016
Thanks! I didn't do that and the curry paste clumped and didn't spread evenly. I was wondering how to solve that problem.
5
Val
October 20 2016
Thank you, for some reason I read 2 cups of cabbage, not 2 lbs. Sorry about that.
6
Mark
March 14 2017
I love adding Shiritake yam noodles to this...the no carb noodles. Very comforting food!!
7
Lorna
March 29 2017
Would this work cold? I'm looking for ideas for my husbands 50th birthday BBQ in few weeks, and fancy something tasty to add to the cold salads other than coleslaw and mock potato salad.
Thanks
8
kerrie
April 24 2017
I added cilantro, green onion and siracha hot sauce to the recipe. I fed it to my husband who is a carb-a-holic and he said that it tasted like something he would get from a restaurant. Thank you for the recipe.
9
Rose Doch
June 7 2017
I love the green curry paste..It is a little milder and lovely with the coconut oil..add some chicken, coconut milk, thai basil , cilantro, a dash of fish sauce and colorful peppers to it for a whole meal :)
10
Bells
September 1 2017
What could I use instead of curry? I'm allergic to it, but I wanted to try this recipe, as it seems tasty.
Reply: #13
11
Yvonne Nowakowski
May 10 2018
Doesn't Tai Curry paste contain sugar?
12
Gato
August 8 2018
Shiritake yam noodles contain wood from what I found on the internet. I am not a termite.
I did find a way to use our dome NuWave. We cook the meat on the rack and place the vegetables in a metal cake pan below. The fat from the meat drips on the vegies and makes them delicious.
13
Reply to comment #10 by Bells
Hannah
December 31 2018
Bells, you could use chili flakes for the heat.* You can experiment with cumin seed, whole, or crushed in a mortar. Add to the pan dry, then as soon as they become fragrant, quickly add the oil. Then the chili flakes, and possibly a small amount of minced onion** and/or, a clove of crushed garlic gets added last, since it burns easily, and at the end. Add the cabbage, salt & coarse ground pepper, and lastly, a light sprinkling of chopped parsley or cilantro or green onion is nice. The whole idea of these suggestions is to get some of the intense flavour normally had by using curry paste.
This freezes well. I make a load of it, dividing it into containers for the next day, and for freezing, (leaving the lids off a couple hours before freezing, to minimize ice crystals). It's great topped with poached eggs, leftover chicken, ground hamburger, etc.
* the seeds are the hottest part, so if you love the heat, leave the seeds in. If not, take the seeds out manually, with tweezers, a small file card, or just with fingers, BUT: Very important, wash hands well afterwards, or - trust me, you'll be sorry. I grow my own child peppers, and remove the seeds before drying the peppers.
** forget dehydrated onion; very high in carbs.
14
Patti
April 11 2019
Added shrimp to this for a complete meal. Also, didn't use the red curry paste---had the green on hand. Needed more than 1 tbsp.