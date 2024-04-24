Low Carb Thai Curry Cabbage — Vegan Recipe — Diet Doctor (2024)

Hannah

December 31 2018

Bells, you could use chili flakes for the heat.* You can experiment with cumin seed, whole, or crushed in a mortar. Add to the pan dry, then as soon as they become fragrant, quickly add the oil. Then the chili flakes, and possibly a small amount of minced onion** and/or, a clove of crushed garlic gets added last, since it burns easily, and at the end. Add the cabbage, salt & coarse ground pepper, and lastly, a light sprinkling of chopped parsley or cilantro or green onion is nice. The whole idea of these suggestions is to get some of the intense flavour normally had by using curry paste.

This freezes well. I make a load of it, dividing it into containers for the next day, and for freezing, (leaving the lids off a couple hours before freezing, to minimize ice crystals). It's great topped with poached eggs, leftover chicken, ground hamburger, etc.

* the seeds are the hottest part, so if you love the heat, leave the seeds in. If not, take the seeds out manually, with tweezers, a small file card, or just with fingers, BUT: Very important, wash hands well afterwards, or - trust me, you'll be sorry. I grow my own child peppers, and remove the seeds before drying the peppers.

** forget dehydrated onion; very high in carbs.