Low-Effort Vegan Recipes by Black Creators - Vegan Yack Attack (2024)

Hey everyone! As I return to my “regular” blogging schedule, I’ve been working on this post the last few days, for a few reasons. One, there’s no easy way to transition from not posting at all, back to more “care-free” recipe content. Especially when it was for the sake of taking time to learn – while sharing many resources about systemic racism on other platforms. I felt that a more appropriate way to both address the state our world is in, while promoting Black creators, was to share their recipes that can help us all.
Given that the last couple of weeks have had a surge of coverage in police brutality, and many atrocities, I think a lot of us, but especially Black people, are overwhelmed. Couple that with many of us trying to absorb information and new history in high volumes and you have a good equation for burnout.
That being said, we all still need to take care of ourselves and make sure that we are eating full meals that are nutritious. Or at the very least, comforting and satiating. I’ve helped put together this list of low-effort vegan recipes especially for this purpose! From breakfast to dinner, plus snacks and dessert, you’re covered. I’ve even included some bonus wellness bloggers at the end of the post!
Before I list the bloggers shown here, I’d like to say that I’ll be donated the ad revenue from this post to the ACLU. And a great way to show support for these bloggers is to click-through to their blogs so that they’re able to get some pageviews! <3
Bloggers mentioned:
- Baum Ass Foods (vegan and vegetarian recipes)
- Delightful Adventures (vegan)
- From the Comfort of My Bowl (vegan)
- Healthier Steps (vegan)
- I Can You Can Vegan (vegan)
- Jessica in the Kitchen (vegan)
- Make It Dairy Free (vegan)
- Orchids and Sweet Tea (has vegan options
- That’s Chelsea (vegan)
- Vegan, What? (vegan)
- Yes Baby I Like It Raw (vegan)
Breakfast
While I love breakfast, there are some days where I just am not feeling coming up with how to feed myself. Take a tip from these recipes and make a stunning meal in no time at all!
Photo Credit:makeitdairyfree.com
Glazed Vegan Donuts - Make It Dairy Free
"These glazed vegan donuts need just 10 ingredients and under 30 minutes to be made! Perfect for breakfast or dessert!"
Photo Credit:www.orchidsandsweettea.com
Healthy Vegan Banana Bread Pancakes
"Completely fluffy, soft, and naturally sweetened, these pancakes are truly irresistible—especially with the burst of banana and warm spices of cinnamon + nutmeg. Made in just a few short steps and under 25 minutes TOTAL."
Photo Credit:delightfuladventures.com
Vegan Baked Oatmeal with Apples and Spices - Delightful Adventures
"This easy vegan baked oatmeal recipe is packed with warm spices and juicy apples. It's the perfect recipe to make on the weekend so you can re-heat throughout the week for a quick breakfast."
Photo Credit:www.icanyoucanvegan.com
Fluffy Easy Vegan Pancakes - I Can You Can Vegan
"Fluffy, easy to make vegan pancakes made without eggs, milk or dairy! Easy vegan pancakes for two!"
Lunch
These low-effort lunches are keepers for a busy work-week.
"This vibrant Green Goddess Pesto Sandwich contains low-waste pesto, avocado, marinated chickpeas, lettuce, and tomato. A delicious, healthy sandwich for all!"
Photo Credit:thatschelsea.com
Fonio Mushroom Bowl - That's Chelsea
"Have you ever tried fonio (pronounced phone-yo)? This ancient African grain cooks in just 5 minutes! [...] With a light, nutty flavor that has a texture similar to couscous, fonio is a perfect swap for quinoa, rice, or oatmeal. Here’s a way you can use it."
Dinner
What a wonderful thing to have these dinners not only be low-effort, but also utterly comforting! Just what we need when we're feeling overwhelmed.
Photo Credit:www.fromthecomfortofmybowl.com
Crispy Pan-fried Vegan Gnocchi - From the Comfort of my Bowl
"Crispy on the outside, pillowy soft on the inside, these homemade pan-fried vegan gnocchi are very easy to make from scratch. This recipe is egg-free and dairy-free."
Photo Credit:jessicainthekitchen.com
Vegan Pizza Recipe - Jessica in the Kitchen
"This Vegan Pizza is our absolute favourite pizza ever! It’s made with the best pizza crust, is very customisable and tastes incredible!"
Photo Credit:www.orchidsandsweettea.com
Loaded Vegan Queso Skillet Nachos
"Never spend another occasion or weeknight contemplating the best vegan dish that works for the entire family—-this is it! Easy to make and only one pan required!"
Photo Credit:veganwhat.org
Instant Pot Vegan Mac and Cheese - Vegan, What?
This vegan mac and cheese comes together super-easily with the help of some ready-made vegan products in an Instant pot! Creamy, delicious, and perfect for a weeknight meal.
Photo Credit:thatschelsea.com
One-Pot Vegan Yellow Curry - That's Chelsea
"I love one pot meals [like this One-Pot Vegan Curry] because they are super filling and an easy way to use up those fresh herbs and spices in your refrigerator that you may have purchased on impulse."
Photo Credit:www.fromthecomfortofmybowl.com
Vegan & Gluten free Spaghetti alla Puttanesca - From the Comfort of my Bowl
"This spaghetti alla puttanesca recipe takes a quick, classic Italian pasta dish and makes it vegan and gluten free. The tomato-based sauce is flavoured with garlic, olives and capers and made without anchovies."
Snacks + Shareables
I'm a HUGE snacker, and love making small bites or plates of food that either I can share or that can be eaten throughout the day. To all you grazers out there, these recipes are for you!
Photo Credit:www.yesbabyilikeitraw.com
Classic Haitian Meal: Banan Peze and Pikliz - Yes Baby I like it Raw
"Banan Peze is the Haitian equivalent of tostones the main difference is that we season it quite a bit more with lime juice and salt.
Pikliz is spicy condiment that almost always accompanies Banan Peze. Some call it Haitian pickled vegetable relish. I call it AMAZING."
Photo Credit:healthiersteps.com
Cajun Oven Baked Potato Wedges
"Cajun oven baked potato wedges are incredibly delicious, they have the best cajun flavor. These baked potato wedges are crisp on the outside and soft on the inside with perfect as a snack or side."
Photo Credit:www.baumassfoods.com
Homemade Trail Mix for Kids - Baum Ass Foods
"This homemade trail mix recipe is one your kid(s) will love every time. Customizable to their likes, without compromising the nutrients they need!"
Photo Credit:makeitdairyfree.com
Vegan Nacho Cheese - Make It Dairy Free
"This is the BEST Vegan Nacho Cheese that you've ever tried. Ready in just 10 minutes. Completely planted based, nut free and contains no carrots or potatoes."
Photo Credit:www.yesbabyilikeitraw.com
Loaded Plantain Fries - Yes Baby I Like It Raw
"The star of this recipe is the plantain. The key is that the plantain is yellow, but not soft. Every thing else is easy-peasy!"
Photo Credit:delightfuladventures.com
Vegan Dill Dip - Delightful Adventures
"An easy vegan dill dip that's filled with amazing flavour, plus, it pairs perfectly with your favourite chips, crackers, veggies, and pretzels…you can even use it as a simple spread for sandwiches."
Desserts
Let's not forget about that sweet tooth! Low-effort desserts are essential to a happy existence, in my opinion.
Photo Credit:jessicainthekitchen.com
Vegan Chocolate Cake Recipe - Jessica in the Kitchen
"This Vegan Chocolate Cake Recipe has been my favourite for over 10 years! It’s moist, decadent, fluffy and made with easy pantry ingredients so anyone can make this!"
Photo Credit:www.icanyoucanvegan.com
Vegan Lemon Sugar Cookies - I Can You Can Vegan
"Soft, chewy vegan sugar cookies with a lemon twist! Easy to make and delicious!"
Photo Credit:delightfuladventures.com
Vegan Sweet Potato Pudding - Delightful Adventures
"All you need is a few simple ingredients to make this quick, naturally sweetened creamy dessert. Enjoy it plain or top it with coconut whip."
For overall health and wellness I love these bloggers!
I hope that going forward, if you haven’t already, you can make an intentional choice to follow people different from you. Food bloggers and vegans as groups are super white-washed, which is why posts like this are so important! I also hope that we all continue to further our education on issues that affect so many people negatively. Also, I saved a highlight of informative IG stories dealing with systemic racism, statistics, and history on my profile. Here’s a post I saw the other day that says it perfectly.
