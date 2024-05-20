Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom Soup - Tasty, Healthy Heart Recipes (2024)

Table of Contents
TIPS FOR MAKING YOUR MUSHROOM SOUP Low Sodium “Condensed” Cream of Mushroom Ingredients Instructions Notes Nutrition Similar low sodium recipes you should try! FAQs

Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom Soup - Tasty, Healthy Heart Recipes (1)

By: Bill

Posted:

Updated:

Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom Soup - Tasty, Healthy Heart Recipes (2)

Affiliate disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, I may earn commissions from qualifying purchases. Details »

Recipe

Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom Soup is a must make for our low sodium diets. Many recipes for soups, casseroles and other dishes use it as a base for the recipe. The great thing about this recipe is it is so easy to make from just a few basic ingredients.

Table of Contents

And if you’re making a quick soup just add 1 cup water or unsalted chicken broth. Along with some diced onion, and celery and a sprinkle of your favorite no salt seasonings. This recipe comes together in just a few minutes and you can ditch loads of sodium.

Typical sodium amount per serving410-870 mg
Sodium per serving for this recipe53 mg
Calories per serving102
See Also
36 Keto Sauce Recipes To Kick Your Meals Up To The Next Level | Food For NetKeto Cheese Sauce Recipe | Low Carb Recipes by That's Low Carb?!25 Restaurant Copycat Recipes That Are More Delicious Than the OriginalsTrader Joe's Pancake Bread Copycat Recipe

The famous name brands cream of mushroom soups, I looked at, is loaded with sodium anywhere from 410 – 870 mg per 1/2 cup. And since most recipes call for an entire can you could be adding up to 4350 mg. of sodium to a recipe from just one can!! Sometimes you just have to shake your head as you wonder why there is so much sodium in our canned foods. With this Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom condensed soup, you no longer have to avoid all the wonderful casseroles and soups when so many recipes call for this ingredient.

  • Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom Soup - Tasty, Healthy Heart Recipes (3)
  • Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom Soup - Tasty, Healthy Heart Recipes (4)

TIPS FOR MAKING YOUR MUSHROOM SOUP

There are so many ways beyond this basic recipe to make your Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom soup. One is you use sliced or pre-sliced mushrooms. I prefer mine in smaller diced pieces. Or you could dice up some onion along with pre-minced garlic to replace the onion and garlic powder. If you’re making a plain mushroom soup I would do this. You can also add more mushrooms if you prefer.

Sometimes when I make this I’ll make a larger batch when I know I will be making a few meals in the future. I then pour it into a large muffin tin and then freeze it. When frozen simply pop them out and put them into a Ziploc bag and put them back in the freezer.

Then you can put it in a pot on low and unfreeze and warm it up. It may separate a little, but just stir it back up a bit and walah! You can then use it as a soup or incorporate into another dish.

Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom Soup - Tasty, Healthy Heart Recipes (5)

[su_box title=”A few of my other great dishes to enjoy!” box_color=”#a92224″]

  • Low Sodium Cream of Chicken
  • Savory Low Sodium Brown Gravy
  • Low Sodium Chicken Aborio Rice and Vegetable Medley

[/su_box]

As always, please let me know how you like this recipe in the comments! I get motivated when I hear from you and am interested to learn about how you liked and served your Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom soup. And please leave a comment or rating and share any tips you might have.

Low Sodium “Condensed” Cream of Mushroom

Author: Bill

Save multiple hundreds of your sodium budget with this simple Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom soup. Which also serves as a essential base for numerous other recipes.

4.65 from 14 votes

See Also
Homemade Butterfinger Bites Recipe

Print RecipeLeave a Comment

Prep Time 5 minutes mins

Cook Time 20 minutes mins

Course Soup

Cuisine American

Servings 3 1/2 cup ea.

Calories 102 kcal

Ingredients

  • 1 Tbsp butter no salt added
  • 4 ounces baby bella mushrooms sliced or diced
  • 1 cup chicken broth unsalted
  • 1/2 tsp onion powder
  • 1/8 tsp dried thyme
  • 1/4 tsp garlic powder
  • 1/2 cup 2% milk
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • freshly ground black pepper to taste

Instructions

  • In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter until bubbly. Add mushrooms, stir to coat and cook down until they have released most of their liquid, about 5 minutes.

  • Stir in unsalted chicken broth, onion powder, and garlic powder and bring heat down to a simmer.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together milk and flour.

  • Stir in milk mixture and cook until soup has thickened, about 1 minute. Season to taste with pepper or favorite no salt seasoning.

Notes

Recipe makes close to a 10 oz. can of soup give or take.

To make soup, add 1 cup water or unsalted chicken broth to this full recipe.

You can use ½ cup chopped onion and 1 Tbsp garlic to replace onion and garlic powder if making a plain mushroom soup.

You may use more mushrooms if you prefer.

You may use any mushroom type you prefer. I think bellas have a good taste.

Nutrition

Serving: 0.5cupCalories: 102kcalCarbohydrates: 10.8gProtein: 3.8gFat: 4.8gCholesterol: 14mgSodium: 53mgFiber: 0.3gSugar: 2.2g

https://tastyhealthyheartrecipes.com/a-la-cart/soups/low-sodium-cream-of-mushroom-soup/

Did you enjoy this recipe?Leave a comment and let me know how it was!

Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom Soup - Tasty, Healthy Heart Recipes (7)

Nutrition InformationThe information shown is provided by an online nutrition calculator. It should not be substituted for a doctor’s or nutritionist’s advice. Please understand that not everyone’s sodium requirements are the same, therefore some recipes may be higher than you’re allowed. Always consult with your doctor for your recommended daily sodium allowance.

Similar low sodium recipes you should try!

  • Low Sodium Black Bean Soup
  • Low Sodium Potato Soup
  • Low Sodium Chicken and Dumplings
Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom Soup - Tasty, Healthy Heart Recipes (2024)

FAQs

Is there a healthy canned cream of mushroom soup? ›

Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request® Cream of Mushroom soup offers the rich traditional flavor of cream of mushroom soup with a more nutritious profile.

View More
Is there such a thing as low sodium cream of mushroom soup? ›

Campbell's® Ready to Serve Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom Soup - Campbells Food Service.

Get More Info Here
Is cream of mushroom soup good for high blood pressure? ›

Mushrooms have high potassium content and low sodium content and this combination helps to lower blood pressure. This in turn helps to prevent the risks associated with high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases. You can consume cream of mushroom soup for heartburn problems and acid reflux.

Discover More Details
Is mushroom soup good for low blood pressure? ›

Mushrooms contain potassium which can help lower and regulate blood pressure. This may reduce the risk of hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

View Details
What is a healthy canned soup to eat? ›

Amy's Organic Low Sodium Lentil Vegetable Soup is one the healthiest canned soups because it's made with non-GMO, organic ingredients, is low in sodium, and is a great source of protein and fiber. With 11 grams of plant-based protein and 8 grams of fiber in one can, this lentil vegetable soup is filling and nutritious.

Discover More Details
What is Campbell's Heart Healthy soup? ›

Heart-Healthy. Delicious. The recipes for satisfying Healthy Request® soups are made with veggies, legumes, whole grains, and lean meats and seasoned with herbs and spices.

Learn More
What's the best substitute for cream of mushroom soup? ›

Cream of chicken, celery, broccoli, or potato soup all work well as side dishes for any meal. On the other hand, you can use heavy cream, sour cream, or cream cheese combinations to substitute cream of mushroom soup as an ingredient in a recipe.

Keep Reading
Is there a canned soup low in sodium? ›

Amy's Light in Sodium Lentil Veg (320mg sodium per serving)

This is a great soup for a cold winter's day. If you're looking for a low sodium canned soup that really sticks to your ribs, this is the one!

Learn More Now
Who should not consume mushroom? ›

Mushrooms do not go well with everyone's body. It is important to talk to your doctor if experiencing any gastrointestinal issues after eating mushrooms. A lot of people may experience some issues related to the digestive system such as diarrhea, stomach pain, vomiting, and nausea after having mushrooms.

Show Me More
What does mushroom soup do to your body? ›

Mushrooms are a rich, low-calorie source of fiber, protein, and antioxidants. They may also help to lessen the risk of developing serious health conditions, such as Alzheimer's, heart disease, cancer, and diabetes. They're also great sources of: Selenium.

Learn More Now

Which mushroom is best for high blood pressure? ›

Reishi mushroom (Ganoderma lucidum) may help lower blood pressure, although evidence is weak. You may also take a tincture of this mushroom extract. Reishi can interact with other medications and may increase the risk of bleeding.

Learn More
What vegetable lowers blood pressure the most? ›

Leafy greens: Cabbage, collard greens, spinach, kale, and other greens are high in nitrates, which have been found to offer blood pressure benefits.

Read More
What food is not good for low blood pressure? ›

People with low blood pressure who eat a lot of tomatoes will experience headaches, dizziness, and dizziness. Cold foods such as spinach, celery, melons, watermelons, red beans, green beans, sunflower seeds, kelp, onions all have the effect of lowering blood pressure, so they should not be eaten.

Discover More
What's the best foods to eat to keep your blood pressure low? ›

Types of food that may help include:
  • fruits, such as kiwi and oranges.
  • vegetables, for instance, green leafy vegetables and beets.
  • nuts, for example, pistachios and walnuts.
  • oily fish, such as mackerel.
  • spices, such as cinnamon.
Oct 13, 2023

Get More Info
Is Campbell cream of mushroom soup healthy? ›

She tells us that "Sky-high sodium content is the primary nutrient of concern in any canned soup," and says that Campbell's Cream of Mushroom has 870 mg of sodium per half-cup serving, which is over 1/3 of the American Heart Association's recommended maximum of 2,300 mg per day.

View More
Is canned cream soup healthy? ›

A one-cup serving of a cream-based canned soup may contain 7 grams of fat, and fat may account for more than half the calories in the soup. Worse yet, the fat in these soups tends to be saturated fat, which is known to raise total blood cholesterol levels and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels.

Discover More Details
Can canned soup be healthy? ›

Canned foods typically get a bad rap for being too processed or high in sodium, but canned soups can be a nutritious source of vegetables and lean protein. While a can of soup doesn't scream "satisfying meal," with a few key additions, you can hack a can of soup into a meal that hits the spot.

Read On
What is the difference between condensed mushroom soup and cream of mushroom soup? ›

These two products aren't identical, but they are very similar. Condensed cream of mushroom soup is a concentrated form of cream of mushroom soup. When you add a cup or two of liquid such as water, broth, or stock to condensed mushroom soup, it becomes cream of mushroom soup!

Learn More Now
Top Articles
Candied Orange Slices ~ Easy Recipe
Bridge Party Recipes
Latest Posts
7 Popular Nigerian Breakfast Recipes (That Are Fantastic)
25 Super Easy Keto Freezer Meal Recipes
Article information

Author: Rubie Ullrich

Last Updated:

Views: 5604

Rating: 4.1 / 5 (52 voted)

Reviews: 83% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Rubie Ullrich

Birthday: 1998-02-02

Address: 743 Stoltenberg Center, Genovevaville, NJ 59925-3119

Phone: +2202978377583

Job: Administration Engineer

Hobby: Surfing, Sailing, Listening to music, Web surfing, Kitesurfing, Geocaching, Backpacking

Introduction: My name is Rubie Ullrich, I am a enthusiastic, perfect, tender, vivacious, talented, famous, delightful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.