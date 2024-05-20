Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom Soup - Tasty, Healthy Heart Recipes (2024)

Affiliate disclosure: As an Amazon Associate, I may earn commissions from qualifying purchases. Details »

Recipe

Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom Soup is a must make for our low sodium diets. Many recipes for soups, casseroles and other dishes use it as a base for the recipe. The great thing about this recipe is it is so easy to make from just a few basic ingredients.

Table of Contents TIPS FOR MAKING YOUR MUSHROOM SOUP

And if you’re making a quick soup just add 1 cup water or unsalted chicken broth. Along with some diced onion, and celery and a sprinkle of your favorite no salt seasonings. This recipe comes together in just a few minutes and you can ditch loads of sodium. Typical sodium amount per serving 410-870 mg Sodium per serving for this recipe 53 mg Calories per serving 102

The famous name brands cream of mushroom soups, I looked at, is loaded with sodium anywhere from 410 – 870 mg per 1/2 cup. And since most recipes call for an entire can you could be adding up to 4350 mg. of sodium to a recipe from just one can!! Sometimes you just have to shake your head as you wonder why there is so much sodium in our canned foods. With this Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom condensed soup, you no longer have to avoid all the wonderful casseroles and soups when so many recipes call for this ingredient.



TIPS FOR MAKING YOUR MUSHROOM SOUP

There are so many ways beyond this basic recipe to make your Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom soup. One is you use sliced or pre-sliced mushrooms. I prefer mine in smaller diced pieces. Or you could dice up some onion along with pre-minced garlic to replace the onion and garlic powder. If you’re making a plain mushroom soup I would do this. You can also add more mushrooms if you prefer.

Sometimes when I make this I’ll make a larger batch when I know I will be making a few meals in the future. I then pour it into a large muffin tin and then freeze it. When frozen simply pop them out and put them into a Ziploc bag and put them back in the freezer.

Then you can put it in a pot on low and unfreeze and warm it up. It may separate a little, but just stir it back up a bit and walah! You can then use it as a soup or incorporate into another dish.

As always, please let me know how you like this recipe in the comments! I get motivated when I hear from you and am interested to learn about how you liked and served your Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom soup. And please leave a comment or rating and share any tips you might have.

Low Sodium “Condensed” Cream of Mushroom Author: Bill Save multiple hundreds of your sodium budget with this simple Low Sodium Cream of Mushroom soup. Which also serves as a essential base for numerous other recipes. 4.65 from 14 votes See Also Homemade Butterfinger Bites Recipe Print RecipeLeave a Comment Prep Time 5 minutes mins Cook Time 20 minutes mins Course Soup Cuisine American Servings 3 1/2 cup ea. Calories 102 kcal Ingredients ▢ 1 Tbsp butter no salt added

▢ 4 ounces baby bella mushrooms sliced or diced

▢ 1 cup chicken broth unsalted

▢ 1/2 tsp onion powder

▢ 1/8 tsp dried thyme

▢ 1/4 tsp garlic powder

▢ 1/2 cup 2% milk

▢ 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

▢ freshly ground black pepper to taste Instructions In a medium saucepan over medium heat, melt butter until bubbly. Add mushrooms, stir to coat and cook down until they have released most of their liquid, about 5 minutes.

Stir in unsalted chicken broth, onion powder, and garlic powder and bring heat down to a simmer.

In a small bowl, whisk together milk and flour.

Stir in milk mixture and cook until soup has thickened, about 1 minute. Season to taste with pepper or favorite no salt seasoning. Notes Recipe makes close to a 10 oz. can of soup give or take. To make soup, add 1 cup water or unsalted chicken broth to this full recipe. You can use ½ cup chopped onion and 1 Tbsp garlic to replace onion and garlic powder if making a plain mushroom soup. You may use more mushrooms if you prefer. You may use any mushroom type you prefer. I think bellas have a good taste. Nutrition Serving: 0.5cupCalories: 102kcalCarbohydrates: 10.8gProtein: 3.8gFat: 4.8gCholesterol: 14mgSodium: 53mgFiber: 0.3gSugar: 2.2g https://tastyhealthyheartrecipes.com/a-la-cart/soups/low-sodium-cream-of-mushroom-soup/ Did you enjoy this recipe?Leave a comment and let me know how it was!

Nutrition Information – The information shown is provided by an online nutrition calculator. It should not be substituted for a doctor’s or nutritionist’s advice. Please understand that not everyone’s sodium requirements are the same, therefore some recipes may be higher than you’re allowed. Always consult with your doctor for your recommended daily sodium allowance.