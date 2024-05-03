Low Sodium Pita Bread Homemade - Tasty, Healthy Heart Recipes (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Low Sodium Pita bread is one of those things that may seem hard to achieve but actually is pretty easy to make. Once again high sodium ingredients are not needed to bake great bread. I’ve tried mixing up different flours and ways to cook it and I think this turned out the best. It requires very little hands on time but does take some time to rise and “proof”. When baked you have soft, chewy, fluffy pitas that work as well for a great sandwich wrap or chips for dipping into humus.

Typical sodium amount per Pita 120+ mg Sodium per Pita 2mg Calories per serving 114

I’ve been making a lot of bread since shortly after my stroke because most store bought bread seems to be so incredibly high in sodium. But most basic breads, which are normally among the “Salty Six”, can be easily made without salt or high sodium baking powders and sodas. I had never really made bread before, except once or twice, but on a low sodium diet it’s almost a given.

And therefore I find a bread machine is almost essential when making bread weekly or more. Plus, I really think you gain so much more trxture, flavor and freshness from homemade bread it’s worth it. I had always thought you need an expensive Kitchen Aid stand mixer to really do it right But I have since found out in practice that a bread machine is so much better. It can mix up and bake the whole bread or just mix up the dough, easily and cleanly for half the price of a stand mixer. I am not saying mixers don’t have their place, but for me it just doesn’t make sense compared to the ease of use of a bread machine.

It can be hit or miss to get the “pocket” or ballon effect, where the two side puff up leaving a hollow middle. I found that the best way to do that was using the griddle in a really hot oven. Even if it doesn’t puff into a pocket, it still tastes great, and can be simply used as a wrap or turn into pita crisps for dippng.

I used my cast iron skillet on the stove and my cast iron griddle in the oven. Both did a good job but the griddle, I found to be ideal. Though you don’t get the “toasted marks”, it seemed to cook quicker in the oven and it allowed for cooking 2 or three pitas at a time. This cuts the actual cooking time of the pita down to a third, a big time savings. Using the griddle and oven I was also able to get the pitas to puff more consistently. You could use a baking sheet but the cast iron really collects and hold the heat for a superior pita bake.



You need a very hot oven for this, so I set mine up to 500° F and let the griddle preheat for 10 minutes after the oven has reached temperature. Since you open it every few minutes letting out heat, you need to keep it as high as possible and work quickly when adding or removing pitas.

What should hopefully make it puff like a balloon is the double action of water turning to steam and the yeast becoming highly reactive when both are hit with the high heat from the oven or stove top skillet. Also rolling the pita very thin, down to about 1/8”, forces the top and the bottom of the dough to separate and puff outwards making the pocket. Being thin, it does not cook like a pancake and the moisture can move though. For this reason keep your dough covered as much as possible till cooking to retain moisture.

For awesome pita chips to enjoy with some hummus or other dip do the following after you have cooked your pitas. Use the ones that didn’t puff up or turn out well first. There’s usually a couple…..

Brush both sides with olive oil and sprinkle with either – Mrs. Dash Table Blend, Za’atar spice or Italian herb seasoning. (Or your choice of spice. all no sodium of course)

Cut each pita into 8 triangles. (Like a pizza, I like to use a pizza cutter)

Bake in a preheated 400°F oven for about 5-7 minutes, or until lightly browned and crispy. Watch carefully, as they can burn quickly!

Low Sodium Pita Bread Author: Bill This simple Low-Sodium Homemade Pita Bread is easy to make and still tastes better than what you can buy at the store! Learn to make your pita bread at home. 5 from 4 votes Print RecipePin RecipeLeave a Comment Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Bread machine kneading and proofing time 2 hours hrs 30 minutes mins See Also Low Sodium Shepherd's Pie Recipe (No Salt Added) Total Time 2 hours hrs 55 minutes mins Course Baked, Snack Cuisine Mediterranean Servings 8 pitas Calories 114 kcal Ingredients ▢ 1 1/4 cups water

▢ 1 Tbsp olive oil

▢ 2 cups bread flour

▢ 1 cup whole wheat flour

▢ 1 tsp Mrs. Dash Original Table Blend seasoning no salt

▢ 1 1/2 Tbsp sugar

▢ 2 tsp Hain Featherwieght no sodium baking powder

▢ 1 tsp Vital Wheat Gluten

▢ 1 1/2 tsp active dry yeast

▢ 1 Tbsp unsalted butter Instructions Whisk dry ingredients in a mixing bowl to loosen flour and incorporate.

Put all ingredients in the bread machine in order; water, oil, dry ingredients, ½ Tbsp butter in each corner and yeast in a small divot in the center.

Set it on the dough setting.

When the dough is done, cut it into 8 pieces. Form each piece into a ball. Cover the dough for 15-20 minutes, then roll out the pitas.

On a lightly floured surface, roll each ball into a 6 – 7 inch round, flat circle. Cover and let rise on a lightly floured surface for about 30 – 40 minutes or until they are a little puffy.

Set a griddle or heavy baking in the oven and preheat the oven to 500 F.

Bake as many as will fit on the griddle (usually 3), bake the pitas for 3 – 4 minutes or until lightly golden brown.

After removing from the oven, immediately place the pitas on a plate and cover with a dish towel to soften.

Once cooled and softened, store in a plastic bag or eat. For Homemade Baked Pita Chips Brush both sides with olive oil and sprinkle with either – Mrs. Dash Table Blend, Za’atar spice or Italian herb seasoning. (Or your choice of spice. all no sodium of course)

Cut each pita into 8 triangles. (Like a pizza, I like to use a pizza cutter)

Bake in a preheated 400°F oven for about 5-7 minutes, or until lightly browned and crispy. Watch carefully, as they can burn quickly! Notes If Pitas don’t puff: Sometimes you get pitas that just won’t puff up. The problem is probably that the oven or the griddle-skillet isn’t hot enough. Make sure both are thoroughly pre-heated before cooking. Pitas that don’t puff still taste great and can be used as a sandwich wrap or made into pita chips for dipping in herbed olive oil or hummus. Nutrition Calories: 114kcal https://tastyhealthyheartrecipes.com/a-la-cart/baking/low-sodium-pita-bread-homemade/ Did you make this recipe?Leave a rating and let me know how it was!

