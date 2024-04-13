Low Sodium Pizza Crust Recipe (No Salt Added) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Affiliate I may earn from qualifying purchases, at no additional cost to you.
This Low Sodium Pizza Crust recipe is a fantastic dough for your favorite pizza sauce & toppings! No salt or preservatives, easy to make.
This salt free pizza dough recipe is a simple and quick crust to make for your next pizza night! Made with crushed garlic, Italian herbs, and flour, this dough is great for pizzas, calzones, or just to bake up as breadsticks.
We love a good pizza night on the weekends, especially one made without added salt or sodium! I love whipping up a batch of this simple pizza dough, my low sodium pizza sauce cook, and piling the toppings on. This garlic herb low sodium pizza dough recipe is the perfect last minute dinner idea – and works great for pizzas, flatbreads, or calzones.
This dough cooks perfectly crisp on the outside, and is sturdy enough to hold all your favorite toppings! Great for any pizza toppings – bell pepper, mushroom, onions, and pineapple are favorites of mine.
This Low Sodium Pizza Crust Recipe Is:
- Crunchy
- Salt-Free
- Flavorful
- Herby
- Loaded with Spices
- Aromatic
- Garlicky
Make Ahead Pizza Dough for Busy Nights
This low sodium pizza dough recipe is fantastic to make ahead of time for a party, potluck, or just a busy week at home. Making this recipe in advance allows you to skip any cooking or prep when you are ready to eat. I made this pizza dough a few days ahead of time, wrapped it in plastic wrap, and kept it in the fridge for a few days before baking. And it tasted amazing! This is a great recipe to entertain with too – you can make a few batches and have a pizza topping bar for parties. A crowd-pleaser that everyone is sure to love! Check out my other make ahead meals too.
What’s In This Salt Free Pizza Crust Recipe?
- Instant Yeast:I recently tried outthis instant yeaston a whim (normally I buy active dry) and I absolutely love it!Instant yeast is great for both overnight breads and this easy quick whole wheat sliced bread recipe too!
- Granulated Sugar: I like this organic sugar for my recipes, it has a really nice texture in this bread, I’d recommend Anthony’s organic sugar for baking.
- Warm Water
- Olive Oil: I like to use this fruity Zoe olive oil which has a fantastic flavor and deep color- it’s really inexpensive online here, so I keep a few liters stocked up in my pantry. For the quality of oil you get, it’s an excellent value, I would highly recommend!
- Garlic – I use fresh, but you can also use garlic powder if you don’t have fresh cloves
- Italian Seasoning Blend: usually has thyme, basil, rosemary, parsley, etc. I love this bright and flavorful Italian season mix which brings this amazing pizza dough to life.
- All Purpose Flour: I normally use King Arthur organic all purpose flour for all my recipes, I love the consistency and texture of the crumb this flour produces. If you are gluten free, then a gluten free flour would be a nice substitute in this dish. If you want to keep it a little wholesome, you can use half whole wheat flour as well.
One of the Best Low Sodium Pantry Recipes
This herby salt-free pizza dough recipe is a fantastic pantry-staple meal! It uses almost all ingredients you would have in your dry pantry or cupboards – most of which you probably have on hand. Keeping a well-stocked pantry makes it easy to come up with delicious and healthy meals using a few staples you can rotate. I made a list of my Favorite Low Sodium Pantry Staples that always keep stocked. By stocking up on healthy whole ingredients you can cook delicious salt-free & low so recipes without a trip to the store!
How Do I Make This No Salt Pizza Crust Recipe?
- In a large bowl, add the yeast, sugar, and warm water. Mix and allow to sit for 5 minutes until the yeast begins to bubble. Add the olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning, and mix in the all purpose flour one cup at a time until a sticky dough forms.
- Turn out the dough onto a silicon baking sheet and knead by hand for 5 minutes until the dough is soft and well incorporated.
- Store in a bowl, cover with a damp towel, and allow to rise for 1 hour (optional) or use right away if you are short on time.
- When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 425. Roll out crust to an even thickness, and bake for 6 minutes. Remove from oven, add pizza sauce and toppings, and bake for another 8 minutes until pizza is done. Mangia!
Note: This recipe yields 2 large pizza crusts (about 12 inches each), 3 medium ones (about 8 inches each) or 4 mini pizzas (about 6 inches each).
Low Sodium Pizza Crust
AuthorAuthor Kelly Jensen
5 from 38 votes
Prep Time 15 minutes mins
Cook Time 15 minutes mins
Total Time 30 minutes mins
Course dinner
Cuisine American
Servings 16 servings
Calories 104 kcal
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon instant yeast
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1 cup warm water
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic minced
- 1 teaspoon italian seasoning
- 3 cups all purpose flour
Instructions
In a large bowl, add the yeast, sugar, and warm water. Mix and allow to sit for 5 minutes until the yeast begins to bubble. Add the olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning, and mix in the all purpose flour one cup at a time until a sticky dough forms.
Turn out the dough onto a silicon baking sheet and knead by hand for 5 minutes until the dough is soft and well incorporated.
Store in a bowl, cover with a damp towel, and allow to rise for 1 hour (optional) or use right away if you are short on time.
When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 425. Roll out crust to an even thickness, and bake for 6 minutes. Remove from oven, add pizza sauce and toppings, and bake for another 8 minutes until pizza is done. Mangia!
Notes
Serving Size
Note: this recipe makes 2 large crusts (about 12 inches each). Or 4 smaller crusts (6 inches each).
Nutrition
Calories: 104kcalCarbohydrates: 19gProtein: 3gFat: 2gSaturated Fat: 1gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 1mgPotassium: 31mgFiber: 1gSugar: 1gVitamin A: 2IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 7mgIron: 1mg
*Please note, all nutrition content is estimated based on the ingredients we used, it may vary based on your ingredients. Always check your nutrition labels to verify sodium amounts.
