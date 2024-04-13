Low Sodium Pizza Crust Recipe (No Salt Added) (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Affiliate I may earn from qualifying purchases, at no additional cost to you. Jump to Recipe Print Recipe Pin For Later

This Low Sodium Pizza Crust recipe is a fantastic dough for your favorite pizza sauce & toppings! No salt or preservatives, easy to make.

This salt free pizza dough recipe is a simple and quick crust to make for your next pizza night! Made with crushed garlic, Italian herbs, and flour, this dough is great for pizzas, calzones, or just to bake up as breadsticks.

We love a good pizza night on the weekends, especially one made without added salt or sodium! I love whipping up a batch of this simple pizza dough, my low sodium pizza sauce cook, and piling the toppings on. This garlic herb low sodium pizza dough recipe is the perfect last minute dinner idea – and works great for pizzas, flatbreads, or calzones.

This dough cooks perfectly crisp on the outside, and is sturdy enough to hold all your favorite toppings! Great for any pizza toppings – bell pepper, mushroom, onions, and pineapple are favorites of mine.

This Low Sodium Pizza Crust Recipe Is:

Crunchy

Salt-Free

Flavorful

Herby

Loaded with Spices

Aromatic

Garlicky

Make Ahead Pizza Dough for Busy Nights

This low sodium pizza dough recipe is fantastic to make ahead of time for a party, potluck, or just a busy week at home. Making this recipe in advance allows you to skip any cooking or prep when you are ready to eat. I made this pizza dough a few days ahead of time, wrapped it in plastic wrap, and kept it in the fridge for a few days before baking. And it tasted amazing! This is a great recipe to entertain with too – you can make a few batches and have a pizza topping bar for parties. A crowd-pleaser that everyone is sure to love! Check out my other make ahead meals too.

What’s In This Salt Free Pizza Crust Recipe?

One of the Best Low Sodium Pantry Recipes

This herby salt-free pizza dough recipe is a fantastic pantry-staple meal! It uses almost all ingredients you would have in your dry pantry or cupboards – most of which you probably have on hand. Keeping a well-stocked pantry makes it easy to come up with delicious and healthy meals using a few staples you can rotate. I made a list of my Favorite Low Sodium Pantry Staples that always keep stocked. By stocking up on healthy whole ingredients you can cook delicious salt-free & low so recipes without a trip to the store!

How Do I Make This No Salt Pizza Crust Recipe?

In a large bowl, add the yeast, sugar, and warm water. Mix and allow to sit for 5 minutes until the yeast begins to bubble. Add the olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning, and mix in the all purpose flour one cup at a time until a sticky dough forms. Turn out the dough onto a silicon baking sheet and knead by hand for 5 minutes until the dough is soft and well incorporated. Store in a bowl, cover with a damp towel, and allow to rise for 1 hour (optional) or use right away if you are short on time. When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 425. Roll out crust to an even thickness, and bake for 6 minutes. Remove from oven, add pizza sauce and toppings, and bake for another 8 minutes until pizza is done. Mangia!

Note: This recipe yields 2 large pizza crusts (about 12 inches each), 3 medium ones (about 8 inches each) or 4 mini pizzas (about 6 inches each).

Low Sodium Pizza Crust AuthorAuthor Kelly Jensen This Low Sodium Pizza Crust recipe is a fantastic dough for your favorite pizza sauce & toppings! No salt or preservatives, easy to make.This salt free pizza dough recipe is a simple and quick crust to make for your next pizza night! Made with crushed garlic, Italian herbs, and flour, this dough is great for pizzas, calzones, or just to bake up as breadsticks. 5 from 38 votes Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 15 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Total Time 30 minutes mins Course dinner Cuisine American Servings 16 servings Calories 104 kcal Ingredients 1 tablespoon instant yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

1 cup warm water

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic minced

1 teaspoon italian seasoning

3 cups all purpose flour Instructions In a large bowl, add the yeast, sugar, and warm water. Mix and allow to sit for 5 minutes until the yeast begins to bubble. Add the olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning, and mix in the all purpose flour one cup at a time until a sticky dough forms.

Turn out the dough onto a silicon baking sheet and knead by hand for 5 minutes until the dough is soft and well incorporated.

Store in a bowl, cover with a damp towel, and allow to rise for 1 hour (optional) or use right away if you are short on time.

Store in a bowl, cover with a damp towel, and allow to rise for 1 hour (optional) or use right away if you are short on time.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 425. Roll out crust to an even thickness, and bake for 6 minutes. Remove from oven, add pizza sauce and toppings, and bake for another 8 minutes until pizza is done. Mangia! Notes Serving Size Note: this recipe makes 2 large crusts (about 12 inches each). Or 4 smaller crusts (6 inches each). Nutrition Calories: 104kcalCarbohydrates: 19gProtein: 3gFat: 2gSaturated Fat: 1gPolyunsaturated Fat: 1gMonounsaturated Fat: 1gSodium: 1mgPotassium: 31mgFiber: 1gSugar: 1gVitamin A: 2IUVitamin C: 1mgCalcium: 7mgIron: 1mg *Please note, all nutrition content is estimated based on the ingredients we used, it may vary based on your ingredients. Always check your nutrition labels to verify sodium amounts. Keyword low sodium pizza crust, low sodium pizza dough, no salt pizza dough, pizza crust without salt, salt free pizza crust, salt free pizza dough Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was! Please comment and leave a review.

