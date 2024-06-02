Luxurious Easy Anti-wrinkle Cream Recipe (2024)

This homemade anti-wrinkle cream is better than any store bought cream you can find. See the before and after photos and find out what the secret ingredient it.

Jump To Recipe

This anti-wrinkle cream is luxurious on it’s own, but there is an added secret ingredient that takes this cream to a whole new level. What is it?

Frankincense.

** Please note that this post may contain affiliate links which means that I can receive a small payment if you make a purchase through my links.

Not just any old Frankincense, the best quality Young Living Frankincense in the world and that makes all the difference.

I used 2 drops of Frankincense on my face twice a day for a month and the difference was very noticeable. My skin was smoother, clearer and any lines didn’t seem as noticeable after a month. How old do you think I am? I am 35 years old. My skin still has a long way to go but I think for 35 years, it could be a lot worse!

Before using Frankincense daily

After using Frankincense daily

Needless to say, I’m a lot happier with my skin now!

Buy your Frankincense hereor learn how tosave 24% wholesale here

So I made myself an anti-wrinkle cream so I can continue to use Frankincense on my skin daily.

What is so great about Frankincense?

When applied topically, it can help smooth the appearance of healthy-looking skin, I had a very noticeable chicken pox mark on my face and now it is definitely not quite so noticeable.

Frankincense Oil promotes regeneration of healthy cells and also keeps the existing cells and tissues healthy. When you combine this aspect of frankincense oil with its powerful astringent capabilities, you have a potentanti-aging qualitythat frankincense oil is often used for. It can help you to get rid of sun spots, micro-wrinkles around the eyes and cheeks, and generally tone and tighten skin all over your body. It has made a big improvement to me.



If you are new to essential oils, I recommend you starting with a premium starter kit by Young Living. You get Frankincense as part of this kit. Read more about it here. Want to ask me a question about it? Join my essential oils Facebook group and ask me there. I know you may not have time to digest all this right now, so I wanted to give you a handy print out of this blog post so you can stick it on your fridge to help you on your journey to optimal health. Click here to download your FREE PDF of this blog post now. Pin this by clicking here

Are you struggling to lose weight and keep it off?

Are you feeling run down and are struggling with ever increasing health problems?

See Also 14 Bacon & Egg Recipes for a Satisfying Breakfast

Green Thickies new 7 Day Detox will help you drop a dress size, improve your skin, your energy will soar and you are going to be so in control and proud of yourself.

You won't go hungry on this diet ... And better yet - it actually requires minimal time in the kitchen.

Get results like this...

Hi Katherine,

I just wanted to tell you I completed the 7 day detox and I feel so great.

I have lost 6lbs, do not feel like I need more my morning coffee, the flushing of my facial skin from rosacea has dramatically reduced and I am so excited to wake up each morning and make a green thickie for breakfast!!

I am a stay at-home, homeschooling momma of 3 littles and at times so busy I would forget to feed myself!

I would go most of the day without eating and then snack on random things.

I gained 60 pounds the last 6 years during pregnancy.

I have lost 30lbs but recently plateaued and have felt so frustrated.

I’ve tried everything from paleo and keto to the point where I didn’t know what to eat or how much and felt like even eating fruit was bad for me which thankfully it’s not!

What a game changer for me. Thank you for sharing a simple but effective program.

I’m so excited to continue another week with this plan!ThankfulStephanie

Use this special voucher to get $10 off: WEBSITE (Add discount code WEBSITE at the checkout)

Click here to get started

Author

Recent Posts Katherine Kyle @ Green Thickies Founder at Green Thickies Katherine lost 56 pounds and recovered from Chronic Fatigue Syndrome with Green Thickies.

Read Katherine's inspiring comeback story, From Fat and Fatigued To Lean and Loving Life In 4 Months.

Send Katherine a message on Instagram, Facebook, or email here. Latest posts by Katherine Kyle @ Green Thickies (see all) How To Use Bananas For Sleep (Bedtime Banana Elixir Recipe) - January 14, 2022

Why You Can’t Eat Your 5 A Day (And The EASY SOLUTION) - November 29, 2021

10 Second Banana Ice Cream Recipe (Using Only Bananas) - November 1, 2020