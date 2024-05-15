M&M Cookie Recipe (Chewy + Vegan) (2024)

We may earn money or products from the companies mentioned in this post.

There’s nothing better than this soft and chewy vegan m&m cookie recipe, and these are ready to go into the oven in no time!

The perfect m&m cookie is packed with melted chocolate and has a thick, chewy texture and sweet flavor.

This dairy-free recipe is so quick and easy to make, and the cookies are absolutely irresistible!

These cookies have dairy-free m&ms, chocolate chips and a sweet brown sugar and vanilla cookie base.

Perfectly puffy and delicious, your whole home will smell amazing for hours after as well!

M&M cookies are easily one of my favorites.

I love a good chocolate chip cookie, but I’ve always found these to be so much chewier, and the m&ms make them even more chocolaty and add more texture.

Also, they’re just prettier with all the m&m colors!

Plus I love customizing the colors to suit any occasion I’m making them for (Christmas, birthdays, showers, etc.).

This m&m cookie recipe is perfect for any occasion and is a great allergen-friendly treat (they can also be made gluten free by simply using a gluten free 1:1 ratio flour like Bob’s Red Mill).

Easy M&M Cookie Recipe from Scratch

Cookies made from scratch are always best, no matter what kind!

Not only is it more satisfying to make something completely homemade, you just can’t beat the taste of a freshly baked cookie with melted chocolate.

The dough comes together in about 10 minutes and then just needs to chill in the fridge for a bit before being popped into the oven.

This helps the cookies get nice and puffy and not spread too much while baking – it’s a pain to wait but totally worth it in the end!

While traditional M&Ms are not vegan, there are a few brands who offer tasty dairy-free options – I used Unreal Crispy Quinoa Chocolate Gems.

You can also find many dairy-free chocolate chip brands at the store, but my favorite is the Enjoy Life brand (none of these are sponsored, just love them!).

How to Make this Homemade M&M Cookie Recipe

Making the Vegan Cookie Dough

When you’re ready to make your m&m cookie dough, start by mixing together your cane sugar, brown sugar and room-temperature vegan butter until it’s nice and smooth.

Then mix in the flax egg and vanilla extract.

To this, add the flour, baking soda and salt and mix until a thick dough is formed – sometimes it’s easier to use your hands towards the end to bring everything together!

Chilling and Shaping M&M Cookies

Add the m&ms and chocolate chips and mix in evenly.

Then place the dough in the fridge to chill for 15-30 minutes, as much time as you can give them the fluffier they will be, up to 30 minutes.

Now, preheat your oven to 375 degrees F.

Then take 3 tbsp amounts of dough and roll them into balls with the palms of your hands, or use this cookie scoop, and place on a baking tray covered in parchment paper.

Baking Soft and Chewy Cookies

Squish on some more m&ms to the tops of the cookies and gently press them down so they stay put.

Bake for 8-11 minutes, or until the edges are set and the bottoms are lightly golden brown.

It’s okay if the centers are still slightly soft, they will set more as they cool and this helps make for a nice and soft cookie.

Let them sit on the pan for 5 minutes and then transfer to a cooling rack and enjoy once they’re cool enough to eat!

You can keep these cookies stored in an airtight container for about 5 days, I would recommend keeping them in the fridge if your house is warm though.

Dairy-Free Chocolate Chip M&M Cookies

This easy vegan m&m cookie recipe is so delicious, even your non-dairy-free friends will absolutely love them.

They are just as soft, chocolaty and tasty as I always remembered them to be as a kid, and I know you’re going to love them just as much!

Feel free to add even more m&ms to the tops if you want to go all out – I found just a few to be perfect for my taste though!

This recipe is:

Easy

Delicious

Chocolaty

Soft

Chewy

Colorful

Irresistible

Vegan

