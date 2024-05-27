MacBook Air 13-inch and MacBook Air 15-inch (2024)

More ways to shop: Find an Apple Store or other retailer near you. Or call 1-800-MY-APPLE.

The comfortable and quiet backlit MagicKeyboard comes with full-height function keys and TouchID, which gives you a fast, easy, and secure way to unlock your Mac and sign in to apps and sites — all at the touch of afinger.

TouchID. One touch is all it takes to securely unlock your MacBookAir, make payments, and more. TouchID also helps eliminate the need to remember passwords.

Unlock it all with the touch of yourfinger.

Models with M3 support up to twoexternal displays with the laptop lid closed.

The MagSafe charging cable easily attaches and detaches with magnets, preventing any unintended flights. Two Thunderboltports let you connect high-speed accessories and charge your Mac. And the headphone jack supports high‑impedance headphones. With the M3 model, you can access Wi‑Fi6E, which has up to 2x faster throughput compared to Wi‑Fi6. 22

The 15‑inch MacBookAir has a six-speaker sound system — combining two pairs of force-cancelling woofers with two tweeters for twice thebass depth. 23

The 13-inch MacBookAir comes with a four-speaker sound system — combining two woofers with two tweeters for entertainment on thego.

The speakers on MacBookAir support SpatialAudio along with Dolby Atmos, so you can enjoy three-dimensional soundstages for music and movies.

Come through loud and clear on calls wherever you are, thanks to the three-mic array with advanced beamforming algorithms to capture clean audio. MacBookAir with M3 has features that bring enhanced voice clarity to audio and videocalls.

Look your best with the 1080p FaceTimeHD camera, whether you’re catching up with friends and family or collaborating with coworkers around theglobe.

The LiquidRetinadisplay on MacBookAir is a sight to behold, with support for 1 billion colors and up to 2x the resolution of comparable PC laptops. Photos and videos pop with rich contrast and sharp detail, andtext appears supercrisp for easyreading.

TrueTone technology.TrueTone adjusts the warmth of your display to match the ambient light, for a more natural viewingexperience.

P3 wide color.Enjoy a more accurate and vivid range of colors for viewing and editing photos andvideos.

It’s not just MacBookAir. Every Mac is designed to be this easy, powerful, andamazing.

Made with durable recycled aluminum enclosures, Maclaptops are ready for anything. And free macOSsoftware updates can keep your Mac running smoothly and securely for years to come.

Mac comes with apps like FaceTime, Freeform, Photos, and Keynote that let you get to work creating and collaborating on your next bigidea.

iCloud lets you store all your photos, contacts, and documents so they’re available on all your devices. Start a to‑do list on your iPhone and check off items on your MacBookAir — and so muchmore.

Easily move files, apps, and more from your old PC or Mac with MigrationAssistant. And if you need any help, AppleSupport is always just an online chat, phone call, or in‑store appointmentaway.

Mac is designed to be just as easy to learn as iPhone. And whether you’re copying text on your phone to paste on your Mac, chatting with friends in Messages, or locating devices with FindMy — when you use Mac with iPhone, they work seamlessly together.

Scan documents. Use your iPhone to take a picture or scan a document and have it automatically appear on your MacBookAir.

Answer calls and texts. Your calls and texts come right to your laptop, so you don’t need to switch devices when you’re in thezone.

Universal Clipboard. Copy text, images, photos, and more on your iPhone, then paste to your MacBookAir.

Compatibility. With thousands of apps optimized for Apple silicon, all your favorites will run lightning fast in macOS, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Google Suite. And regular, free macOS software updates keep things runningsmoothly.

Support for Wi-Fi 6E, which is up to 2x faster than Wi-Fi6 22

Support for up to twoexternaldisplays (with the laptop lid closed)

Up to 1.6x faster than MacBookAir with the M1 chip 3

Up to 1.4x faster than MacBookAir with the M1 chip 21

Compared to a PC laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, MacBookAir with M3 delivers up to 2x faster performance, 5 up to 50 percent faster web browsing, 6 and up to 40 percent longer battery life. 7

This all means that M3 makes gaming a blast on the new MacBookAir. And everything else feels incredibly fast and responsive, too.

With the M3chip, graphics and gaming look better than ever on MacBookAir. And thanks to a new class of GPU architecture, M3 includes DynamicCaching and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Dynamic Caching drives a huge performance boost for pro apps and games, while hardware‑accelerated ray tracing produces more realistic images for immersive gaming.

Apple silicon combines the CPU, GPU, memory, and more on a single chip so all your apps — from Microsoft 365 to Adobe Creative Cloud — run much faster while requiring much lesspower.

A battery that goes all day. Both MacBookAir with M2 and MacBookAir with M3 provide up to 18 hours of battery life, so you can leave the power adapter at home. 1

And with access to a broad ecosystem of apps that deliver advanced AI features, users can do everything from checking their homework with AI Math Assistance in Goodnotes, to automatically enhancing photos in PixelmatorPro, to removing background noise from a video usingCapCut.

MacBookAir with M3 leverages the incredible AI performance of the NeuralEngine to deliver intelligent macOS features that enhance productivity and creativity, including powerful camera features, real-time speech to text, and visualunderstanding.

The moment you open your MacBookAir, it’s ready for whatever you throw at it. And no matter how intense the workload, it stays silent thanks to a fanless design. Whether you’re multitasking between apps, editing videos in iMovie, or playing Baldur’s Gate 3 in GameMode, the M3chip brings more speed and fluidity to everything you do.

Game Mode dramatically reduces latency, for responsiveness you can feel when gaming with wireless accessories.

At your desk or in the lab, MacBookAir with M3 allows you to fly through work across two external displays when the laptop lid is closed.

Get it all done while you work from anywhere with MacBookAir.

Your options are out of this world — and each one comes with a matching MagSafe chargingcable.

The 13‑inch model is the ultimate on‑the‑go laptop, and the 15‑inch model gives you more space onscreen for multitasking. 2

Superlight and under half an inch thin, MacBookAir fits easily into your life and is built with the planet in mind. MacBookAir with M3 is made with 50percent recycled materials — an Apple first. And all MacBookAir laptops have a durable recycled aluminumenclosure.

MacBookAir sails through work and play — and the M3chip brings even greater capabilities to the world’s most popular laptop. With up to 18 hours of battery life, 1 you can take the superportable MacBookAir anywhere and blaze through whatever you’reinto.

Apple's 15-inch MacBook Air with M3 features a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display. For most folks, I'd probably advise going with the 13-inch MacBook Air. It's a bit more manageable since it's smaller, but if you're not craving a larger display, it offers an expansive 13.6-inch display with minimal bezels.

TechRadar Verdict. The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch (M3) is thin, light (for its size), and offers almost unbeatable performance in its class. It's a big-screen companion that's ready for work, entertainment, play, and AI, and will easily remain atop our best 15-inch laptop buying guide.

Gaming aside, the MacBook Air 15 is more than powerful enough for typical student tasks and its battery should cruise through even the worst cram sessions with just over 15 hours on a charge in our testing.

Similar to the 16-inch model, the 15-inch MacBook Pro demands a backpack tailored to its dimensions. The MacCase 15-inch MacBook Pro Backpack is designed to provide a perfect fit for the Pro or Air variants.

While there aren't many differences the two, opt for the MacBook Air 15 M2 if you want an mini upgrade. The MacBook Air 15 is a smidge better than the Air 13 M2. The 15-inch version has a bigger display and a more robust sound system, but it has 13 hours of battery life, four hours less than the 13-inch version.

Recent MacBook models, especially the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro, have adopted USB-C ports exclusively, which can be inconvenient if you have peripherals that use other types of connections. You may need to invest in dongles or adapters.

The new 15-incher peaked 46 degrees Celcius at the keyboard during a stress test. Last year, Max Tech measured the 2023 version at 43 degrees Celcius (albeit on a different benchmark test).

The average laptop lasts 3 to 8 years, according to our experts.

The best MacBooks for college: Reviews & Recommendations Best overall: MacBook Air 13-inch M2.

Best battery life: MacBook Pro 16-inch M2 Pro.

Best for video editing: MacBook Pro 16-inch M3 Max.

Best design: MacBook Air 15-inch M2.

Best budget: MacBook Air 13-inch M1. Mar 11, 2024

The 2022 13-inch Air measures 0.44 by 11.97 by 8.46 inches (HWD) and 2.7 pounds—about as trim as it gets for the ultraportable class. The 15-inch Air comes in at 0.45 by 13.4 by 9.35 inches, which is a moderately larger footprint.

The biggest differences between the two are pricing and computing power. The most affordable MacBook Pro with an M3 chip will cost more than the most affordable Air with an M3 chip. However, the Pro is more powerful, thanks to the upgraded internals under the hood.

In fact, despite the larger screen size, you'll still reach 18 hours of battery here. Speaking of power, you also get MagSafe, Apple's magnetic charging standard, freeing up the USB-C ports (although you can charge through those, too).

The 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air both feature a strikingly thin and light design, up to 18 hours of battery life,1 a stunning Liquid Retina display, and new capabilities, including support for up to two external displays and up to 2x faster Wi-Fi than the previous generation.

Two perfectly portable sizes.



The 13‑inch model is the ultimate on‑the‑go laptop, and the 15‑inch model gives you more space onscreen for multitasking.

For most user applications, it's overkill. That's why the 15-inch MacBook Air changes everything and has made my job so much easier. Apple's large-screen MacBook is ultraportable, will satisfy anyone's content-consuming heart, and somehow costs just $100 more than its smaller, older predecessor.

If you only need a MacBook Air for everyday tasks such as browsing the web, sending emails, and using spreadsheets, then the M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Air delivers more than enough power. It's only been out for two years, so it's still just as efficient.

You want the most portable MacBook



The 13-inch Air, at 2.7 pounds, is thinner, lighter, and smaller than the 15-inch Air (3.3 lbs), making it perfectly sized to fit in a backpack that's crammed with textbooks and binders.