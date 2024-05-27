MacBook Air 13-inch and MacBook Air 15-inch (2024)

Lean. Mean.
M3machine.
MacBookAir sails through work and play — and the M3chip brings even greater capabilities to the world’s most popular laptop. With up to 18 hours of battery life,1 you can take the superportable MacBookAir anywhere and blaze through whatever you’reinto.
- New MacBook Air with M3
- MacBookAir with M2
View in AR
PORTABLE DESIGN
Designed to
go places.
Superlight and under half an inch thin, MacBookAir fits easily into your life and is built with the planet in mind. MacBookAir with M3 is made with 50percent recycled materials — an Apple first. And all MacBookAir laptops have a durable recycled aluminumenclosure.
13” display
15” display
Two perfectly portable sizes.
The 13‑inch model is the ultimate on‑the‑go laptop, and the 15‑inch model gives you more space onscreen for multitasking.2
Four stellar colors.
Your options are out of this world — and each one comes with a matching MagSafe chargingcable.
Superlight and thin, MacBookAir fits easily in your backpack.
Get it all done while you work from anywhere with MacBookAir.
At your desk or in the lab, MacBookAir with M3 allows you to fly through work across two external displays when the laptop lid is closed.
Game Mode dramatically reduces latency, for responsiveness you can feel when gaming with wireless accessories.
Performance and battery life
A chipload of power.
The moment you open your MacBookAir, it’s ready for whatever you throw at it. And no matter how intense the workload, it stays silent thanks to a fanless design. Whether you’re multitasking between apps, editing videos in iMovie, or playing Baldur’s Gate 3 in GameMode, the M3chip brings more speed and fluidity to everything you do.
MacBookAir with M3 leverages the incredible AI performance of the NeuralEngine to deliver intelligent macOS features that enhance productivity and creativity, including powerful camera features, real-time speech to text, and visualunderstanding.
And with access to a broad ecosystem of apps that deliver advanced AI features, users can do everything from checking their homework with AI Math Assistance in Goodnotes, to automatically enhancing photos in PixelmatorPro, to removing background noise from a video usingCapCut.
A battery that goes all day. Both MacBookAir with M2 and MacBookAir with M3 provide up to 18 hours of battery life, so you can leave the power adapter at home.1
A chipload ofpower.
Apple silicon combines the CPU, GPU, memory, and more on a single chip so all your apps — from Microsoft 365 to Adobe Creative Cloud — run much faster while requiring much lesspower.
Myst
With the M3chip, graphics and gaming look better than ever on MacBookAir. And thanks to a new class of GPU architecture, M3 includes DynamicCaching and hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Dynamic Caching drives a huge performance boost for pro apps and games, while hardware‑accelerated ray tracing produces more realistic images for immersive gaming.
This all means that M3 makes gaming a blast on the new MacBookAir. And everything else feels incredibly fast and responsive, too.
Compared to a PC laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, MacBookAir with M3 delivers up to 2x faster performance,5 up to 50 percent faster web browsing,6 and up to 40 percent longer battery life.7
Learn how M3 makes everything snappier.
Compared to previous models.
Faster video editing performance8
13‑inch MacBookAir withM3
13‑inch MacBookAir withM2
13‑inch MacBookAir withM1
13‑inch MacBookAir with quad-core IntelCorei7 (baseline)
Faster image filters and effects performance9
13‑inch MacBookAir withM3
13‑inch MacBookAir withM2
13‑inch MacBookAir withM1
13‑inch MacBookAir with quad-core IntelCorei7 (baseline)
Faster gaming performance10
13‑inch MacBookAir withM3
13‑inch MacBookAir withM2
13‑inch MacBookAir withM1 (baseline)
Faster render performance11
13‑inch MacBookAir withM3
13‑inch MacBookAir withM2
13‑inch MacBookAir withM1 (baseline)
Faster AI image upscaling performance12
13‑inch MacBookAir withM3
13‑inch MacBookAir withM2
13‑inch MacBookAir withM1
13‑inch MacBookAir with quad-core IntelCorei7 (baseline)
Faster video editing performance13
15‑inch MacBookAir withM3
15‑inch MacBookAir withM2
13‑inch MacBookAir withM1
13‑inch MacBookAir with quad-core IntelCorei7 (baseline)
Faster image filters and effects performance14
15‑inch MacBookAir withM3
15‑inch MacBookAir withM2
13‑inch MacBookAir withM1
13‑inch MacBookAir with quad-core IntelCorei7 (baseline)
Faster gaming performance15
15‑inch MacBookAir withM3
15‑inch MacBookAir withM2
13‑inch MacBookAir withM1 (baseline)
Faster render performance16
15‑inch MacBookAir withM3
15‑inch MacBookAir withM2
13‑inch MacBookAir withM1 (baseline)
Faster AI image upscaling performance17
15‑inch MacBookAir withM3
15‑inch MacBookAir withM2
13‑inch MacBookAir withM1
13‑inch MacBookAir with quad-core IntelCorei7 (baseline)
Compared to a PC laptop with IntelCorei7.
Faster video editing performance18
MacBookAir withM3
PC laptop with IntelCorei7 (baseline)
Faster image filters and effects performance19
MacBookAir withM3
PC laptop with IntelCorei7 (baseline)
Faster project build performance20
MacBookAir withM3
PC laptop with IntelCorei7 (baseline)
Longer battery life when video conferencing7
MacBookAir withM3
PC laptop with IntelCorei7 (baseline)
Faster web application responsiveness6
MacBookAir withM3
PC laptop with IntelCorei7 (baseline)
A MacBookAir for everyone.
MacBookAir 13”
M2chip
Up to 1.4x faster than MacBookAir with the M1 chip21
Support for oneexternaldisplay
Support for Wi-Fi 6
MacBookAir 13” and 15”
M3 chip
Up to 1.6x faster than MacBookAir with the M1 chip3
Support for up to twoexternaldisplays (with the laptop lid closed)
Support for Wi-Fi 6E, which is up to 2x faster than Wi-Fi622
All your go-to apps
fly on macOS.
MacOS Compatibility
Compatibility. With thousands of apps optimized for Apple silicon, all your favorites will run lightning fast in macOS, including Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Google Suite. And regular, free macOS software updates keep things runningsmoothly.
New to Mac?
Setup is a breeze.
Easily move files, apps, and more from your old PC or Mac with MigrationAssistant. And if you need any help, AppleSupport is always just an online chat, phone call, or in‑store appointmentaway.
Access files anywhere with iCloud.
iCloud lets you store all your photos, contacts, and documents so they’re available on all your devices. Start a to‑do list on your iPhone and check off items on your MacBookAir — and so muchmore.
Powerful apps built in.
Mac comes with apps like FaceTime, Freeform, Photos, and Keynote that let you get to work creating and collaborating on your next bigidea.
Mac is built to last.
Made with durable recycled aluminum enclosures, Maclaptops are ready for anything. And free macOSsoftware updates can keep your Mac running smoothly and securely for years to come.
- Easy
- Powerful
- Amazing
- Mac does that.
Yep, Mac does that.
It’s not just MacBookAir. Every Mac is designed to be this easy, powerful, andamazing.
Learn more
Display, camera, and audio
Let’s be clear. It’sbrilliant.
Liquid Retina display
500 nits ofbrightness.Work comfortably in a range of lighting environments.
P3 wide color.Enjoy a more accurate and vivid range of colors for viewing and editing photos andvideos.
TrueTone technology.TrueTone adjusts the warmth of your display to match the ambient light, for a more natural viewingexperience.
The LiquidRetinadisplay on MacBookAir is a sight to behold, with support for 1 billion colors and up to 2x the resolution of comparable PC laptops. Photos and videos pop with rich contrast and sharp detail, andtext appears supercrisp for easyreading.
High-definition camera.
Look your best with the 1080p FaceTimeHD camera, whether you’re catching up with friends and family or collaborating with coworkers around theglobe.
Microphone
Come through loud and clear on calls wherever you are, thanks to the three-mic array with advanced beamforming algorithms to capture clean audio. MacBookAir with M3 has features that bring enhanced voice clarity to audio and videocalls.
Immersive sound system.
The speakers on MacBookAir support SpatialAudio along with Dolby Atmos, so you can enjoy three-dimensional soundstages for music and movies.
Speakers
The 13-inch MacBookAir comes with a four-speaker sound system — combining two woofers with two tweeters for entertainment on thego.
The 15‑inch MacBookAir has a six-speaker sound system — combining two pairs of force-cancelling woofers with two tweeters for twice thebass depth.23
Ports and Connectivity
Connections on full display.
MagSafe
Two Thunderbolt ports
Headphone jack
The MagSafe charging cable easily attaches and detaches with magnets, preventing any unintended flights. Two Thunderboltports let you connect high-speed accessories and charge your Mac. And the headphone jack supports high‑impedance headphones. With the M3 model, you can access Wi‑Fi6E, which has up to 2x faster throughput compared to Wi‑Fi6.22
Models with M3 support up to twoexternal displays with the laptop lid closed.
MagicKeyboard with TouchID
Unlock it all with the touch
of yourfinger.
Unlock it all with the touch
TouchID
Touch ID on Magic Keyboard
TouchID. One touch is all it takes to securely unlock your MacBookAir, make payments, and more. TouchID also helps eliminate the need to remember passwords.
Unlock your Mac
Sign in to apps and websites
with passkeys
Use ApplePay
for payments
The comfortable and quiet backlit MagicKeyboard comes with full-height function keys and TouchID, which gives you a fast, easy, and secure way to unlock your Mac and sign in to apps and sites — all at the touch of afinger.
Compare MacBookAir with M3 to your current MacBookAir.
MacBook Air (Intel, 2017)
The new MacBookAir with M3 givesyou:
Up to13xfaster performance4
Up to 6 more hours batterylife(up to 18 hours total)24
A brighter, morespacious display
A camera with twice the resolution
Up to13xfaster performance4
Up to 6 more hours batterylife(up to 18 hours total)24
A brighter, morespacious display
A camera with twice the resolution
Up to1.6xfaster performance3
Up to5.8xfaster
graphics25
A brighter, morespacious display
A camera with twice the resolution
Apple Trade In
Get credit toward a new MacBookAir.
Just trade in your eligible computer for credit toward anew one or recycle it forfree. It’s good for you and theplanet.26
Learn more
Apple Card
Get 3% Daily Cash back with AppleCard.
And pay over time, interest-free when you choose to check out with AppleCard MonthlyInstallments.†
Learn more
Which laptop is right foryou?
Compare all Mac models
New M3 models MacBookAir
13”and15”M2 or M3 chip
13.6-inch or 15.3-inch LiquidRetinadisplay27
AppleM2 or M3 chip
8GB to 24GB
unified memory
256GB to
2TB storage28
Up to
18 hours batterylife29
TouchID
Buy
MacBookPro 14”and16”M3, M3Pro,
or M3Maxchip
14.2-inch or 16.2-inch
LiquidRetina XDR display27
AppleM3, M3Pro,
or M3Max chip
8GB to 128GB
unified memory
512GB to
8TB storage28
Up to
22 hours batterylife30
TouchID
Buy
Learn more
Accessories
Explore Mac accessories.
Shop
Designed with the earth in mind.
Recycled materials. A greener supply chain. Responsible packaging. MacBookAir was engineered to be as light on the environment as it is in yourhands.
Learn more about Apple and theenvironment
Apple at Work
Get the power to take your business to the nextlevel.
- Learn about Apple at Work
- Learn more about Mac forbusiness
Apple and Education
Empowering educators and students to move the worldforward.
Learn about Apple andEducation
