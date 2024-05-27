MacBook Air starts at $849 in today's best deals (2024)

The chance to score Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air for just $849 is headlining today’s best deals. It comes joined by official iPhone 15 MagSafe clear cases starting from $28 as well as a deep discount on this cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel style at $197 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Air now just $849

Several retailers are now clearing outApple’s previous-generation 13-inch M2 MacBook Air. The newer M3 version was just revealed earlier this spring and now we’re seeing an all-time low on the older versionat$849in three styles. Today’s offer is availableat B&Has well asBest Buy. This is $249 below its original price tag and that of the newer M3 counterpart. This is a new all-time low at $50 under our previous mention, too.

Apple’slatestM2 MacBook Aircomes powered by its now previous-generation in-house chip and pairs with a refreshed form-factor. The 13-inch Liquid Retina Display sports a 500-nit brightness to complete the P3 wide color support and is complemented by a 1080p FaceTime camera with three-mic array and Spatial Audio-enabled speakers. However, the real highlight has to be the return of MagSafe charging, which makes the cut alongside other I/O like dual Thunderbolt ports. Learn more about the entry-levelconfiguration’s performancein our coverage.

Apple’s official iPhone 15 MagSafe clear case from $28

Amazon is offering theofficial Apple iPhone 15 Pro MagSafe Clear Case for$37. Today’s offer drops from $49 and marks the first notable discount of the year at 24% off. It’s actually a new all-time low at the retailer, too, clocking in at a few cents below the Black Friday and Cyber Monday pricing from last fall. If you’re rocking an iPhone 15 Plus, thecompanion Clear Case drops to$28from $49.

Designed to show off the look of your handset while still adding some protection into the mix, Apple’sofficial casesblend a clear polycarbonate with the ability to fend off drops and other damage as well as a raised lip around the front to keep your screen protected, too. Alongside just protecting your device, these iPhone 15 cases let you take full advantage of MagSafe accessories with integrated magnets and all of the usual Apple quality to refresh the look of your device.

New low drops cellular Apple Watch Series 9 stainless steel styles to $552

Amazon now offers the cellular Apple Watch Series 9 45mm with a stainless steel casing for $552. That’s down from $749 and a new all-time low at $197 off. On top of the stainless steel casing, this model has a Storm Blue Sport Band. Go check outour coverageon what’s new this time around.

Now centered around the new S9 chip,Apple Watch Series 9arrives with much of the same build as previous models – just with some enhancements. It’ll still provide the same fitness tracking experience as before, but now packs a 3,000-nit screen that can turn all the way down to 1-nit. There’s newfound pinch detection for one-handed interactions with your wearable that just rolled out earlier in the week, as well as a build that is the first carbon neutral release from Apple.

Rest your shiny new M3 iMac on Twelve South’s Curve Riser stand

Amazon is now offering theTwelve South Curve Riser Monitor Stand for$36. This matte white shelf now drops from its usual $80 going rate to the second-best price of the year. We saw it go for less back in January, but now it’s $35 off and beating our previous mention by an extra $5. This is only the third price cut of the year, too!

Whether you just picked up one of Apple’s new M3 iMac or have an existing model that could use a bit more love, both lack height adjusting features out of the box. Curve Riser enters to help save the day byelevating any display– even ones not made by Apple – a few inches off the desk with a sleek aluminum design. There’s also a built-in shelf that will help you stow away Thunderbolt hubs and other accessories.

Anker’s 8-in-1 USB-C Hub is a must for M3 MacBooks at just $40

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its8-in-1 USB-C Hub for$40. That’s down from the $70 going rate it started the year out with and is a new all-time low at 43% off. We last saw it on sale back in October for $63, by comparison, and now it’s dropping to the best price ever just in time to pair with your shiny new M3 MacBook Air – or any of Apple’s other newest Macs for that matter.

Anker’s555 USB-C hubarrives with eight ports and a total 10Gb/s bandwidth. That enables you to take advantage of its 4K 60Hz HDMI output for driving a display from your MacBook while also getting the most out of its USB-C data port. A pair of USB-A slots are perfect for plugging in peripherals, with a Gigabit Ethernet slot also helping supplement your machine’s I/O. This hub can also handle sending 85W of power to your device, providinga single cable setupfor charging your MacBook while also benefiting from all of the ports. It’s also bus-powered, for those times working away from a desk or power station.

