Magic Bars Recipe (Hello Dolly Bars) - Lauren's Latest (2024)

Magic Bars, also known as Hello Dolly Bars (or seven layer bars), are made with a buttery graham cracker crust, topped with pecans, coconut shreds, chocolate, and butterscotch chips then drizzled with sweetened condensed milk and baked! They are a decadent dessert bar, but one that is nearly fail-proof. Want a variation of these magic cookie bars, but made with Oreos? Give my Oreo Magic Bars a try!

But First, What are Magic Bars?

This easy dessert has a graham cracker crust, topped with pecans, coconut shreds, chocolate, and butterscotch chips then drizzled with sweetened condensed milk and baked! These are Magic Bars, 7-layer bars and also known as Hello Dolly Bars. Whatever you call this treat, you know it’s going to be killer. I mean how could you go wrong? And one of the many beauties of these bars is that you can change up the toppings and turn them into a completely different dessert! Simple ingredients like white chocolate chips, macadamia nuts, dark chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, peanuts, almonds, walnuts, even chopped up Oreos or mini marshmallows.The possibilities are endless, just like my craving for these bars!

What Are the Seven Layers in 7-Layer Bars?

Graham Cracker Crumbs

Butter

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

Butterscotch Chips

Pecans

Coconut

Sweetened Condensed Milk

Simple Substitutions & Recipe Variations For This 7 Layer Bar Recipe

While this is a classic magic cookie bar recipe made as written, this is one of my favorite recipes because there are so many simple substitutions you can add or swap out to make these your own.

For the Crust

While butter and graham cracker crumbs are the classic choice, consider using crushed Oreos (golden or original), crushed ritz crackers, shortbread cookies or ground golden grahams cereal. All will add their own unique flavor, but will get the job done and act as a delicious and sturdy crust for the toppings.

Toppings

The sky is nearly the limit to what you can add to these Hello Dolly Bars to really make these your own. Who says it has to be a 7 layer recipe? Make it 10 if you want!

Baking Chips : you will need a total of 2 cups of whatever kind of ‘chip’ you would like. I use semi-sweet chocolate chips and butterscotch chips, but feel free to substitute these for what you have on hand or what you prefer. Here are a few options: dark chocolate chips, milk chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, cinnamon chips or even heath bar baking chips. Yum!

: you will need a total of 2 cups of whatever kind of ‘chip’ you would like. I use semi-sweet chocolate chips and butterscotch chips, but feel free to substitute these for what you have on hand or what you prefer. Here are a few options: dark chocolate chips, milk chocolate chips, white chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, cinnamon chips or even heath bar baking chips. Yum! Nuts & Coconut: these are mainly added for texture and may do they make a delicious magic bar. You need 2 cups total of any combination of the following: shredded coconut (or coconut flakes), pecans, walnuts, almonds, cashews, pine nuts, pistachios or peanuts.

Sweetened Condensed Milk is the Glue

There is no good substitution I have found for sweetened condensed milk. Like the heading suggests, the sweetened condensed milk acts like the glue that holds all the toppings onto the crust and essentially creates your dessert bars. This is an ingredient you don’t want to skip.

How to Make Magic Bars (Seven-Layer Bars)

For full details on how to make Magic Bars, see the recipe card down below 🙂

Preheat + Prep

Preheat oven. Line a 9×13 pan with parchment paper and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Set aside.

Make the Crust

In a small bowl, stir melted butter together with graham cracker crumbs until moist. Press evenly into the bottom of the pan using the bottom of a measuring cup.

Pro Tip: You can make your own graham crackers crumbs in a food processor by pulsing whole crackers until they become fine crumbs, or take some help from the store and buy them pre-crumbled.

Layer Goodies

Top crust with chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, coconut, and pecans. Drizzle the top with sweetened condensed milk as evenly as possible. If it doesn’t spread evenly, use the back of a spoon or butter knife to spread.

Bake, Cool + Slice

Bake 25 minutes or until bars have set and edges are slightly golden brown. Cool completely, then using a sharp knife, cut into 20 even bars. Store and serve at room temperature.

Storing Magic Bars

This Magic Bar Recipe can be stored in an airtight container for up to 5 days at room temperature. You could refrigerate these if you live in a hotter climate however they don’t necessarily need to be stored in the fridge.

Can I Freeze Magic Bars?

Yes! You can absolutely freeze Magic Bars! Bake as normal then cool completely. Slice into bars then store in an airtight freezer-safe container for up to two months.

Thaw at room temperature then, if desired, heat one up in the microwave (be careful not to zap it for too long)!

