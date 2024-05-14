Magic Caramel Pie: Easy Recipe With Condensed Milk (2024)

Who says magic isn’t real? Whip up some enchantment in your kitchen with this heavenly Magic Caramel Pie! This easy recipe made with delectable sweetened condensed milk will leave you spellbound. It’s a caramel lover’s dream. Get ready for an irresistible dessert that truly tastes like magic! It’s the perfect pie for Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner alongside your pumpkin pie.

This MagicCaramel Pie recipeutilizes a unique cooking method to make a delicious, mouth-watering pie.

It’s thick and rich and full of flavor.

This no-bake caramel pieis a family favorite at Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Transform your holiday feasts with this unforgettable Magic Caramel Pie!

There’s no need to heat up the oven – this creamy and luscious treat is made without baking.

With its thick, rich texture and sweet flavor profile, it’ll quickly become a beloved staple of family get-togethers during Thanksgiving or Christmas.

Disclosure – I may get a small commission for purchases made through affiliate links in this post.

Making Caramel in a can?

Did you know that you can make a luscious caramel sauce by boiling an unopened can ofsweetened condensed milk?

It’s a secret cooking method that works like magic!

Imagine the caramel’s thick and rich texture drizzled over your favorite ice cream or generously poured onto a piece of creamy cheesecake.

Made withsimple ingredients, it’s theeasy wayto make agooey caramel pie.

If you inspect the side of a can ofsweetened condensed milkclosely, you might notice a tiny warning that says, “Do not cook in an unopened can.”

So, let’s be clear—I’m not encouraging you to do something unsafe.

But let me share with you how I whipped up this scrumptious caramel pie effortlessly. It’s incredibly delicious and oh-so-easy to make.

Now, it’s up to you to decide whether you want to embrace the adventure of attempting thisdelicious dessert.

Go ahead, give it a try!

Key to Success #1 – Keep It Covered

When cookingsweetened condensed milkin a can, ensure that you haveenough waterin the cooking vessel to completely cover the cans.

Ideally, aim for a water level of 2-3 inches above the cans.

Remember to regularly check the water level every 15-20 minutes and add a bit more if necessary.

Drizzle the additional water into the pot to prevent a significant drop in temperature.

If making caramel on thestove top, use alarge potto boil thesweetened condensed milk.

With a 6-quart stock pot, you’ll have no trouble keeping the cans submerged in water.

So, make sure to follow these steps for a successful and hassle-free cooking process!

Quick Tips –

Completely remove labels from cans before putting them in the water.

Place the cans on their sides so that they won’t make as much noise during cooking.

Pull-tab cans are okay. They work just as well with this cooking method.

Key to Success #2 – Count the Cans

For my caramel pie, I had a 9-inchgraham cracker crustso I cooked three 14-oz cans ofsweetened condensed milk.

This made a perfect full pie in the9-inch pie panfrom thegrocery store.

If you are using a smaller pie pan, you may want to only cook two cans ofsweetened condensed milk.

Or cook three and have an extra can of caramel sauce for something else.

Key to Success #3 – Cool it, Cool it

After the cans ofsweetened condensed milkhave boiled for three hours, carefully remove the cans from the water and set them on a heat-proof surface to cool.

Be very careful – every part of the cans will be hot!

After the cans have cooled on the countertop for about an hour, they should be cool enough to safely open.

You can speed up the cooling process by placing the cans inice waterfor at least 30 minutes.

When you open the cans with acan opener, the caramel will start oozing up so be ready to pour the caramel into another bowl when you start opening them.

Work fast – you don’t want to lose a drop of that deliciousness.

Pour the caramel into a medium-sized bowl then stir invanilla extract.

Continue stirring 2-3 minutes until the caramel is smooth and shiny then pour intograham cracker crust.

Cool the Magic Caramel Pie for at least 4 hours before adding the sweetened whipped cream.

Next time, I will put the whipped cream into a piping bag and pipe some pretty designs around the outside of the pie.

This pie is easy to decorate and cuts beautifully so don’t be afraid to experiment with different decorating ideas.

How long does condensed milk take to turn into caramel?

When you placesweetened condensed milkin a pot of boiling water, magic happens.

In just about 3 hours, it transforms into a delectable caramel known asdulce de leche.

But hold on, here’s a secret – you can make this caramel delight even faster!

Pop the can into an Instant Pot or pressure cooker, and voila! In just 35 minutes, you’ll have rich, creamy caramel goodness.

If you prefer a darker caramel, simply let the condensed milk cook a little longer.

The possibilities are endless.

Imagine indulging in a heavenlyhomemade caramel piemade with this sensational caramel.

Trust me, your taste buds won’t believe what they’re experiencing!

See Also Leftover Turkey "Carnitas" Recipe

Go ahead, give this magical cooking method a try. Prepare to be amazed!

Save this Caramel Pie recipe to your favorite Pie board or your Thanksgiving Dessert board!

Magic Caramel Pie: Easy Recipe With Condensed Milk Yield: 12 slices Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 3 hours Total Time: 3 hours 10 minutes The way this Magic Caramel Pie comes together is like a magic trick. You won't believe your eyes. Transform your holiday feasts with this unforgettable Magic Caramel Pie! There's no need to heat up the oven - this creamy and luscious treat is made without baking. With its thick, rich texture and sweet flavor profile, it'll quickly become a beloved staple of family get-togethers during Thanksgiving or Christmas. Ingredients 1 (9-inch) graham cracker crust

3 cans (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk

2 tsp vanilla extract For topping: 1 cup heavy whipping cream

2 Tbsp sugar Instructions Remove labels from cans of sweetened condensed milk. Place cans unopened into a large and deep pot of water. Make sure there is enough to water to cover the cans with at least 2-3 inches of water. Bring pot of water with the cans inside to a boil. Boil for 3 hours. While cans are boiling, add water as needed to ensure the cans are always fully covered with water. This will prevent cans from bursting or leaking. After 3 hours, carefully remove cans from pot and allow them to cool on the counter top for 1 hour or more until they have cooled to room temperature. Carefully open cans and use spatula to scrape caramel into a large bowl. Stir in vanilla extract and continue stirring until mixture is smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Pour caramel pie filling into graham cracker crust. Refrigerate until firm. Chill small mixing bowl and beaters then beat heavy cream along with sugar until cream forms a stiff peak. Spread fresh whipped cream on top of the pie or use a piping tip to decorate the pie with whipped cream. Notes To make Caramel Filling in the Instant Pot: Place sealed cans of sweetened condensed milk in the inner pot of the Instant Pot.

Add water to cover 2/3 of the can.

Set Instant Pot to High Pressure for 35 minutes. Set valve to sealing.

When finished cooking, quick-release the pressure.

Allow to cool completely before opening. To make Caramel Filling in Crock Pot: Place sealed cans of sweetened condensed milk in the Crock Pot.

Add water to completely cover the can.

Cook on low for 8 hours.

Allow cans to cool completely before opening. Substitutions: If desired, you can top the pie with Cool Whip or commercially prepared whipped cream instead of homemade whipped cream.

You can make a homemade pie crust with freshly crushed graham cracker crumbs. Crush 12 full-sized graham crackers using a rolling pin or food processor then stir in 6 tablespoons of melted butter and 1/4 cup sugar. Press into the bottom and up the sides of a 9-inch pie plate. Bake at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes until golden brown. Recommended Products As an Amazon Associate and member of other affiliate programs, I earn from qualifying purchases. Homer Laughlin 10-1/4" Deep Dish Pie Baker, Daffodil

10 Inch Portable Pie Carrier with Lid and Tray 3-In-1 Round Cupcake Container Egg Holder Muffin Tart Cookie Keeper Food

Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker 7 in 1, 6 Qt, Best for Beginners

Cooks Standard Classic stockpot, 20 Quart, Stainless Steel

Fiesta Cobalt 487 10-Inch Pie Baker Nutrition Information: Yield: 12Serving Size: 1 grams

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 110Total Fat: 8gSaturated Fat: 5gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 2gCholesterol: 26mgSodium: 20mgCarbohydrates: 8gFiber: 0gSugar: 8gProtein: 1g Nutrition Information Provided For Educational and Informational Purposes Only. Did you make this? Please leave a comment or share a photo on Instagram and tag us @gracelikerainblog

Check out these other related recipes at GraceLikeRainBlog.com

