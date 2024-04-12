Magnolia Bakery's Carrot Cake Recipe — urban. apron. (2024)

There is just something about a local bakery.
The small andsimpleshops. With chalk boardsigns and rustic displays. That make everything they sell right therein their kitchen.
Hoda Kotb onThe Today Showonce said that you never see a mad person outside a bakery. Everyone there is in a good mood. That observation has stuck with me and I think she is totally right. You never see a frown in sight.
You could just peer into the storewindow and you willsmile.
New York City…to me, it’s acity full of bakeries.
Ilike towalk around New York, visiting all the bakeries.I holdon to my favorites and then re-visit them over and over and over again.Soaking in the atmosphere,gathering inspiration from the décor, display, and menu.
I vividly remember my first trip to Magnolia Bakery.
I wasaround 15 years oldon a family trip. We went to the original location in the West Village. Not only is it located on Bleecker Street, the best street name there is,but I remember peeking into the side window as man in a white apron was spreading white icing over a tall,tiered white cake.
Then a few years later, I may or may not have left New York with a Banana Cupcake from Magnolia Bakery. I remember eating itin the Chicago airport during my layover.
Yes, of course I would do this.
Now, you may eat their cupcakes and say “It’s not the best chocolate cake I’ve ever had." But you know what? There is just something about a cupcake from Magnolia. Italways aspecial treat. And that is what makes them the best.
I recently received Magnolia Bakery’s original cookbook. I was thrilled to have these recipes. But, I had to stop and question why in world I did not own this book already?!
So, let’s get down to business.
It’s time tomake one of their cakes.
Ineed to makeacake for my niece'ssecondbirthday party.
I want to make an earthy, 3-layered decoratedcake …a Carrot Cake.
Magnolia’s recipe is loaded with carrots, pecans, coconut, pineapple and cinnamon. It will maketwo, 9-inch round cake pans. But, since I wanted a 3-layered cake forthe party, I made the cake batter recipe twice and filledthree 9-inch pans.
I used the leftover batter to make this small round cake. You know, just to make sure the cake tastes okay before I serve it to a lot of guests. ;)
This is a good one!But, comingfrom Magnolia, would you expect anything less?
Magnolia Bakery'sCarrot Cake with CreamCheese Frosting
Cake Ingredients:
2 cups all purpose flour
2 teaspoon baking powder
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt1 cup vegetable oil (canola is preferred)
1 ¾ cup sugar
3 large eggs, at room temperature
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
2 cups lightly packed shredded carrots
One 8oz. can crushed pineapple in it’s own juice (buy the kind with juice)
¾ cup sweetened shredded coconut
1cups coarsely chopped toasted pecans
Directions for the cake:
Toast Pecans:Place the chopped pecans on a baking sheet in a 350 degree oven for 15 minutes, or until lightly brown and fragrant. Set aside to cool
Preheat Oven 325 degrees.
Grease and lightly flour two 9×2 inch round cake pans, then line the bottoms with wax paper. (I didn’t use wax paper and it worked fine. I have also just used one cake pan that was 10 inch, instead of 2 pans)
In a small bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, cinnamon and salt. Set aside.
In a large bowl, on the medium speed of an electric mixer, beat the oil and sugar together. Add the eggs, one at a time and beat until light & thick (about 2 minutes). Add the vanilla and beat well. Gradually add the dry ingredients, beating until well incorporated.
Stir in the carrots, pineapple (with its juice), 1 cup of pecans and coconut.
Divide the batter between the prepared pans and bake for 40-50 minutes, or until a cake tester inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Let the layers cool in the pan for 1 hour. Remove from the pans and cool completely on a wire rack.
Frost with cream cheese frosting..
Cream Cheese Frosting
2 8oz. packages of cream cheese or lightcream cheese(softened)
6 tablespoons unsalted butter (softened and cut into little pieces)
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla extract
5 cups sifted confectioner’s sugar
Frosting Directions:
In a large bowl, on the medium speed beat the cream cheese and butter until smooth (about 3 minutes). Add the vanilla and beat well. Gradually add the sugar, 1 cup at a time until smooth and creamy.
Cover and refrigerate the frosting for 2-3 hours to thicken before using. Do not keep it in the fridge any longer or it will be too hard to frost
So, would you do me a favor?
Thenext time you visit a local bakery, just stop and look around. Take it allin. See the smiles. Be inspired. Buy a cookie to take to a friend. And when you leave, stopand pause…
I think you will notice that you feel a little happier.
That, my friend, is the magic of the bakery.
