Magnolia Bakery's Carrot Cake Recipe — urban. apron. (2024)

Hoda Kotb onThe Today Showonce said that you never see a mad person outside a bakery. Everyone there is in a good mood. That observation has stuck with me and I think she is totally right. You never see a frown in sight.

You could just peer into the storewindow and you willsmile.

New York City…to me, it’s acity full of bakeries.

Ilike towalk around New York, visiting all the bakeries.I holdon to my favorites and then re-visit them over and over and over again.Soaking in the atmosphere,gathering inspiration from the décor, display, and menu.

I vividly remember my first trip to Magnolia Bakery.

I wasaround 15 years oldon a family trip. We went to the original location in the West Village. Not only is it located on Bleecker Street, the best street name there is,but I remember peeking into the side window as man in a white apron was spreading white icing over a tall,tiered white cake.

Then a few years later, I may or may not have left New York with a Banana Cupcake from Magnolia Bakery. I remember eating itin the Chicago airport during my layover.

Yes, of course I would do this.

Now, you may eat their cupcakes and say “It’s not the best chocolate cake I’ve ever had." But you know what? There is just something about a cupcake from Magnolia. Italways aspecial treat. And that is what makes them the best.

I recently received Magnolia Bakery’s original cookbook. I was thrilled to have these recipes. But, I had to stop and question why in world I did not own this book already?!

So, let’s get down to business.