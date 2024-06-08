Maid Rite Recipe Loose Meat Sandwich + Video (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read mydisclosure policy.

Use our Maid Rite recipe to create a loose meat sandwich that tastes just like the restaurant original! Each ground beef sandwich may look like a sloppy joe, but it tastes nothing like one. The flavor is so much better, and with our recipe, you can make them at home!!

This loose meat sandwich recipe may seem simple, but trust me — there’s something special about these sandwiches. They’re easy to make and irresistibly scrumptious!

Maid Rite Recipe

If you live in the Midwest, you may already be familiar with Iowa’s famous Maid-Rite restaurant franchise. They’re best known for their loose meat sandwich — perfectly seasoned ground beef served on a warm, slightly sweet bun with pickles and diced onion.

My husband and his family grew up enjoying the Maid Rite sandwich, so I wanted to create a homemade version.

After a lot of trial and error, I came up with this crockpot loose meat sandwich recipe. Trust me, this one is a keeper!!

How to Make a Maid Rite Sandwich

At the restaurant, the ground beef is prepared in very large pots. But for this recipe, you’ll be using a crock pot.

RECIPE VIDEO Watch the video in this post to see us make this Maid Rite recipe from start to finish!

Slow cook the ground beef. Combine all of the ingredients in a slow cooker, then cover and cook on High for 1 hour. Remove the lid, then continue cooking for 2-3 hours, or until most of the liquid is gone. Assemble the sandwich. The classic Maid Rite sandwich is served on a steamed bun. If you have a steamer, you can use that. Otherwise, warm or toast the buns. Scoop the seasoned ground beef onto the bread. Use a slotted spoon, otherwise the liquid will make the buns too soggy. Add your favorite toppings. At Maid-Rite, you can order a “Cheese-Rite,” which is the original loose meat sandwich topped with cheddar cheese, onion, and pickles. Other popular toppings at the restaurant are jalapenos, BBQ sauce, and cheddar cheese sauce.

Serving Suggestions

If you’re feeding a crowd, skip the fries and whip up some potato salad or crockpot baked beans with bacon instead.

Loose Meat Sandwich Recipe FAQ

What is the difference between a Sloppy Joe and a loose meat sandwich? While both are made with seasoned ground beef, Sloppy Joes feature a rich tomato-based sauce. The meat mixture is slightly sweet and often enjoyed without additional toppings. Loose meat sandwiches like Maid Rites, on the other hand, have no sauce at all. The meat has a bold beefy flavor, and the sandwich comes with pickles and diced onion on top. How do you reheat Maid Rite sandwiches? Allow the meat to cool, then transfer to an airtight container and store in the refrigerator. I don’t recommend storing the assembled sandwiches, because the buns will become soggy. Reheat the meat in the microwave or in a pot on the stovetop, adding a splash of liquid as needed to keep the meat moist.

Prep Ahead Instructions

This Maid Rite recipe is perfect for meal prep! Toss everything in the crockpot and let it cook for a few hours while you go about your day.

If needed, you could also cook the meat ahead of time and reheat it later. It will keep in the refrigerator for 3 to 4 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

Enjoy!

With love, from our simple kitchen to yours.

Maid Rite Recipe Loose Meat Sandwich + Video Donna Elick Use our Maid Rite recipe to create a loose meat sandwich that tastes just like the restaurant original! Maid Rites are a childhood favorite. 5 stars from 5 reviews Tried this recipe?Please comment and review! Print Recipe Pin Recipe Prep Time 10 minutes mins Cook Time 4 hours hrs Total Time 4 hours hrs 10 minutes mins Course Main Cuisine American Method Slow Cooker Servings 8 Equipment slow cooker

slotted spoon

chicken base Ingredients ▢ 1 cup warm water

▢ 1 tablespoon dried minced onion

▢ 1 teaspoon low sodium beef base , or a bouillon cube

, ▢ 1 teaspoon low sodium chicken base , or a bouillon cube

, ▢ 2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

▢ 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

▢ 1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce

▢ 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

▢ 3 pounds lean ground beef For Serving ▢ 8 hamburger buns Optional Toppings ▢ cheese

▢ pickles

▢ diced onion

▢ ketchup Instructions Set slow cooker to high. Add all ingredients except ground beef and stir to combine. Add beef and stir again; be sure beef is completely coated.

Cover slow cooker and cook for 1 hour, stirring occasionally to break up ground beef. After 1 hour of cook time, remove lid and continue cooking on high for 2 ½ – 3 hours, until most of the liquid has cooked off. Continue to stir occasionally and break up any chunks of beef.

Using a slotted spoon, serve a heaping spoonful on a warm bun and load it up with your favorite toppings. We love cheese, ketchup and pickles!

Serve and enjoy! Video Donna’s Notes To make this recipe JUST like the Maid Rite restaurant does, steam the hamburger buns before you load them up with loose meat. Nutrition Serving: 1sandwich | Calories: 373cal | Carbohydrates: 26g | Protein: 41g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 4g | Cholesterol: 106mg | Sodium: 574mg | Sugar: 7g | Fiber: 1g | Calcium: 88mg | Iron: 6mg All nutritional information is based on third party calculations and is only an estimate. Each recipe’s nutritional value will vary depending on the ingredients used, measuring methods, and portion sizes. Tried this recipe?Let us know how it was!

Originally published April 2014, updated and republished June 2023

