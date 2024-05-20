Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (2024)

Table of Contents
1940s Ration Recipes Chocolate Wafer Icebox Cake Old Fashioned Wacky Cake Beans on Toast Scottish Tea Bread Lord Woolton Pie Savoury Potato Biscuits WartimeLoaf Cheese & Tomato Mashed Potato Pie Mock Fried Egg VE Day Condensed Milk Cake Grandma's War Time Orange Drop Cookies More Vintage Recipes

This post may contain affiliate links and as an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Learn more.

By Lisa Sharp 1 Comment

These 1940s ration recipes are a look into the past and the struggles of rationing during WWII. Try one of these vintage desserts or dinner recipes today!

Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (1)

During World War II rationing was implemented by many governments in an effort to make sure that military and civilians had fair access to scarce resources.

Rationing systems varied by country buttypically involved the government issuing ration books and coupons or stamps to households that could be exchanged for specific goods at designated shops. The number of coupons or stamps a household received was based on its size and composition, and they were typically limited to a certain amount per week or month.

In the United States, rationing began in 1942 and lasted until 1947, though most ended in 1945. Sugar was rationed until 1947. The rationing system covered a wide range of goods, including meat, dairy products, sugar, coffee, and gasoline. Families were issued ration books, which contained stamps for each type of product. The stamps had to be used to purchase the corresponding item, and once the stamps were used up, families had to wait until the next month to receive their next ration.

In Britain, rationing began in 1940 and lasted until 1954, long after the end of the war. The system covered a similar range of goods as in the United States, but the British government also rationed clothing and household goods such as soap and washing powder. Families were issued ration books and had to register with a local shop to exchange their stamps for goods.

Rationing was a significant hardship for many people during the war, as they had to adapt to a restricted diet and limited access to essential goods. However, it was also seen as a necessary sacrifice for the war effort, and many people supported the system as a way to ensure that resources were fairly distributed.

In addition to rationing, many countries also implemented other measures to conserve resources during the war. For example, governments encouraged people to grow their vegetables in victory gardens, people were also encouraged to keep animals like rabbits and hogs for food, and they introduced recycling programs to collect scrap metal and other materials for use in the war effort.

Reading wartime cookbooks is a really good way to see what it was like to try and feed a family with rations. It could be very hard and often people were left feeling hungry and many didn’t agree with how food was rationed. Some even bought extra food on the black market.

Many ration recipes have survived and are still enjoyed today. They are still a great way to save money and make your food go further.

1940s Ration Recipes

Give these ration recipes a try for a look at our past and a time when people had to get creative to feed their families while helping the war effort.

Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (2)

Photo Credit: dashfordinner.com

Chocolate Wafer Icebox Cake

This old-fashioned ice box cake uses chocolate wafer cookies and whipped cream to make a delicious “cake”. Also known as “Zebra cake”, these types of cakes became popular during the war era because of sugar rations.

Also known as War Cake, Wacky Cake is mixed in the pan that it's baked in. And it has no eggs, milk, or butter due to the rationing of those ingredients. It's moist and tender and perfect with a cup of coffee.

Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (4)

Photo Credit: www.christinascucina.com

Beans on Toast

A British dish that is eaten for breakfast, lunch, a snack or dinner, beans on toast has kept UK families sustained for years. It was very popular during wartime.

Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (5)

Photo Credit: www.christinascucina.com

Scottish Tea Bread

This tea bread was popular in the UK during WWII because it uses no butter. It's super easy to make and is perfect with a cup of tea.

Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (6)

Photo Credit: recipethis.com

Lord Woolton Pie

The classic World War 2 cheap vegetable pie with a delicious shortcrust pastry crust and loaded with lots of seasonal root vegetables. One of the best rationing meals during World War 2.

Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (7)

Photo Credit: the1940sexperiment.com

Savoury Potato Biscuits

This recipe is straight out of the Ministry of Foods Potato Leaflet from the 1940s.

See Also
Best Authentic Pfeffernusse Cookie Recipe

Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (8)

Photo Credit: the1940sexperiment.com

WartimeLoaf

This is a recipe much like the National Loaf which was a bread made from wholemeal flour with added calcium and vitamins. It was created to help with the shortages of white flour and sugar.

Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (9)

Photo Credit: www.thedarlingacademy.com

Cheese & Tomato Mashed Potato Pie

This is an updated version of the WWII recipe but you will find notes on how to make it like the original recipe as well.

Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (10)

Photo Credit: www.lavenderandlovage.com

Mock Fried Egg

Eggs were often hard to get if you didn't have your own chickens so mock egg recipes became popular during WWII.

Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (11)

Photo Credit: www.lavenderandlovage.com

VE Day Condensed Milk Cake

This recipe for VE Day Condensed Milk Cake is a slightly adapted version of the original recipe which was published in The Ministry of Food leaflet.

Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (12)

Photo Credit: lovefoodies.com

Grandma's War Time Orange Drop Cookies

Grandma's War Time Orange Drop Cookies are an old family favorite dating back to the second world war when rationing was in force. Grandma always came up with a great cookie for everyone enjoy!

I have ordered some wartime cookbooks and will be sharing more ration recipes over time so be sure to stick around. If you sign up below you will not only get a vintage dessert e-cookbook for free, but you will also get to see more vintage recipes and homemaking.

More Vintage Recipes

The Best Vintage Gingerbread Brownies Recipe

Vintage Cranberry Glazed Ham Recipe

9 Best Vintage Cranberry Recipes

11 Delicious Vintage Soup Recipes

Make It Do or Do Without: 1940s Ration Recipes - Retro Housewife Goes Green (2024)
Top Articles
Top 8 Kostenlose VPNs fürs iPhone 2024 | VPNOverview
VPN auf dem iPhone einrichten: So geht's in 2024 – PrivacyTutor
Działania Wyzwalacza: Post -Login - API Obiekt
Rozdział 5 Wydarzenia logowania/wylogowania
Latest Posts
Die 10 besten VPNs für iPhone & iPad | Finden Sie iOS VPN-Apps
Organizational Mastery: Creating Folders on iPhone 11 | CitizenSide
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 6274

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 82% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.