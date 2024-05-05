Make This Best Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps Recipe (2024)

Quick, easy, and healthy lunch/dinner with these chicken lettuce wraps! These are so better than P.F. Chang's chicken lettuce wraps plus quick to make, made with ground chicken and amazing chicken lettuce wraps sauce makes. If you are looking for a healthy alternative dinner then these Asian chicken lettuce wraps the BEST lettuce wraps ever!







These Chicken Lettuce Wraps will fix your dinner/lunch in under 30 mins! This Asian chicken Lettuce wraps recipe is perfect to suit your all needs, plus these are guilt-free wraps.



The best part I love when it comes to cooking on weeknights is fixing quick dinner and then when you hear no one chatting but everyone is just munching on your cooked meal - this recipe of easy chicken lettuce wraps just made my day!



Very easy stepsto make the delicious garlic sesame chicken and wrapped together in crunchy lettuce make these healthy chicken wraps, so much better than pf changs chicken lettuce wraps.

These are the best chicken wraps you will try that too guilt-free and healthy.

Why This Lettuce Wraps So Good?

They are easy to fix - under 30 mins!

Healthier- Guilt-free wraps to try

Better than a restaurant- takeout wraps

The sauce is amazing plus easy to fix

Ingredients To Make Easy Chicken Lettuce Wraps :

Ingredients to make these lettuce wraps are very easily available in your pantry:

Ground Chicken: I have used ground chicken in this recipe but you can use breast meat or thigh meat or even turkey too.

Lettuce Wraps Sauce(Mix together Hoisin Sauce/Oyster Sauce/ Ketchup/Vinegar/Sriracha/Honey/Soy Sauce/Sugar)

Lettuce leaves: Use lettuce that you love, for crunchiness, firmness to hold the wraps well in form of cups.

Vegetables of your choice: Add your choice of veggies to the wraps too: carrots, bell peppers, spring onion, celery, spinach, bok choy too.

How To Make Chicken Lettuce Wraps?

Step1: In a mixing bowl add the ingredients for lettuce wrap sauce(honey, salt, soy sauce, ketchup, vinegar, sriracha, garlic powder, hoisin, oyster sauce, ketchup, stock, sugar) and mix well to make the sauce smooth in texture.

Step2: In a wok/skillet/pan, add oil, and when it's hot, add onion, ginger, garlic, and saute well till soft. (as shown in picture 1 )

Step3: Add minced chicken and saute well to get the chicken spread out to cook evenly. (as shown in picture 2)

Step4: Saute well so that chicken is cooked. Add the sauce to the chicken and mix well. (as shown in picture 3 and 4)

Step5: Let the chicken cook till the sauce is almost dried up.

Finally add the sesame seeds, red pepper flakes, and spring onion greens. (as shown in picture 5 and 6)

Step6: To assemble the lettuce wraps, arrange the lettuce leaves and spoon 2 to 3 tablespoons of chicken on each.

Serve immediately.

Pro Tips To Make Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps:

You can make the chicken filling ahead of time and refrigerate it for using it later. These wraps work well with any kind of lettuce you like so use the lettuce you get to make the wraps. Use lettuce which have firm leaves to hold the filling well. To make this recipe gluten free use the gluten free hoisin sauce,also you can also use tamari/coconut aminos for soy sauce. You can use chicken breast meat or chicken thigh meat ,very tiny chopped instead of minced chicken. To make the sauce thicker add cornstarch slurry to the sauce mix when cooking the sauce. You can add shredded cabbage,carrot sticks,celery,bok choy too. You can instead make this into a wrap bowl,by adding everything in a bowl along with shredded lettuce.Also you can serve the garlic sesame chicken on the side of steamed rice too.

Frequently Asked Questions:

What Lettuce Is Best For Wraps?(Best Lettuce For Wraps)

You can use any kind of lettuce you find: Iceberg, Romaine, Butterhead, Bibb lettuce.

Can I Store The Lettuce Wrap Filling For Later?

Yes! Refrigerate the chicken filling for up to 3 days for a better taste of the wraps.

Store the lettuce separately covered in plastic wrap.

How To Reheat The Lettuce Wrap Filling?

You can reheat the filling in the microwave for 2 mins or till the chicken is thoroughly hot.

Even heating the chicken filling on a stovetop works very well.

How To Make The Chicken Lettuce Wrap Sauce?

You will make the most delicious and easiest sauce and even use this sauce for your other chicken recipes for sure!

Just mix all the ingredients such as soy sauce, honey, sriracha, vinegar, hoisin, oyster sauce, sugar, salt, ketchup, stock together in a bowl, and whisk well till incorporated well.

If you want the sauce to be a little thicker then add a little cornstarch slurry in the sauce.

What Goes Well With Asian Chicken Lettuce Wraps?

You can serve salad/fruits or even rice with these lettuce wraps.

M ake This Ultimate Asian Chicken Wrap Recipe Yield: 6 Servings Author: Savory Bites Recipes See Also Easy Instant Pot Chicken Tortilla Soup - Recipes From A Pantry prep time: 10 Mcook time: 20 Mtotal time: 30 M Quick, easy, and healthy lunch/dinner with these Asian chicken lettuce wraps! These are so better than P.F. Chang's chicken lettuce wraps plus quick to make, made with ground chicken and amazing chicken lettuce wraps sauce makes. If you are looking for a healthy alternative dinner then these chicken lettuce wraps the BEST lettuce wraps ever! ingredients: For Lettuce Wraps Sauce 3 Tbsp Honey

1/4 tsp Salt

2 Tbsp Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp Ketchup

1 tsp White Vinegar

1.5 Tbsp Sriracha

2 Cloves Garlic , minced/ 1/2 tsp Garlic Powder

1 Tbsp Hoisin Sauce

1 Tbsp Oyster Sauce

1/4 Cup Chicken /Vegetable Stock

1 tsp Sugar Extra 1 Cup Chicken,minced

1 small Onion,chopped

1 Inch Ginger,grated

4 Cloves Garlic,minced

2 Tbsp Vegetable /Sesame Oil

Sesame Seeds for garnish

Spring Onion,greens,chopped

Red Pepper Flakes instructions: How to cook Make This Ultimate Asian Chicken Wrap Recipe In a bowl add the ingredients for the sauce and mix well. In a wok/pan, add oil, when it's hot, add ginger, garlic, onion, and saute till soft. Add minced chicken and stir to separate the chicken and cook evenly. Add sauce mix and mix well. Cook this till chicken is cooked well and sauce is mostly dried. Add the sesame seeds, spring onion greens, red pepper flakes. Arrange the lettuce cups/leaves and place two to three tablespoons of chicken on each leaf and serve. NOTES: You can make the chicken filling ahead of time and refrigerate it for using it later.

These wraps work well with any kind of lettuce you like so use the lettuce you get to make the wraps. Use lettuce which has firm leaves to hold the filling well.

To make this recipe gluten-free use the gluten-free hoisin sauce, also you can also use tamari/coconut aminos for soy sauce.

You can use chicken breast meat or chicken thigh meat, very tiny chopped instead of minced chicken.

To make the sauce thicker add the cornstarch slurry to the sauce mix when cooking the sauce.

You can add shredded cabbage, carrot sticks, celery, bok choy too.

Instead, you can make this into a wrap bowl by adding everything in a bowl along with shredded lettuce. Also, you can serve the garlic sesame chicken on the side of steamed rice too. Recommended Products: Cast Iron Wok Mixing Bowls Measuring Cups Calories

118.07 Fat (grams)

5.57 Sat. Fat (grams)

0.90 Carbs (grams)

15.22 Fiber (grams)

1.40 Net carbs

13.82 Sugar (grams)

11.27 Protein (grams)

3.29 Sodium (milligrams)

764.24 Cholesterol (grams)

