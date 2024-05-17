Malai tikka coriander chutney chicken recipe - Craftionary (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please see our full Disclosure Policy for details.

Lately crafting has become a challenge with the situation at home. I love crafting and usual my weekday mornings are my getaway to do some crafts. With homeschooling become a new norm for a few weeks or months (honestly, I am clueless), I am sharing an instant recipe. Malai tikka coriander chutney chicken is mildly spiced and delicious. It’s a Pakistani recipe (Indian recipe), however, it’s not very spicy.

I love to cook for my family but at the same time I am more of a quick recipe girl. I’m always trying new ways to mix a few ingredients together and when I come up with one which gains appreciation at home, it’s goes in my recipe book. Especially these days I am trying to make food with limited ingredients or non-perishable ingredients. Therefore, I bring to you an simple marinated chicken that can be prepared in a few different ways.

Malai Tikka Coriander Chutney Chicken

This recipe requires chicken. It can be boneless or regular chicken cut into pieces. The main ingredients are yogurt, coriander and malai tikka masala. You can substitute coriander with parsley. Malai tikka masala is an indian/ pakistani spice mix used for BBQ. You can easily find this spice mix in an Indian grocery store or even the International Aisle of your neighborhood grocery store. The brand I am using is National, a brand from Pakistan. I recommend this one because the spice is mild and yet it tastes great. There are a few other optional ingredients that add to the flavor of this recipe.

Marinated chicken dinner recipe for busy moms

This recipe is ideal if you like to prep for the entire week in advance on the weekends. Or if you are traveling and want to leave frozen healthy food behind for your family. You can simply marinate the chicken before time for a week and refrigerate for future use. This marinate can be frozen also if you are planning to keep it for more than a week.

Video recipe: Malai tikka coriander chutney chicken

Related: Frothy Cappuccino coffee recipe

How can I serve this chicken recipe for main course?

You can serve malai tikka coriander chutney chicken with naan or substitute it with brown bread or tortilla. This recipe will also taste great with rice. You can also serve it with coriander chutney on the side. This chutney is super easily to make, you will need to whisk together yogurt, some sugar, sprinkle of salt and coriander cilantro chutney sauce by KFI. Tastes like a restaurant chutney! Yum!

Freshly squeezed lemon juice

I am a big fan of lemon and what’s a blend of BBQ spiced chicken without lemon. Serve with freshly squeezed lemon juice on top to release the enzymes and add an extra zing to the flavor.

Can I substitute chicken with fish?

You can substitute the meat ingredient in this recipe with any other you prefer. It can be fish, boneless chicken or any other meat you prefer. The only thing is as you marinate and cook different meat items the cooking time and style varies.

See Also Easy Skillet Chicken Recipe + Garlic Butter Sauce Cooking Classy

Can I serve malai tikka chicken recipe on a sizzler?

You can serve malai tikka coriander chicken on a sizzler with steamed or sauteed vegetables and french fries (or mesh potatoes). Nothing speaks louder than presentation when it comes to food. Hence, this would also make an amazing main course for your guests and an instant prep for you.

How else can I serve this recipe?

We love to go on long drives and that reminds me that you can make chicken wraps with mayo, ketchup and any of your favorite sauces. You can add cheese as well. You may wrap chicken rolls in the foil. Moreover, you can enjoy these chicken rolls on your trip in the car mess free. Another way you can enjoy this marinated chicken is simply grill it and enjoy your BBQ dinner for the night.

Recipe: Malai tikka coriander chutney chicken

A quick chicken recipe for dinner which can be marinated in advance and cooked in 15 minutes.

Prep Time: 15 mins

Cook Time: 20 mins

Course: Main Course

Cuisine: Indian, Pakistani

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2.5 lbs. Chicken with bone

2 cups plain yogurt

2 tbsp garlic paste

2 tbsp ginger paste

1 cup coriander/ parsley you cannot go wrong with any quantity

extra light olive oil (Bertolli brand at Costco)

3-4 tbsp malai tikka masala (National brand)

2-3 tbsp coriander cilantro chutney sauce (KFI brand)

salt according to taste

Instructions

Wash the chicken and combine all the ingredients together in a bowl.

This marinade can be stored for later use or cooked after 1-hour the same day.

Now pour 2 tbsp of olive oil into a pot and cook the marinated chicken on medium flame.

Cover the lid and cook it for 15-20 minutes or until it’s done.

The chicken is ready to serve with hot naan, tortilla, or rice.

Garnish with coriander leaves and freshly cut lemon on the side.

chicken marinade, coriander chicken, coriander chutney chicken, Indian chicken recipe, malai tikka chicken, marinated chicken, Pakistani chicken recipe

I hope you enjoyed this instant recipe. I would love to hear your reviews on this recipe when you try it for yourself.

You may also like: Baked chicken with ketchup and onions and if you are on pinterest follow our Recipes Food board for latest recipes that we pin on regular basis.