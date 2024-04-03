Maple Vegan Sticky Buns Recipe (2024)

These ooey gooey vegan sticky buns are the real deal! These sticky buns feature a pillowy sweet roll with a gooey brown sugar filling baked with a maple pecan caramel on the bottom that flips on top! You can even make these sticky buns gluten free!

If you’re looking for a quick and easy vegan Christmas breakfast recipe or holiday brunch, you must try these vegan sticky buns (although my vegan cinnamon rolls and vegan pumpkin cinnamon rolls are also a good option as well!).

Super gooey and sweet, these maple sticky buns have a super easy dough that bakes into the fluffiest rolls, all topped with a decadent pecan caramel topping that makes these sweet buns the ultimate breakfast recipe.

And the best part? You’d never know these sticky buns are vegan, made without eggs, no dairy, and you can even make these sticky buns gluten free as well, based on my gluten free vegan cinnamon rolls recipe!

The pecans get so toasted and nutty that these vegan scrolls just scream autumn!! Make these vegan sticky buns for a delicious Thanksgiving breakfast or even Thanksgiving dessert if you’d like!

What are sticky buns?

​If you’ve never had a sticky bun, rest assured- you’re in a for a treat! Sticky buns are essentially a sweet roll traditionally baked with a sticky caramel pecan filling on the bottom of the pan. Once baked, you flip the sticky buns upside down, and peel off the parchment paper to revel pecan caramel glaze baked into the sweet rolls.

Sticky buns vs. cinnamon rolls

But how are sticky buns different than cinnamon rolls? Both sticky buns and cinnamon rolls use an enriched dough to make their base. However, with sticky buns, we’re using way less cinnamon in the filling (the flavor is more of a brown sugar taste).

Andddd we bake the sticky buns with a pecan caramel topping on the bottom that flips to be the top! Whereas cinnamon rolls have a ton of cinnamon in the filling, and are topped with a powdered sugar glaze 🙂

Overivew: How to make vegan sticky buns:

​You’re just going to love how easy these vegan sticky buns are to make! We’ll start with the dough, and then move onto the filling and pecan caramel topping.

Now to prepare the sticky bun topping, we’re essentially making a caramel sauce before adding in the chopped pecans. It’s like pecan pie, but a little more gooey!

I recommend using a medium or small saucepan, and to air on the side of lower heat just to make sure you don’t burn the sugar. For the vegan butter, I like to use Miyoko’s or Plant Crock.

Now to shape the dough!

My favorite cinnamon rolls trick:Slice the dough individuallybeforeyou roll the dough into a sweet bun. This is even better than the dental floss trick. You’ll end up with super clean and even swirls that bake just beautifully!

Need to make them overnight?Not a problem! You can still rise the dough overnight in the fridge. Shape the rolls, and then place some plastic wrap over the casserole dish before placing them into the fridge. This will slow down the yeast so that it doesn’t rise the dough too fast.

How to make sticky buns gluten free:

For my gluten free eaters, don’t worry- you can absolutely make these as gluten free sticky buns! And we’re not even using a gluten free flour blend- so don’t worry about buying a specific brand!

To make these sticky buns gluten free, you’ll simply swap in my gluten free cinnamon roll recipe as the base dough recipe. Use the filling here rather than the filling in the cinnamon rolls, and proceed on with the caramel pecan topping!

You’re just going to absolutely love these vegan sticky buns! They’re the perfect additional to your holiday brunch. If you make these sticky buns, be sure to leave a comment and rating down below!

Happy baking!

