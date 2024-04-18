Marie Callender's Recipes (2024)

1
Lemon Cream Cheese Pie
Photo: Metaweb / CC-BY
* Crust- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
1 cup graham cracker crumbs
1/4 cup butter, melted
2 tablespoons granulated sugar
* Cream Cheese Filling
8 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 egg
* Lemon Filling
1/2 cup granulated sugar
2 tablespoons cornstarch
1 dash salt
1 cup water
2 egg yolks
2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
1 tablespoon butter
- Crust: Combine graham cracker crumbs with melted butter and sugar in a small bowl; press crust mixture into an 8-inch pie pan.
- Cream cheese filling: Mix cream cheese with 1/4 cup sugar, vanilla and an egg using an electric mixer; mix well until smooth.
- Pour cream cheese filling into graham cracker crust and bake for 30-35 minutes or until center is cooked.
- Lemon filling: Combine sugar with cornstarch, salt and water in a small saucepan; set mixture over low heat and bring to a simmer, stir often.
- Whisk in egg yolks; add lemon juice and butter.
- Remove immediately from heat as mixture simmers again.
- Pour lemon filling over cream cheese filling; let pie cool.
- When cool, chill pie in the refrigerator for several hours before serving.
Strawberry Glazed Pie
Photo: Wikimedia Commons / CC-BY
6 cups sliced fresh strawberries- Mix together sugar, water, gelatin and cornstarch in a medium large saucepan; boil for a minute.
2/3 cup white sugar
1 cup water
4 tablespoons strawberry flavored gelatin
4 tablespoons cornstarch
1 (9 inch) prepared graham cracker crust
- Remove from heat; fold in sliced strawberries, toss until well coated.
- Pour into graham cracker crust; chill until well set.
- Serve topped with whipped cream.
Potato Cheese Soup
cups peeled and cubed potatoes- Place potatoes, onions, celery and salt in water to cover in a large pot; simmer until tender for 15 minutes.
2 cups peeled and chopped onions
4 cups chopped celery
2 teaspoons salt
4 cups half and half
6 tablespoons butter or margarine
1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, optional garnish
- Put in blender or food processor; puree until chunky.
- Return to soup pot; add half-and-half, butter and cheese.
- Stir constantly; simmer until piping hot but avoid boiling.
- Garnish with parsley if desired.
Marie Callender's Pumpkin Pie
1/4 cup butter, softened- Crust: Beat butter and shortening until smooth and creamy; chill until firm.
1/4 cup shortening
1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg yolk
2 tablespoons ice water
***Filling***
2 eggs
1 can (15 ounce size) pumpkin
1/2 cup granulated sugar
1/4 cup packed brown sugar
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1/4 teaspoon ground cloves, PLUS
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
3/4 cup whole milk
- Sift together flour, sugar and salt in a medium bowl.
- Cut chilled butter and shortening using a fork into dry ingredients until mixture has a consistent texture; mix egg yolk and ice water into dough and form it into a ball.
- Roll dough flat on a floured surface and line a pie pan.
- Filling: Beat two eggs; add pumpkin and stir well to combine.
- Combine sugar, cinnamon, ginger and cloves in a small bowl.
- Stir spice mixture into pumpkin; stir in milk until well blended.
- Pour filling into pie shell; bake in a preheated 425 degrees F oven for 15 minutes.
- Reduce heat to 350 degrees F and bake for another 45-55 minutes or until edge of the pie and crust turns light brown.
Corn Bread
Photo: Wikimedia Commons / CC-BY
1 box (9 ounce size) Jiffy corn muffin mix, plus ingredients to prepare- Corn bread: Prepare each box according to package directions; gently fold together.
1 box (9 ounce size) Jiffy yellow cake mix, plus ingredients to prepare
* Honey Butter Recipe
1/4 pound butter
1/4 cup strained bacon drippings
4 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
2/3 cup honey
- Pour into a greased pan; bake according to box directions for yellow cake mix.
- Honey Butter: Beat butter until light and creamy; add drippings and bacon.
- Take honey and beat into butter mixture until light and fluffy; can be frozen up to a year.
Honey Butter
1/4 pound butter- Beat butter in a bowl with electric mixer at high speed, until light and fluffy.
1/2 cup honey
6 Bacon Slices Crisply Cooked And Crumbled
- Reduce speed, then beat in honey and bacon; beat until thoroughly combined and smooth.
- Keep refrigerated in covered container; serve within a week. Makes 10 servings.
