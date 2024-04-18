Marie Callender's Recipes (2024)

    Lemon Cream Cheese Pie

    * Crust
    1 cup graham cracker crumbs
    1/4 cup butter, melted
    2 tablespoons granulated sugar
    * Cream Cheese Filling
    8 ounces cream cheese, softened
    1/4 cup granulated sugar
    1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
    1 egg
    * Lemon Filling
    1/2 cup granulated sugar
    2 tablespoons cornstarch
    1 dash salt
    1 cup water
    2 egg yolks
    2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
    1 tablespoon butter

    - Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
    - Crust: Combine graham cracker crumbs with melted butter and sugar in a small bowl; press crust mixture into an 8-inch pie pan.
    - Cream cheese filling: Mix cream cheese with 1/4 cup sugar, vanilla and an egg using an electric mixer; mix well until smooth.
    - Pour cream cheese filling into graham cracker crust and bake for 30-35 minutes or until center is cooked.
    - Lemon filling: Combine sugar with cornstarch, salt and water in a small saucepan; set mixture over low heat and bring to a simmer, stir often.
    - Whisk in egg yolks; add lemon juice and butter.
    - Remove immediately from heat as mixture simmers again.
    - Pour lemon filling over cream cheese filling; let pie cool.
    - When cool, chill pie in the refrigerator for several hours before serving.

    6 cups sliced fresh strawberries
    2/3 cup white sugar
    1 cup water
    4 tablespoons strawberry flavored gelatin
    4 tablespoons cornstarch
    1 (9 inch) prepared graham cracker crust

    - Mix together sugar, water, gelatin and cornstarch in a medium large saucepan; boil for a minute.
    - Remove from heat; fold in sliced strawberries, toss until well coated.
    - Pour into graham cracker crust; chill until well set.
    - Serve topped with whipped cream.

    Potato Cheese Soup

    cups peeled and cubed potatoes
    2 cups peeled and chopped onions
    4 cups chopped celery
    2 teaspoons salt
    4 cups half and half
    6 tablespoons butter or margarine
    1 cup shredded sharp Cheddar cheese
    4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley, optional garnish

    - Place potatoes, onions, celery and salt in water to cover in a large pot; simmer until tender for 15 minutes.
    - Put in blender or food processor; puree until chunky.
    - Return to soup pot; add half-and-half, butter and cheese.
    - Stir constantly; simmer until piping hot but avoid boiling.
    - Garnish with parsley if desired.

    Marie Callender's Pumpkin Pie

    1/4 cup butter, softened
    1/4 cup shortening
    1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
    1 tablespoon granulated sugar
    1/4 teaspoon salt
    1 egg yolk
    2 tablespoons ice water
    ***Filling***
    2 eggs
    1 can (15 ounce size) pumpkin
    1/2 cup granulated sugar
    1/4 cup packed brown sugar
    1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
    1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
    1/4 teaspoon ground cloves, PLUS
    1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
    3/4 cup whole milk

    - Crust: Beat butter and shortening until smooth and creamy; chill until firm.
    - Sift together flour, sugar and salt in a medium bowl.
    - Cut chilled butter and shortening using a fork into dry ingredients until mixture has a consistent texture; mix egg yolk and ice water into dough and form it into a ball.
    - Roll dough flat on a floured surface and line a pie pan.
    - Filling: Beat two eggs; add pumpkin and stir well to combine.
    - Combine sugar, cinnamon, ginger and cloves in a small bowl.
    - Stir spice mixture into pumpkin; stir in milk until well blended.
    - Pour filling into pie shell; bake in a preheated 425 degrees F oven for 15 minutes.
    - Reduce heat to 350 degrees F and bake for another 45-55 minutes or until edge of the pie and crust turns light brown.

    Corn Bread

    1 box (9 ounce size) Jiffy corn muffin mix, plus ingredients to prepare
    1 box (9 ounce size) Jiffy yellow cake mix, plus ingredients to prepare
    * Honey Butter Recipe
    1/4 pound butter
    1/4 cup strained bacon drippings
    4 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled
    2/3 cup honey

    - Corn bread: Prepare each box according to package directions; gently fold together.
    - Pour into a greased pan; bake according to box directions for yellow cake mix.
    - Honey Butter: Beat butter until light and creamy; add drippings and bacon.
    - Take honey and beat into butter mixture until light and fluffy; can be frozen up to a year.

    Honey Butter

    1/4 pound butter
    1/2 cup honey
    6 Bacon Slices Crisply Cooked And Crumbled

    - Beat butter in a bowl with electric mixer at high speed, until light and fluffy.
    - Reduce speed, then beat in honey and bacon; beat until thoroughly combined and smooth.
    - Keep refrigerated in covered container; serve within a week. Makes 10 servings.

