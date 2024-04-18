Marie Callender's Recipes (2024)

1/4 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup shortening

1 1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg yolk

2 tablespoons ice water

***Filling***

2 eggs

1 can (15 ounce size) pumpkin

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves, PLUS

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

3/4 cup whole milk - Crust: Beat butter and shortening until smooth and creamy; chill until firm.

- Sift together flour, sugar and salt in a medium bowl.

- Cut chilled butter and shortening using a fork into dry ingredients until mixture has a consistent texture; mix egg yolk and ice water into dough and form it into a ball.

- Roll dough flat on a floured surface and line a pie pan.

- Filling: Beat two eggs; add pumpkin and stir well to combine.

- Combine sugar, cinnamon, ginger and cloves in a small bowl.

- Stir spice mixture into pumpkin; stir in milk until well blended.

- Pour filling into pie shell; bake in a preheated 425 degrees F oven for 15 minutes.

- Reduce heat to 350 degrees F and bake for another 45-55 minutes or until edge of the pie and crust turns light brown.