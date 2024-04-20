Marinated Beet Salad With Whipped Goat Cheese Recipe (2024)

It's easy to make a pretty good beet salad, but this one makes the leap into greatness. After decades of kitchen experiments, the chef and beet maven Andrew Carmellini shared how to elevate both elements: marinate the beets, then season and whip the goat cheese.Feel free to cook the beets on a grill instead of in the oven if you've got a fire going. Young beets, juicy and tender enough to bite into, can be used instead of the thick-skinned, mature kind. But do not roast: Steam them just until tender. —Julia Moskin

Featured in: Think Beet and Goat Cheese Salad is a Cliché? A New Recipe Proves It’s a Classic