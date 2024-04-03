Marinated Roast Potato Recipe – Heidi's marinierte Bratkartoffeln (2024)

Home Vegetable Recipes Roast Potatoes

by: Gerhild Fulson / Cookbook Author, Blogger, German Oma!

Heidi'sroast potato recipeuses an interesting mustard marinade to give these roasted potatoes an extra special kick!

Dumping everything into a plastic baggie to mix and marinade the potatoes is quick and easy.If she has time, thelonger she marinades the potatoes the better.

She usually gets them ready the night before for best results, but has also done them with about a 5-minute marinade time and they still tasted great.



And, this is what makes this recipe so quick. Especially, if you use new potatoes, you don't even need to peel them. I usually use about1 to 1 1/2 potatoes per person. Serve these hot out of the oven. Theyare crispy and delicious!

German Recipe?

This recipe for oven roasted potatoes comes from my German friend, Heidi. You'll find her recipes sprinkled throughout this website. She's an amazing cook as well as an amazing friend.

For this recipe, she has a "cutter", almost like a "french fry cutter". Her potatoes are therefore smaller and the roasting time quicker. I just cut mine in nice sized chunks.

Ready to make Heidi's recipe?

Is the recipe below locked?Here'swhy.

Heidi's roast potato recipe uses an interesting mustard marinade to give these roasted potatoes an extra special kick! Dumping everything into a plastic baggie to mix and marinade the potatoes is quick and easy. If she has time, the longer she marinades the potatoes the better. Prep Time

15 minutes + marinate time

Roast Time

1 hour

Total Time 1.25 hours + marinate time

Servings:

Makes 4 servings Ingredients: 4 large potatoes, cut into cubes, etc.

½ cup olive oil

4 tablespoons mustard

salt, pepper Instructions: Preheat oven to 400°F. Put the potatoes, olive oil, and mustard into a ziploc plastic baggie. Mix well. Let sit as long as possible - ½ hour to overnight (in fridge). Empty bag of potatoes into a large enough baking dish, so that potatoes cover bottom in a single layer. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Stir. Bake, uncovered for about 45 minutes to 1 hour. Stir gently after the first 35 minutes and then stir occasionally. Once nicely browned and tender, remove from oven and serve. Notes/Hints:

Sprinkle with a Seasoning Salt, a Steak Spice, or your favorite seasoning.

One of my favorites is to useMontreal Steak Spice .



. This is a favorite to serve when I'm making Dijon Salmon , since the oven is at the same temperatures for both. A great combination. * * * * *

* * * * *



* * * * *

Roast Potato Recipe made Just like Oma By Oma Gerhild Fulson



This roast potato recipe uses an interesting mustard marinade to give these roasted potatoes an extra special kick! Ingredients: potatoes,mustard,seasonings,olive oil, For the full recipe, scroll up ...

Words to the Wise "The godly walk with integrity; blessed are their children who follow them." Proverbs 20:7 (NLT)