Mark Zuckerberg owns over 1,200 acres of land. Here's a look at his properties across the US, from a Hawaiian doomsday bunker to Lake Tahoe estates. (2024)

Mark Zuckerberg has been quietly snapping up massive chunks of real estate for years.

The tech billionaire has bought hundreds of acres of Hawaiian land.

He's also splashed out on large homes in California's Silicon Valley and Lake Tahoe.

Mark Zuckerberg is one of the world's richest people, and his multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio reflects that.

The man responsible for Facebook is worth around an estimated $180 billion, Forbes reported, and part of that fortune includes assets like a sprawling California compound and acres of lush land on a Hawaiian island.

Zuckerberg's real-estate dealings are often shrouded in privacy, including the use of limited-liability companies and addresses linked to the investment management firm Iconiq Capital.