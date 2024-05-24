Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (2024)

About Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery Price list for Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery Filter by preferences Estimated prices for a Burial Plot for an Adult Q&A Reduce family stress Leave a review Reviews for Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery People buried here

About Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery

Address

340 Spring Valley Rd
Marlboro, NJ 07751

Phone

(732) 501-3271

Overview

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery, nestled in the peaceful town of Marlboro, New Jersey, is a sacred resting place of the Muslim community. A profoundly significant establishment, the cemetery meticulously adheres to the rites and rituals of Islamic burial customs. It serves as an essential institution in the community, providing a serene sanctuary where Muslim families can lay their loved ones to rest with dignity and peace. The cemetery’s well-maintained grounds provide a tranquil environment for visitation and remembrance, while their staff is committed to delivering compassionate assistance during such difficult times. The Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery stands as a place of solemn beauty and spiritual solace for the community it serves.

Price list for Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery

Filter by preferences

Estimated prices for a Burial Plot for an Adult

Indicates general national range. Please contact the cemetery for actual pricing.

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (8) Single plot

Space to bury a single person.

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (9) $500 -
$10,000

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (10) Plot opening and closing

Cost for the cemetery to open a plot for a burial and close it after the fact.

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (11) $500 -
$2,500

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (12) Outer Burial Container

A grave liner that is generally used to prevent the cemetery ground from sinking over time. Many cemeteries require this.

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (13) $500 -
$5,000

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (14) Grave marker

A flat or raised monument containing the person's information.

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (15) $500 -
$4,000

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (16) Grave marker installation

Cost to have a grave marker installed

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (17) $50 -
$1,000

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (18) Tent for service

Use of a tent during a burial.

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (19) $150 -
$500

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (20) Endowment

Covers ongoing cemetery upkeep and maintenance.

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (21) $100 -
$900

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (22) Administrative fees

Any additional administrative fees that may be necessary.

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (23) N/A -
$250

Total estimated cost $2,300 & Up

Q&A

Like to know complete details about purchasing an adult burial spot. – Khalid A.

A community member February 21, 2024

How much are two plots for me and my wife In sha Allāh ta ala the Arabs are buying them all up I heard and I really need help to retrieve them if possible may Allāh azzwajal reward you

Whats the nearest train station to the cemetery ? – Darwin S.

A community member May 10, 2021

i want three single plots for three burials can some one please contect me either buy my email at rockaway_82@yahoo.comor by phone at 7183162840 please thankyou

Do you have any references for grave markers my son is buried there and I'm in California and i have no knowledge of business i the area please can you share any information. – Kenneth S.

A community member May 8, 2021

inshaallah

are there any air bed and breakfasts nearby on spring valley road or texas road? – Laurent G.

Hi I would like to know the cost of a plot and hours of operation so we can visit. – Aisha U.

Does people reserve place to be burial?Thank you Metin Morgilmmorgil45@gmail.com – metin m.

Hi, I would like to put headstones on my dad's grave. Is there anyone I can speak to? - Taniya A . – Taniya U.

Can you recommend any contractor or designer to design the grave – Talat N.

Hi, I would like to have a grave marker installation – Rito .

Is there anyone whom I can talk about Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery – Ziaul H.

I want put fence around my mother's grave. Let me know what I need to do? – Ziaul H.

any plot is still available to purchase? – shahidul i.

Need to know my cousin ANJUM SADIQ died dec 2017 , if burried here? & how to recognize his grave?thank you – iftikhar y.

Leave a review

Reviews for Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery

Moe IsahawkWe recently did some iron fencing around my dad’s grave here (9/12/2021) and 5 days later, the owner had his workers ripped the entire thing out!
On the day we were doing the fencing, the owner ordered us to leave the cemetery in the middle of us working on the fencing. He said that there was a funeral... Read more coming in and he didn’t want anyone there. I still cannot understand why he wanted us to leave, he did not provide an explanation. We did not leave right away and I feel he got upset and this is why he had the fencing ripped out from my dad’s grave. This is extremely disrespectful. He could have asked us to remove it ourselves. Read less

Reviewed on Sept. 17, 2021, 8:45 a.m.

ABU MAINUDDINThe place is excellent but the management is worse. Most of the visitors come here from far away after long drive and then they need to restroom,make wudu and prayers. They want stay sometimes in rememberance of their love one who's liying there. I came several times here and met a person who has... Read more key for the prayer place but when I asked him to use restroom and prayers he replied he is leaving now and asking me to go the Dunkin Donuts Store to use restroom! This is not funny? The management should have better arrangement for the visitors. That's a request please we have to come here over and over. May Allah (SWT) bless them. Ameen. Read less

Reviewed on May 16, 2021, 2:12 p.m.

Joanne PhelpsMy Sister and Brother Nephew Brother in Law all of them are Buried there and it is a Beautiful place to Be Buried and My Mother is Buried on the other side

Reviewed on Nov. 8, 2020, 7:23 a.m.

People buried here

