Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery | Marlboro, New Jersey (2024)

Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery, nestled in the peaceful town of Marlboro, New Jersey, is a sacred resting place of the Muslim community. A profoundly significant establishment, the cemetery meticulously adheres to the rites and rituals of Islamic burial customs. It serves as an essential institution in the community, providing a serene sanctuary where Muslim families can lay their loved ones to rest with dignity and peace. The cemetery’s well-maintained grounds provide a tranquil environment for visitation and remembrance, while their staff is committed to delivering compassionate assistance during such difficult times. The Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery stands as a place of solemn beauty and spiritual solace for the community it serves.

Do you have any references for grave markers my son is buried there and I'm in California and i have no knowledge of business i the area please can you share any information. – Kenneth S.

How much are two plots for me and my wife In sha Allāh ta ala the Arabs are buying them all up I heard and I really need help to retrieve them if possible may Allāh azzwajal reward you

Leave a review

Reviews for Marlboro Muslim Memorial Cemetery

Moe Isahawk — We recently did some iron fencing around my dad’s grave here (9/12/2021) and 5 days later, the owner had his workers ripped the entire thing out!

On the day we were doing the fencing, the owner ordered us to leave the cemetery in the middle of us working on the fencing. He said that there was a funeral... Read more coming in and he didn’t want anyone there. I still cannot understand why he wanted us to leave, he did not provide an explanation. We did not leave right away and I feel he got upset and this is why he had the fencing ripped out from my dad’s grave. This is extremely disrespectful. He could have asked us to remove it ourselves. Read less Reviewed on Sept. 17, 2021, 8:45 a.m.

ABU MAINUDDIN — The place is excellent but the management is worse. Most of the visitors come here from far away after long drive and then they need to restroom,make wudu and prayers. They want stay sometimes in rememberance of their love one who's liying there. I came several times here and met a person who has... Read more key for the prayer place but when I asked him to use restroom and prayers he replied he is leaving now and asking me to go the Dunkin Donuts Store to use restroom! This is not funny? The management should have better arrangement for the visitors. That's a request please we have to come here over and over. May Allah (SWT) bless them. Ameen. Read less Reviewed on May 16, 2021, 2:12 p.m.