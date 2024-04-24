Marlene’s Gluten Free Hamantaschen Recipe • Jewish Food Hero (2024)

This month’s Community Recipe is Marlene’s Gluten Free Hamantaschen recipe.

Marlene’s Gluten Free Hamantaschen recipe is her gluten-free adaptation of the Hamantaschen cookie. If you are looking for a non-gluten-free vegan lower-fat Hamantaschen recipe, here is my true and tried recipe for Hamantaschen. This recipe can work with any filling.

How I got my hands on Marlene’s Gluten Free Hamantaschen recipe

I met Marlene Singer through her cousin Elisa Chan. I met Elisa at the United Jewish Congregation of Hong Kong last Yom Kippur. In late January 2020, Elisa and her husband Joe and Marlene joined our family for Shabbat dinner in Cambodia. We had such a lovely Shabbat dinner together! We got talking about Purim and Marlene mentioned her Gluten Free Hamantaschen recipe and I asked her if I could share her recipe in the Jewish Food Hero community recipe series.

More about Marlene

Marlene retired two years ago after working 24 years for the U.S. Government. One of her retirement goals is to bake more and try all sorts of new recipes and techniques. She spent a lot of time working on her bread baking, some successful and some not so successful. After baking, Marlene gifts away most of her baking because she sticks to a mostly gluten free regimen. She especially loves baking with my grandchildren. Her grandchildren are partial to baking chocolate chip cookies, so there is not much variety in that activity! Here are some vegan chocolate chips for baking chocolate chip cookies.

About Marlene’s Gluten Free Hamantaschen Recipe



An acupuncturist recommended that Marlene follow a dairy free and gluten free regimen which led her to gluten-free baking. Good gluten free baking recipes are hard to find always and especially with some of the Jewish favorites. Marlene’s Gluten Free Hamantaschen Recipe is fail proof if you follow the directions exactly.



Marlene’s Gluten Free Hamantaschen Recipe was inspired by a basic recipe she found on the internet and reworked over the years to be perfect. Marlene makes this recipe every Purim. Each year, during Purim, Marlene hosts Japanese exchange students and they always bake Hamantashen together. This year, Marlene made them with Manami. Manami had never made Hamantaschen before but has lots of experience folding gyoza, so she did all the folding. Every one of the Hamantashen came out perfect!

Poppy Seed or Prune Filling?



You can make Marlene’s Gluten Free Hamantaschen Recipe with either a prune or a poppyseed filling. Directions for both are included below.



This recipe is to be followed exactly. The various flours create a gluten free flour mix. Do not substitute a premixed gluten free mix because it may have different flour that is not suitable for this Hamantaschen recipe. So please read the recipe closely.



In Case You Want to Use Egg Replacer

This recipe contains eggs. If you are looking for a vegan and gluten-free recipe, try and make this recipe and replace the eggs with this egg replacer that works especially well in baked goods.

Special Ingredients Needed for this recipe

superfine brown rice flour: This superfine flour is made from grinding California medium grain rice and stabilized rice bran. It is a great gluten free substitute flour, or to thicken soups and sauces. It adds a mild, nutty flavor and a darker color to baked goods.

Kosher potato starch: This potato starch is kosher for passover. Potato starch adds moistness to baked goods.

Kosher tapioca starch is made from cassava root and is used in baking and to make (my favorite) tapioca pearls for bubble tea. This brand is kosher!

Kosher sorghum flour is a flour made from the cereal grain plant from the grass family. It is a high flour flour carbohydrate that contains calcium.

Sweet rice flour: This flour is made from shirt grain rice and is considered glutinous.

Xanthan gum: This is used to replace gluten as it helps baked goods hold together and rise.

Prune Butter: This makes a delicious and delicious prune filling for the hamantaschen.

Poppy seed pastry filling: This makes a delicious poppy seed filling for the hamantaschen.

