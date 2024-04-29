🔊 Marshall Stockwell II vs Soundcore Motion X600: Review & Full Comparison (2024)

Consumer Score
In comparison:
Marshall Stockwell II ranks #86 out of 189. Very high levels of customer satisfaction.
9.1
Great
Current price
Experts recommend Soundcore Motion X600 more than Marshall Stockwell II
As of 4 Mar 2024, experts prefer Soundcore Motion X600 over Marshall Stockwell II, but both Bluetooth Speakers have solid expert endorsem*nts.
As per this month's meta ranking, Soundcore Motion X600 received 2 recommendations: from TechHive (29 Dec 2023) and SoundGuys (9 Feb 2024). Marshall Stockwell II was also endorsed 2 times: by WIRED (18 Feb 2024) and Popular Mechanics (2 Dec 2022). However, experts generally ranked Marshall Stockwell II lower than Soundcore Motion X600 in their articles, which caused it to rank lower in ReviewFinder ranking.
|Rank
|Change
|Price
|Bluetooth Speaker
|
Digital Trends
|
TechHive
|
WIRED
|
Tom's Guide
|
Rtings.com
|
TechRadar
|
Popular Mechanics
|
PCMag
|
SoundGuys
|
What Hi-Fi
|
15
|New *
|$195
|
Soundcore Motion X600
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
-
|
27
|-
|$205
|
Marshall Stockwell II
The Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a highly recommended product for its excellent sound quality, durability, and portability, making it a great choice for outdoor use.
|
-
|
-
|
14
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|
-
|
-
|
-
Endorsem*nt summary:
- On 18 Feb 2024 WIRED ranked Marshall Stockwell II as #14
Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #14outof21 Marshall Stockwell II
Rock & Roll
... ... ...
Source: www.wired.com
- On 2 Dec 2022 Popular Mechanics ranked Marshall Stockwell II as #4
Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #4outof10 Marshall Stockwell II
Stylish Subwoofer
... ... ...
Source: www.popularmechanics.com
- On 29 Dec 2023 TechHive ranked Soundcore Motion X600 as #4
Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #4outof12 Soundcore Motion X600
Best mid-priced Bluetooth speaker, runner-up
... ... ...
Source: www.techhive.com
- On 9 Feb 2024 SoundGuys ranked Soundcore Motion X600 as #3
Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #3outof5 Soundcore Motion X600
Best style
... ... ...
Source: www.soundguys.com
After counting and adding up the 113 expert endorsem*nts of the March rankings, Soundcore Motion X600 outranks Marshall Stockwell II. This is not to say that Marshall Stockwell II is a bad option. Like Soundcore Motion X600, it is recommended by experts, but less.
Where to buy?
Critic Consensus Common points from expert reviews summarized.
As can be seen below, Soundcore Motion X600 outranks Marshall Stockwell II by 12 positions. This indicates that, as of 4 Mar 2024, Soundcore Motion X600 is more critically acclaimed than Marshall Stockwell II.
|Rank
|Change
|Price
|Bluetooth Speaker
|
Digital Trends
|
TechHive
|
WIRED
|
Tom's Guide
|
Rtings.com
|
TechRadar
|
Popular Mechanics
|
PCMag
|
SoundGuys
|
What Hi-Fi
|
1
|-
|$180
|
JBL Charge 5
The JBL Charge 5 is a durable and high-quality portable Bluetooth speaker with a well-balanced sound, long battery life, and PartyBoost feature, making it perfect for outdoor activities and gatherings.
|
15
|
-
|
2
|
12
|
-
|
7
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
2
|+4
|$359
|
Sonos Move 2
|
4
|
5
|
-
|
5
|
-
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
3
|-1
|$173
|
Sonos Roam
The Sonos Roam is a highly versatile and durable portable speaker that delivers excellent sound quality, with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, voice assistant integration, and unique features such as Automatic TruePlay and wireless charging.
|
3
|
-
|
10
|
11
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4
|-1
|$60
|
Tribit StormBox Micro 2
The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 is a durable and waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound, long battery life, and versatile connectivity options.
|
8
|
-
|
9
|
-
|
-
|
2
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3
Expert Reviews There are people on the Internet whose job is to review products. Below are their opinions.
Expert reviews [20]
84
Total expert reviews: 20
- with a score: 9
- without a score: 11
|Highest score by Old Time Music
|
100
|Average score based on 20 reviews
|
84
|Lowest score by Stuff.tv
|
60
Score distribution:
|80-100
|
|60-80
|
|40-60
|
|20-40
|
|0-20
|
Expert reviews [3]
70
Total expert reviews: 3
- with a score: 2
- without a score: 1
|Highest score by Digital Trends
|
70
|Average score based on 3 reviews
|
70
|Lowest score by Rtings.com
|
70
Score distribution:
|80-100
|
|60-80
|
|40-60
|
|20-40
|
|0-20
|
From Seller:
- Stockwell II offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its pint-sized frame and guitar inspired carry strap make it perfect to take with you
- Utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot
From Seller:
- Immersive Spatial Audio: Inspired by theater acoustics, Motion X600 has 5 drivers and 5 amplifiers that are positioned to deliver sound all around you. Feel like you're in the room with your favorite artist, every time you press play.
Video Reviews Most popular unboxing/review videos.
MARSHALL STOCKWELL II Bluetooth Speaker - REVIEW
Review by JimsReviewRoom
Very popular! 277K views!
Play video review
Marshall Stockwell II: The best looking portable speaker? (review)
Review by Smart Home Sounds Ltd.
Popular! 66K views!
Play video review
Marshall Stockwell II - unboxing and first impressions [live binaural audio]
Review by oluv's gadgets
Popular! 88K views!
Play video review
From Manufacturer Manufacturer-provided product description, urls and documents.
Official Urls:
Model Numbers: 1001898, 1005231, 1005544
EAN Numbers: 7340055355193, 7340055366502, 7340055374989
Official Urls:
EAN Numbers: 0194644126629
UPC Numbers: 194644126629
Model Numbers: A3130, A3130011
Loading price comparison chart...
Marshall Stockwell II is a popular option on the higher end of the price range. It's in the top 3 bestselling bluetooth speakers and has dozens of popular alternatives in the same price range, such as Sony SRS-XB3 or Audio Pro Addon C3 .
Marshall Stockwell II is $76.23 more expensive than the average bluetooth speaker ($128.77).
Soundcore Motion X600 is a well-known option on the higher end of the price range. It's in the top 3 bestselling bluetooth speakers and has dozens of popular alternatives in the same price range, such as House of Marley Get Together 2 or .
Soundcore Motion X600 is $66.18 more expensive than the average bluetooth speaker ($128.77).
