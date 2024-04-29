🔊 Marshall Stockwell II vs Soundcore Motion X600: Review & Full Comparison (2024)

As of 4 Mar 2024, experts prefer Soundcore Motion X600 over Marshall Stockwell II, but both Bluetooth Speakers have solid expert endorsem*nts.

As per this month's meta ranking, Soundcore Motion X600 received 2 recommendations: from TechHive (29 Dec 2023) and SoundGuys (9 Feb 2024). Marshall Stockwell II was also endorsed 2 times: by WIRED (18 Feb 2024) and Popular Mechanics (2 Dec 2022). However, experts generally ranked Marshall Stockwell II lower than Soundcore Motion X600 in their articles, which caused it to rank lower in ReviewFinder ranking.

Rank Change Price Bluetooth Speaker Digital Trends TechHive WIRED Tom's Guide Rtings.com TechRadar Popular Mechanics PCMag SoundGuys What Hi-Fi 15 New * $195 Soundcore Motion X600 - 4 - - - - - - 3 - 27 - $205 Marshall Stockwell II The Marshall Stockwell II Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a highly recommended product for its excellent sound quality, durability, and portability, making it a great choice for outdoor use. - - 14 - - - 4 - - -

On 18 Feb 2024 WIRED ranked Marshall Stockwell II as #14 Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #14 outof21 Marshall Stockwell II Rock & Roll ... ... ... Source: www.wired.com

WIRED On 2 Dec 2022 Popular Mechanics ranked Marshall Stockwell II as #4 Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #4 outof10 Marshall Stockwell II Stylish Subwoofer ... ... ... Source: www.popularmechanics.com

Popular Mechanics On 29 Dec 2023 TechHive ranked Soundcore Motion X600 as #4 Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #4 outof12 Soundcore Motion X600 Best mid-priced Bluetooth speaker, runner-up ... ... ... Source: www.techhive.com

TechHive On 9 Feb 2024 SoundGuys ranked Soundcore Motion X600 as #3 Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment ... ... ... #3 outof5 Soundcore Motion X600 Best style ... ... ... Source: www.soundguys.com

After counting and adding up the 113 expert endorsem*nts of the March rankings, Soundcore Motion X600 outranks Marshall Stockwell II. This is not to say that Marshall Stockwell II is a bad option. Like Soundcore Motion X600, it is recommended by experts, but less.