🔊 Marshall Stockwell II vs Soundcore Motion X600: Review & Full Comparison (2024)

Experts recommend Soundcore Motion X600 more than Marshall Stockwell II

As of 4 Mar 2024, experts prefer Soundcore Motion X600 over Marshall Stockwell II, but both Bluetooth Speakers have solid expert endorsem*nts.

As per this month's meta ranking, Soundcore Motion X600 received 2 recommendations: from TechHive (29 Dec 2023) and SoundGuys (9 Feb 2024). Marshall Stockwell II was also endorsed 2 times: by WIRED (18 Feb 2024) and Popular Mechanics (2 Dec 2022). However, experts generally ranked Marshall Stockwell II lower than Soundcore Motion X600 in their articles, which caused it to rank lower in ReviewFinder ranking.

Soundcore Motion X600

Marshall Stockwell II

About our ranking methodology

Endorsem*nt summary:

  • On 18 Feb 2024 🔊 Marshall Stockwell II vs Soundcore Motion X600: Review & Full Comparison (28) WIRED ranked Marshall Stockwell II as #14
    Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment
    ... ... ...
    #14outof21 Marshall Stockwell II

    Rock & Roll

    ... ... ...
  • On 2 Dec 2022 🔊 Marshall Stockwell II vs Soundcore Motion X600: Review & Full Comparison (29) Popular Mechanics ranked Marshall Stockwell II as #4
    Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment
    ... ... ...
    #4outof10 Marshall Stockwell II

    Stylish Subwoofer

    ... ... ...
  • On 29 Dec 2023 🔊 Marshall Stockwell II vs Soundcore Motion X600: Review & Full Comparison (30) TechHive ranked Soundcore Motion X600 as #4
    Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment
    ... ... ...
    #4outof12 Soundcore Motion X600

    Best mid-priced Bluetooth speaker, runner-up

    ... ... ...
  • On 9 Feb 2024 🔊 Marshall Stockwell II vs Soundcore Motion X600: Review & Full Comparison (31) SoundGuys ranked Soundcore Motion X600 as #3
    Rank Bluetooth Speaker Comment
    ... ... ...
    #3outof5 Soundcore Motion X600

    Best style

    ... ... ...

After counting and adding up the 113 expert endorsem*nts of the March rankings, Soundcore Motion X600 outranks Marshall Stockwell II. This is not to say that Marshall Stockwell II is a bad option. Like Soundcore Motion X600, it is recommended by experts, but less.

Critic Consensus Common points from expert reviews summarized.

As can be seen below, Soundcore Motion X600 outranks Marshall Stockwell II by 12 positions. This indicates that, as of 4 Mar 2024, Soundcore Motion X600 is more critically acclaimed than Marshall Stockwell II.

JBL Charge 5

Sonos Move 2

Sonos Roam

Tribit StormBox Micro 2

Expert Reviews There are people on the Internet whose job is to review products. Below are their opinions.

Expert reviews [20]

84

Total expert reviews: 20

  • with a score: 9
  • without a score: 11
Highest score by Old Time Music

100

Average score based on 20 reviews

84

Lowest score by Stuff.tv

60

Expert reviews [3]

70

Total expert reviews: 3

  • with a score: 2
  • without a score: 1
Highest score by Digital Trends

70

Average score based on 3 reviews

70

Lowest score by Rtings.com

70

From Seller:

  • Stockwell II offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Its pint-sized frame and guitar inspired carry strap make it perfect to take with you
  • Utilizes True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot
From Seller:

  • Immersive Spatial Audio: Inspired by theater acoustics, Motion X600 has 5 drivers and 5 amplifiers that are positioned to deliver sound all around you. Feel like you're in the room with your favorite artist, every time you press play.
Video Reviews Most popular unboxing/review videos.

MARSHALL STOCKWELL II Bluetooth Speaker - REVIEW

Review by JimsReviewRoom

Very popular! 277K views!

Play video review

Marshall Stockwell II: The best looking portable speaker? (review)

Popular! 66K views!

Play video review

Marshall Stockwell II - unboxing and first impressions [live binaural audio]

Review by oluv's gadgets

Popular! 88K views!

Play video review

No video reviews linked yet for Soundcore Motion X600.

From Manufacturer Manufacturer-provided product description, urls and documents.

EAN Numbers: 0194644126629

UPC Numbers: 194644126629

Model Numbers: A3130, A3130011

Marshall Stockwell II is a popular option on the higher end of the price range. It's in the top 3 bestselling bluetooth speakers and has dozens of popular alternatives in the same price range, such as Sony SRS-XB3 or Audio Pro Addon C3 .

Marshall Stockwell II is $76.23 more expensive than the average bluetooth speaker ($128.77).

Soundcore Motion X600 is a well-known option on the higher end of the price range. It's in the top 3 bestselling bluetooth speakers and has dozens of popular alternatives in the same price range, such as House of Marley Get Together 2 or .

Soundcore Motion X600 is $66.18 more expensive than the average bluetooth speaker ($128.77).

