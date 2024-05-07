Mary Berry’s Bakewell Tart Recipe with a twist! (2024)

Jump to Recipe

Bakewell tart is such a British classic, and Mary Berry’s got the best recipe, but I’ve made a few changes for those of us in the US. Thanks to a friend’s suggestion, I’ve also discovered that using up leftover mincemeat instead of jam, makes a fabulous treat!

For those of you in the UK, Mary Berry is a household name, but this is not the case in the US.

EDIT: This post was written before the Great British Bakeoff made it BIG in the USA!

If you live outside the UK, you may not know who Mary Berry is. She is an extremely accomplished baker, cookbook author, and celebrity in the UK, as she is a judge in a highly popular TV show called The Great British Bakeoff, and she just happens to have been born exactly one year, to the day, before my Dad! You needed that piece of information, right?

Updated: I met Mary Berry and “hung out” with her, Paul Hollywood and James Martin in the VIP room at the BBC Good Food Show Scotland! I even rode in the same taxi with them when we went out for dinner!

I love Mary’s English style and classic British recipes, like her Bakewell tart. Most of you in the US have probably never even heard of a Bakewell tart, let alone have tried one, so this is the recipe I decided to share with you.

Bakewell tart begins with a homemade crust which is partially baked, then the bottom is covered in jam (please see below for a very delicious alternative filling to use up your Christmas mincemeat).

Bakewell tart is very simple almond flavored, cake-like filled (frangipane) tart, which is topped with sliced almonds and drizzled with icing. Mary Berry’s Bakewell tart recipe is fantastic. When the tart has cooled, it’s drizzled with a plain sugar icing. Need I say more?

Mary Berry’s Bakewell Tart Recipe

adapted for US kitchens (and to my taste) and to make a larger, 9″ tart serves 10

Tart Shell

flour

salt

butter

sugar

Filling

jam or mincemeat

butter

sugar

ground almonds

eggs

almond extract (optional)

Topping

flaked almonds

confectioner’s sugar

water or milk

Special equipment: tart dish(I like this one as it’s made in France, but I have a less expensive option in above)

Preheat the oven to 200C/400F/Gas 6 (180C fan).

Making the pastry

Placethe flour and salt into a bowl and rub in the butter with your fingers until the mixture looks likefine breadcrumbs.

Add the sugar, then add the water and mix gently to make asoft dough. (Or you can make it in a food processor,like this.)

Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface, then line a 9″in tart tin. Using a fork, press the tines into the bottom and sides of the pastry in the tin.

Refrigeratefor 30 minutes.

Bake for about 15 to 20 minutes, until cooked, but not completely (it’s going back in the oven.) Remove and set aside.

Spread the jam or mincemeat on the bottom of the crust then make the frangipane filling.

Making the filling and baking the Bakewell tart

Melt the butter in a pot,remove fromheat and stir in the sugar, ground almonds, egg and almond extract (if using.) Pour the mixture over the jam or mincemeat andsprinklethe flaked almonds on top.

Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F(180°C) and bake forabout 30 minutes, until golden-brown and a skewer pushed into the middlecomes out clean. Remove from the oven and leave to cool completelyin the pan. Drizzle with icing and allow to set.

Finally, cut the Bakewell tart into slices and enjoy! If you enjoy Mary Berry’s Bakewell tart recipe in it’s original form, then give my mincemeat version a try, too!

Mincemeat Bakewell Tart

Here is a photo of the mincemeat Bakewell Tart. The homemade mincemeat combined with the other flavors works really well, and it was perfect in January to use up some leftover mincemeat from the holidays.

Mary Berry's Bakewell Tart Yield: one 9" tart Prep Time: 20 minutes Cook Time: 35 minutes Total Time: 55 minutes A classic British tart which has a jam base, cake like frangipane filling and almonds and icing on top. Delicious! Ingredients Tart Shell 2 cups (9 oz) all purpose flour

(pinch of salt -my addition)

one stick (4 oz) good quality butter (I use Kerrygold)

(1 1/2 tsp sugar -my addition)

4 to 5 tbsp ice-cold water Filling 3 to 4 tbsp raspberry jam, or any other flavor (you can also use mincemeat for a delicious twist)

1 1/2 stick (6 oz) butter

3/4 cup (6 oz) sugar

3/4 cup (6 oz) ground almonds

2 eggs (preferably organic), beaten

1/2 tsp. almond extract (I omitted this as it's not my favorite flavor)

1/2 cup (3 oz) flaked almonds Icing 2/3 cup (3 oz) confectioner's sugar

2 to 3 tablespoons water or milk Instructions Preheat the oven to 200C/400F PASTRY- Place the flour and salt into a bowl and rub in the butter with your fingers until the mixture looks like fine breadcrumbs. Add the sugar, then the water and mix gently to make a soft dough. (Or you can make it in a food processor, like this.) Roll out the dough on a lightly floured surface, then line a 9"in tart tin. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Using a fork, press the tines into the bottom and sides of the pastry in the tin, then bake for about 15 to 20 minutes, until cooked, but not completely (it's going back in the oven.) Remove and set aside. FILLING Spread the jam or mincemeat on the bottom of the crust then make the frangipane filling. Melt the butter in a pot, remove from heat and stir in the sugar, ground almonds, egg and almond extract (if using.) Pour the mixture over the jam or mincemeat and sprinkle the flaked almonds on top. Bake for about 35 minutes. If the almonds begin to brown too quickly, cover the tart loosely with aluminum foil. ICING Place the confectioner's sugar into a bowl. Stir in cold water or milk. Using a knife or spoon (any kitchen cutlery would probably work), drizzle the icing all over the cooled tart (make sure it isn't warm or the icing will not look as pretty as it should.) Allow the icing to set before serving. Cut into slices and enjoy! Notes Leave off the icing if you prefer a less sweet tart (my mum prefers it this way). Nutrition Information: Yield: 10Serving Size: 1

Amount Per Serving:Calories: 197Total Fat: 3gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 1gCholesterol: 42mgSodium: 46mgCarbohydrates: 37gFiber: 1gSugar: 13gProtein: 5g Nutrition information is only estimated. Did you make this recipe? Please leave a review by clicking on the 5 stars above, in the purple header (a form will appear) or tag me on Instagram! 😍

