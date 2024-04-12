Mashed Potato Flatbread Recipe - Happy Foods Tube (2024)

Having leftover mashed potatoes? Turn them into this easy mashed potato flatbread! It’s a yeast-free & oil-free side dish that everyone loves!

Making mashed potato flatbread is so easy that even kids can do it! It’s also perfect for beginners as there are no special skills required to make it.

This is a very simple flatbread recipe that is perfect for using up leftover mashed potatoes. So if you have some potato leftovers from Thanksgiving or Christmas, this is THE THING to make!

Similar to Sweet Potato Flatbread, this goes well with all sorts of dishes: curry, meats, braised cabbage, fill it, top it or eat it plain. There are unlimited possibilities and you can find your own way to enjoy this mashed potato flatbread the most.

Mashed potato flatbread origin:

Now it’s funny how we think about certain foods or dishes are typical for say our country. We might even believe there is no such thing anywhere else in the world. Well, let me tell you that that is hardly the truth.

Take this mashed potato flatbread. In Slovakia where I come from this side dish is served traditionally with duck and braised cabbage. We call this potato flatbread lokše (pronounce lokshe). I’d say it was highly popular due to its simple preparation, easily available ingredients and the most important fact that there were only 2 ingredients used to make it. When people were short of money this was definitely the thing to make!

So there I am thinking that lokše are a typical Slovakian side dish that is hardly to be found anywhere else. Well, let me tell you I was wrong.

You see, in Norway they have lefse. Unlike in Slovakia, they prefer eating them sweet – with sugar, cinnamon, peanut butter, jam, …. They also add butter, milk or cream in their mashed potatoes while we normally don’t.

Then Imove to Ireland and find potato farls. Farls are similar to this mashed potato flatbread when it comes to their taste. They don’t look like tortillas though. Farls are way thicker and quadrant-shaped.

Isn’t that interesting how we come across similar tastes when we travel the world?

So whether you call them Slovakian lokše, Norwegian lefse or simply mashed potato flatbread it does not really matter! What matters is their taste that will not disappoint you! I guarantee you that.

How to make mashed potato flatbread:

So I generally go with one cup of potato mash and one cup of flour. This is mixed together. It is very easy and only takes about 2-3 minutes.

The dough will be soft but should not be too sticky. It should not be dry. Sometimes your dough might need more flour. But try adding it only when it’s way too sticky to work with.

I recommend using more flour for dusting rather than adding extra in your dough. The best way to form the dough is on your work top. It’s the quickest way and you can save a bowl this way.

Roll the dough into a sausage and cut into 8 pieces. If you have more mashed potatoes, feel free to double the recipe.

Rolling out is easy but make sure you dusted the work top as well as the dough well. You don’t want it to stick to your rolling pin or work top.

You have 3 options how to organize yourself:

Roll out a few flatbreads before you turn on the pan to dry-fry them. Then you gave yourself a head start and while dry-frying those, you can roll the rest. Roll out all of them first and then dry-fry them one by one. Roll out one, throw it in your pan and while that one is dry-frying, roll another one.

There is no best way to do this. If you want to save time, then go with the third option or the first. Don’t forget to keep an eye on the flatbread that is in your pan.

This mashed potato flatbread is soft and chewy. To keep them warm, place them in a bowl and cover with a plate. You can also keep them wrapped in tin foil.

Good to know:

Just so you know you can make this with plain mashed potatoes or with leftover mashed potatoes where you probably have already put salt, butter and milk. Both ways will work. You might need to adjust the amount of flour slightly.

Want to see how to make Mashed Potato Flatbread? Watch the video!

1 cup Mashed Potatoes (about 8.5 ounces/240 grams fresh potatoes)

1 cup all-purpose flour (Plain Flour + extra for dusting (about ½ cup)) Instructions Place the flour and potato mash onto your work surface. Using your hand(s) start bringing the ingredients together until you form sticky dough.

Roll this into a sausage and cut into 8 pieces. Form each piece into round shape.

Make sure the work top and dough is dusted with flour before you start rolling it out. Roll it out thin.

Cook on medium to high heat on a dry frying pan for about 2 minutes (1 minute per side) or until done.

This potato flatbread can be made with leftover potato mash as well as freshly made mash. Just make sure it's cooled down before you start working with it. If your mashed potatoes include butter, milk/cream and seasoning this is fine. You just might need to adjust the amount of flour a bit. However, the potato mash should not be way too runny. Course: Bread, Side Dish Cuisine: International Keyword: Easy Flatbread Recipe, How to make Flatbread, Potato Flatbread Nutrition Facts Mashed Potato Flatbread Amount per Serving Calories 83 % Daily Value* Sodium 8 mg % Potassium 99 mg 3 % Carbohydrates 18 g 6 % Protein 2 g 4 % Vitamin C 6.1 mg 7 % Calcium 4 mg % Iron 0.8 mg 4 % * Percent Daily Values are based on a 2000 calorie diet.

