Master the Art of the Perfect Bundt • Recipes + Tips! (2024)

Master the art of the perfect bundt cake with easy recipes for every season and every occasion from breakfast to dessert.

What’s not to love about a bundt? They’re homey, easy to throw together, pretty enough for company, and so darned delicious. Here are my best bundt cake recipes plus essential tips and tricks.

Let’s dig in! Best bundt cake recipes start with the pan

Best bundt pan to buy?

Pan prep is essential for a great bundt cake

Best bundt cake recipes

Best bundt cake recipes start with the pan Nordic Ware trademarked the ring shaped cake molds in the 1950s. No one knows for sure where the name came from, but the cakes are patterned after traditional European Gugelhupf. Bundts became all the rage in the US after a cake called 'The Tunnel of Fudge' won the 1966 Pillsbury Bake Off contest ~ and pan sales exploded. Fall is a great time to get back into Bundts, and they're a breeze as long as you keep a few things in mind… Replace old, worn, or scratched pans, and invest in a sturdy non stick bundt. Steel is best. Make sure it's non-stick, because even though you'll be prepping your pan, you're gonna need the extra help. Don't bother with glass, ceramic, or silicone, they won't work as well. And avoid supermarket pans, they won't hold up. Best bundt pan to buy? This classic Nordic Ware bundt is a great choice if you're new to bund-ting or need to upgrade. It's won numerous awards for best bundt pan, and it's under $30 on Amazon. Go for at least a 10 cup capacity, that's the standard for most recipes. Don't put your pan in the dishwasher, you can damage the surface. Wash in hot soapy water and use a toothbrush for crevice cleaning. Dense, structured recipes like loaf cakes, quick breads, and pound cakes do best in a bundt pan. Steer clear of light or delicate cakes. A standard 2 layer boxed cake mix will work in a bundt pan.

, that’s the standard for most recipes. Don’t put your pan in the dishwasher, you can damage the surface. Wash in hot soapy water and use a toothbrush for crevice cleaning.



you can damage the surface. Wash in hot soapy water and use a toothbrush for crevice cleaning. Dense, structured recipes like loaf cakes, quick breads, and pound cakes do best in a bundt pan. Steer clear of light or delicate cakes. A standard 2 layer boxed cake mix will work in a bundt pan.

Pan prep is essential for a great bundt cake Butter AND flour your pan before filling . Use a pastry brush to paint on softened (or melted) butter or shortening into every nook and cranny. Then dust with flour. If your cake is chocolate, dust with cocoa. You can even dust it with sugar. DON”T rely on baking spray. If you’re interested you can make your own homemade pan release.

. Use a pastry brush to paint on softened (or melted) butter or shortening into every nook and cranny. Then dust with flour. If your cake is chocolate, dust with cocoa. You can even dust it with sugar. DON”T rely on baking spray. If you’re interested you can make your own Fill your pan no more than about 2/3 full with batter. If you over fill the pan it can overflow as it bakes, and can become very difficult to remove, as well.

with batter. If you over fill the pan it can overflow as it bakes, and can become very difficult to remove, as well. Let the cake cool for 15 minutes on a rack after baking . The cake will naturally start to pull away from the sides of the pan. If you want to help it along you can run a small knife down along the top edge and around the ‘neck’. Put a plate over the pan and firmly overturn the cake and pan. Gently check to see if the cake has released before lifting the pan off.

. The cake will naturally start to pull away from the sides of the pan. If you want to help it along you can run a small knife down along the top edge and around the ‘neck’. Put a plate over the pan and firmly overturn the cake and pan. Gently check to see if the cake has released before lifting the pan off. Forgot to prep and your cake stuck? Try putting the cake back in the oven (after it’s been turned off) the gentle heat may help loosen the cake. Some people swear by wrapping the pan in a hot steaming towel for the same reason. Other than that, you’re on your own, I’ve tried every trick under the sun and nothing works for me. That’s why I’m a stickler for good pan prep. Maybe you’ll let me know in the comments if you’ve got a great tip!

Best bundt cake recipes Glazed Old Fashioned Buttermilk Doughnut Bundt Cake It tastes just like those glazed old fashioned doughnuts, you know the ones…only this one is mega-sized, in a bundt pan!

Mary Berry’s Lemon Drizzle Cake

An easy tea cake with a distinctive crunchy lemon glaze. You only need a few basic ingredients and 35 minutes to bake this lovely bundt cake.

Cardamom Coffee Cake

Cardamom Coffee Cake from the 1974 Moosewood Cookbook ~ Mollie Katzen calls this epic bundt the richest cake in the world!

Lemon Blueberry Bundt Cake

As far as spring bundts go, the lemon blueberry cake reigns supreme. It’s bright and cheerful, and everyone loves the flavor combination. This one has all the qualifications to be the perfect potluck or brunch centerpiece.

Apple Cider Doughnut Cake

Apple Cider Doughnut Cake is a warm cinnamon apple bundt cake that tastes just like Fall’s iconic apple cider doughnuts. It’s basically everything you love about the season, baked up in a pan.

Perfect Buttermilk Pound Cake Have you always wanted a signature recipe? A recipe that you make so often you know it by heart, that you become known for in your inner circle? This classic buttermilk pound cake is one of those recipes, friends, it’s just waiting for you to try it. I highly (highly!) recommend you give it a whirl. The flavor is lovely, the texture is ‘perfect’, and it’s not difficult to make.

Jewish Cardamom Apple Cake A traditional Jewish apple cake recipe passed down through generations. This classic apple cake is beyond delicious, I highly recommend it.

The Best Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread This is a wonderful recipe that’s been a family fall staple forever. It’s fool proof, and really really delicious. It’s one of those recipes that you’ll get asked for again and again.

Sicilian Orange Cake If you’re used to starting the day with a glass of oj, I’ve got a fresh new idea for you. This Italian orange breakfast cake is my new favorite way to start the morning ~ the texture is fluffy, like a light sponge cake, and the orange flavor is heady. See Also Cornbread Stuffing Recipe

Lemon Yogurt Breakfast Cake (Ciambella Not to be confused with dessert, this gorgeous cake is a classic Italian style breakfast cake. It’s not overly sweet, with a subtle lemon flavor,just perfect with a cup of tea or coffee.

Caramel Apple Bundt Cake I love the idea of caramel apples, but to be honest I don’t love eating them, they’re too sticky and hard to handle. Thismoist apple cakehas all that good stuff in a much more user friendly form. It’s positively loaded with chunks of apple, and has a thick layer of luxurious caramel icing draped over the top. Toasty pecans complete the caramel apple theme.

Glazed Gingerbread Bundt Cake This holiday bundt cake is nothing short of spectacular!

Tangerine Poppy Seed Cake If you’re looking for a truly delicious and unique cake recipe, this Tangerine Poppy Seed Cake is a must-try. Not only is it quick and easy to make, but it’s bursting with fresh orange flavor and a hint of nuttiness from the poppy seeds. This is a great recipe for taking advantage of the winter citrus season.

Chocolate Sour Cream Doughnut Bundt Cake Chocolate Sour Cream Doughnut Bundt Cake is a mashup between a chocolate bundt cake and your favorite doughnut! This fun dessert is winner!

Modern Fruitcake Recipe This is one of my favorite bundt cakes ever ~ it redeems the reputation of the much maligned fruitcake!

Pumpkin Doughnut Cake This fall bundt cake has the most beautiful texture and the perfect pumpkin flavor.

Hummingbird Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Glaze This spring bundt cake is full of Southern charm ~ it’s super moist, with lots of texture from diced bananas, crushed pineapple, and walnuts. I’ve winnowed the recipe down to one bowl and a few simple steps.

Nyakers Gingersnap Cake Recipe My unique bundt cake recipe has everybody’s favorite gingersnaps baked up in a festive dessert. Gingersnap cookie crumbs give it fabulous flavor and a unique tender crumb. The aroma is magical!