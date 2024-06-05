Mayonnaise Recipe (Super Easy!) | Downshiftology (2024)

Home › Recipes › Courses › Sauces, Dressings and Seasonings › How to Make Mayonnaise by Lisa Bryan 986 Comments Updated Aug 06, 2023 This post may contain affiliate links. See my disclosure policy. Jump to RecipeJump to Video

Mayonnaise is really easy to make at home and only takes one minute with an immersion blender! Trust me, you’ll never go back to store-bought versions again.

Mayonnaise is one of those condiments we often grab at the store, but it’s so darn easy to make at home! And once you do, you’ll never go back to store-bought versions because fresh just tastes better.

The beauty of homemade mayonnaise is that it doesn’t have any questionable ingredients lurking inside. Many store-bought mayonnaise options are made from less than stellar ingredients like canola oil or soybean oil and contain added sugar (yes, there’s added sugar in your mayo). Not to mention that there may be preservatives and “natural flavors” – whatever those may be.

So the next time you need mayonnaise for a chicken salad, tuna salad, coleslaw recipe, or simply to have on hand, make your own batch!

Homemade Mayonnaise Ingredients

Homemade mayonnaise is an emulsion of 6 simple and fresh ingredients. I typically buy organic products, though the choice is yours. Here’s what’s in it:

Avocado oil : The key here is to use high-quality, neutral-flavored oil. I like to use avocado oil, but be aware that some brands are stronger flavored than others. You could also use light-flavored olive oil. Just don’t use extra-virgin olive oil as it has too strong a flavor.

: The key here is to use high-quality, neutral-flavored oil. I like to use avocado oil, but be aware that some brands are stronger flavored than others. You could also use light-flavored olive oil. Just don’t use extra-virgin olive oil as it has too strong a flavor. Egg : Some recipes use just the egg yolk (similar to hollandaise sauce). But for this recipe, I’m using the whole egg for a slightly lighter consistency.

: Some recipes use just the egg yolk (similar to hollandaise sauce). But for this recipe, I’m using the whole egg for a slightly lighter consistency. Lemon juice : Freshly squeezed lemon is the optimal choice. But if you have bottled lemon juice, that works too.

: Freshly squeezed lemon is the optimal choice. But if you have bottled lemon juice, that works too. White wine vinegar: You could substitute white wine vinegar with any light-colored, high-quality vinegar. Yes, apple cider vinegar works as well!

You could substitute white wine vinegar with any light-colored, high-quality vinegar. Yes, apple cider vinegar works as well! Dijon mustard: I prefer Dijon mustard for the best results in terms of flavor.

Find the printable recipe with measurements below

How To Make Mayonnaise

The key to this foolproof mayonnaise recipe is the equipment used — a stick blender (otherwise known as an immersion blender). And if you use the container that came with the stick blender, you’re good to go. Here’s how you make it in 3 easy steps:

Add all of the ingredients to the jar that came with your stick blender, and let the ingredients settle for a minute or two.

Place the stick blender inside the container (firmly on the bottom) while covering the egg yolk. Then turn the stick blender on and don’t move it for 10 to 15 seconds.

As the mayonnaise starts to emulsify you can move the stick blender up and down to combine the ingredients.

Continue blending and moving the stick blender up and down until all of the oil is fully combined. That’s it – you’ve just made mayonnaise!

Homemade Mayonnaise Tips

I make this recipe nearly every week or two and I’ve never had the emulsification break (not once!). But after hundreds of comments from readers, I do want to share a few tips.

Don’t use a larger/wider jar. This recipe works so well because the jar that comes with your stick blender fits the width of the head tightly. That allows the egg and oil to emulsify slowly. If you use a larger or wider jar, you could run into problems.

This recipe works so well because the jar that comes with your stick blender fits the width of the head tightly. That allows the egg and oil to emulsify slowly. If you use a larger or wider jar, you could run into problems. Don’t try this recipe in a food processor or blender. This recipe was written specifically for a stick or immersion blender. If you add all of the ingredients to a blender and turn it on, it will fail.

This recipe was written specifically for a stick or immersion blender. If you add all of the ingredients to a blender and turn it on, it will fail. Make sure your immersion blender is on high. Right from the start, begin blending on the highest setting to emulsify the egg into the oil. If you start on low, it may not emulsify.

Right from the start, begin blending on the highest setting to emulsify the egg into the oil. If you start on low, it may not emulsify. Choose a high-quality oil. The main ingredient in mayonnaise is oil, so choose a high-quality one. This is my favorite avocado oil and the one I personally use. It has a very neutral flavor, compared to other avocado oils. Just steer clear of extra-virgin olive oil which has a very strong flavor or low-quality, industrial seed oil like canola, grapeseed, safflower, and peanut oil.

The main ingredient in mayonnaise is oil, so choose a high-quality one. This is my favorite avocado oil and the one I personally use. It has a very neutral flavor, compared to other avocado oils. Just steer clear of extra-virgin olive oil which has a very strong flavor or low-quality, industrial seed oil like canola, grapeseed, safflower, and peanut oil. Is the raw egg a concern? I’m personally not concerned about the raw egg in this mayonnaise (just as this author isn’t concerned), but it’s a personal choice. If you’re concerned about salmonella you can certainly use a pasteurized egg.

How To Fix Broken Mayonnaise

If your mayonnaise doesn’t emulsify for some reason, you can easily fix it with either of these methods.

Boiling Water : Just add 1 tablespoon of boiling hot water to your container and quickly blend again (this also works if you’re making hollandaise sauce ). It might be a little bit thinner, but it should be properly emulsified.

: Just add 1 tablespoon of boiling hot water to your container and quickly blend again (this also works if you’re making ). It might be a little bit thinner, but it should be properly emulsified. Egg Yolk: Add one more egg yolk to your container and blend it up. The extra yolk should recombine all of the ingredients, and it makes for a thicker mayonnaise.

Helpful tip: Don’t try to freeze the mayonnaise as the emulsion will break!

Storage Tips

Once you’ve made the mayonnaise, transfer it to an airtight storage container and store it in the fridge for up to one week. It’s great to have on hand to make some of the delicious recipes I’ve listed in the section below.

Tasty Recipes That Use Mayonnaise

This fresh and creamy mayonnaise is perfect for sauces, dips, sandwiches, salads, and so much more! Here are a few ideas to make the most of it.

I hope you enjoy this homemade mayonnaise recipe! Once you make it, let me know your thoughts and how you used it in the comment box below.

Easy Homemade Mayonnaise 4.86 from 328 votes Prep: 3 minutes mins Total: 3 minutes mins Servings: 12 servings Author: Lisa Bryan See Also 25 Dutch Oven Recipes You Need this Fall PrintPinReviewSave Description Mayonnaise is incredibly easy to make at home and takes less than one minute to blend. Watch the video below to see how quickly it comes together! Video Ingredients ▢ 1 whole egg

▢ ½ tbsp lemon juice

▢ 1 tsp white wine vinegar

▢ ¼ tsp Dijon mustard

▢ ¼ tsp sea salt

▢ 1 cup avocado oil or light-flavored olive oil Instructions Add the egg, lemon juice, vinegar, mustard, and salt to the jar that came with your immersion blender. Slowly pour the oil on top and let it settle for a minute.

Place your stick blender in the jar and press it firmly to the bottom, making sure it's covering the egg yolk. Turn it on and keep it pressed against the bottom of the jar for at least 10 to 15 seconds, without moving it.

Once the mayonnaise starts to emulsify and thicken, slowly move the stick blender up and down to fully combine the ingredients.

Nutrition Serving: 2tablespoons | Calories: 166kcal | Fat: 18g | Saturated Fat: 2g | Cholesterol: 13mg | Sodium: 54mg | Potassium: 5mg | Vitamin A: 20IU | Vitamin C: 0.2mg | Calcium: 2mg | Iron: 0.1mg Course: dressing Cuisine: American Keyword: homemade mayonnaise, How to make mayonnaise, mayonnaise, mayonnaise recipe

This recipe was originally posted August 2016, but updated to include new photos and information.